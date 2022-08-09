Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Longview police arrest man in connection to teen’s murder after brief standoff
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a Longview teen, said the Longview Police Department. The Longview SWAT team was called to the scene, and they detained Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29 around 3:00 p.m. without incident after a standoff at 419 North Spur 63. Johnson […]
KLTV
Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police engaged in a brief standoff before arresting a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Longview teen. Rashaan Jefferson was shot to death at the Preserve Apartments on Monday. Police suspect that Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29, is responsible for the shooting. Johnson was staying in a room at the Motel 6 in the 400 block of North Spurt 63 in Longview. The Longview SWAT team responded to the location and arrested Johnson without incident following the standoff, which lasted from about 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
KLTV
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck pleads guilty
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A man who swerved into an oncoming traffic lane in an effort to “scare” another driver and killed her when he struck her vehicle head-on is leaving his fate up to a district judge. Victor Alfonso Medina, of Canton, pleaded guilty in Judge Chris...
Upshur County man sentenced to 125 years for indecency with a child under 14
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County man was sentenced to 125 years for eight counts of indecency with a child under the age of 14. 48-year-old Matthew Callie McCoy was found guilty of all eight counts in Upshur County court. According to District Attorney Billy Byrd, the child victim told a family member […]
KLTV
Longview woman indicted for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run. Linda Wonzer, 78, was arrested Saturday on a charge of accident involving death. Jail records show she posted a $10,000 bond Monday. According to the indictment, Wonzer hit John Acles, 54, on...
KLTV
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
KLTV
Teen dies following Longview shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report a teenager died after a shooting Saturday night. Police report responding to a shooting Saturday at about 9:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Avalon Ave. Before officers arrived police said a teenage male victim was taken to...
KLTV
Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a shooting Monday afternoon on W. Morris Street in Tyler. According to Tyler police, they responded at 3:14 p.m. to a shooting in the 900 block of W. Morris Street. Police said upon arrival one victim was found in the street...
Gilmer Police locate missing man last seen Aug. 9
UPDATE – Justyne Reeves has been located by investigators, according to police. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. […]
KLTV
Trinity County sheriff says several fires deliberately set
Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Director Paul Christman talks about the goal of the facility in helping children. Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a...
KLTV
Suspect in deadly Tyler shooting arrested
Mark Mclin, chief deputy for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, said the county commissioners approved purchasing radio towers in Diboll and Zavalla that are currently shut down. Mclin explains the impact it has for first responders and that it will take within 2-3 weeks to get the radio towers replaced.
KLTV
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5 a.m. Chance Archer James Hull, 22, has been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge for murder, a 1st degree felony. Bond has been set at $500,000.
ketk.com
Whitehouse Police Department reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE, LOCK’ at night
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse Police Department is asking residents to help spread the word about recent vehicle break-ins. According to their Facebook page, they have an estimated 4,700 followers which means half of the city will not see their reminder post. The post reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE,...
KLTV
5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in the area of North Marshall and State Highway 64. No entrapment reported and no update on injuries. Expect major traffic delays. Henderson Fire reports that there will be delays for cleanup of fluids on...
KTRE
Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months
The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in...
easttexasradio.com
Alba Man Jailed In Fatal Stabbing
An Alba man was arrested by Tyler police Sunday morning in connection with a fatal stabbing. Officers responded to a call at a residence at about 5am and found the victim suffering from a stab wound. Twenty-two-year-old Chance Archer James Hull was reportedly trying to help the victim, who he had allegedly stabbed after an argument. Hull’s bond was set at $500,000 and he remains in the Smith County jail.
UPDATE: Longview freshman football player identified as teen killed in apartment complex shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student-athlete. According to the district, Rahsaan "Bobo" Jefferson died overnight Tuesday. The Longview News-Journal reports police have confirmed the teen was killed in a shooting around 9:25 p.m. at the Preserve Apartments located at 600 West Avalon Ave.
KLTV
Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
SSPD: 75-Year-Old Sulphur Springs Woman Injured During Altercation With Granddaughter
A 75-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was reportedly injured during an altercation with her granddaughter at a Glover Street residence Saturday afternoon. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Officer Derrick Williams responded at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022, to the reported disturbance. Upon arriving the older woman was reported to have been pushed down by her granddaughter, Jessica Elizabeth Bender. The grandmother reportedly fell over a wooden glider and hit a glass end table, causing injury to her wrist. The grandmother claimed the wrist to be burning. A short time later, Mayes noted the woman’s wrist was red.
Longview woman, 78, arrested in 2020 fatal hit-and-run
LONGVIEW, Texas — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the day of the initial crash in 2020. A 78-year-old Longview woman was recently arrested in the hit-and-run death of a man more than two years ago on Estes Parkway. Linda Cromer Wonzer was booked Saturday into Gregg County...
