Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen Walters
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLand
Related
One shot, police looking for suspect in Muskegon
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Muskegon.
Wyoming police search for bank robbery suspect
Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Wyoming.
Homeowner charged in teen’s accidental shooting left handgun in nightstand, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids man who is charged in connection to the accidental shooting of a 13-year-old in his home apparently left a handgun in a nightstand, according to court documents. On the day of the shooting, May 28, the homeowner’s grandson, who’s facing juvenile charges,...
Mother of 13-year-old accidentally shot and killed in Grand Rapids reacts to charge against gun owner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The grandfather of a teenager who is already charged with accidentally shooting and killing a fellow teenager in Grand Rapids is now facing charges four months later. The grandfather, George Gross Jr. is charged with involuntary manslaughter for not locking up his gun which led...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Two adults found dead, toddler safe in GR home
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Grand Rapids home.
Are People Shooting at Cars With Paintball Guns? It’s Happening in Grand Rapids.
We have had so many shootings and gun violence in Grand Rapids this year that it's almost numbing when you hear another story of another shooting. But, this time the shootings are a little bit different since they were with paintball guns, and it happened on Alpine and 3 Mile yesterday morning.
Wyoming police investigate armed bank robbery, suspect on the loose
Officers with the city of Wyoming Department of Public Safety are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday at a bank.
Grandfather charged in deadly GR accidental shooting
The grandfather of the teenager who allegedly accidentally shot and killed a 13-year-old in Grand Rapids’ West Grand neighborhood is facing charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GRPD completes 571 door knocks in 'high risk' areas using 'DICE' model
Not everyone answered the door, but those who did repeatedly complained about reckless driving and hearing gunshots nightly.
Caught on camera: Kent Co. family recovers stolen truck found miles away
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Plainfield Township family has recovered a truck stolen from the driveway of their home last week. The family said the Ford F-250 was taken while they were inside watching television on Friday. The thief ditched the vehicle nearly 20 miles away near a business...
Man and woman found dead in Grand Rapids home with unharmed toddler
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman were found dead in a Southeast Grand Rapids home with an unharmed toddler also located. Grand Rapids police said they responded to a home in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE and discovered two adults dead in the home. They also...
Have you seen this driver? Newaygo police looking for motorcyclist who rode away from officers
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo Police are asking for the public's help finding a driver on a motorcycle they attempted to pull over, officers say. The person was driving eastbound on Croton Drive near the east city limits. When officers tried to stop the person, they sped away. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Rapids man charged with leaving gun accessible to children, leading to teen’s death
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County prosecutors have charged a man for allegedly leaving a handgun accessible to children, which later resulted in the accidental shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. The 60-year-old Grand Rapids man was charged with involuntary manslaughter, Prosecutor Christopher Becker announced Thursday, Aug. 11. The...
Mother and her kids carjacked at gunpoint near Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan mother is shaken up after she was carjacked at gunpoint in front of her kids. The frightening experience happened Friday, August 5 at McDonald's in Kentwood near the Woodland Mall. "I was in shock. I had a gun to my head," said Tiffany...
Grand Rapids Police investigating after two found dead, 3-year-old unhurt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A death investigation is underway on Grand Rapids' south side Wednesday afternoon. Grand Rapids Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that first responders found a man and a woman dead inside a home in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE. A 3-year-old child was...
WOOD
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
Deputies: Missing woman found safe in Wyoming
Early Thursday morning, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Annette Williams was found safe in Wyoming and returned home.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows aftermath of Grand Rapids City Commission meeting that ended in three arrests
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About a month after a Grand Rapids City Commission ended early with three people under arrest, 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained security footage of those arrests. On July 12, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss adjourned the meeting early during the public comment section when a...
Northbound 131 shut down after pedestrian hit
According to their tweet, a pedestrian was hit and is in serious condition. Cars are backed up, but troopers are working to reroute drivers and ask everyone to avoid the area.
MSP: Woman hit, killed while crossing street for mail
A pedestrian was hit and killed after getting her mail near Plainwell on Wednesday.
Comments / 1