Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golf, Spa, Eat, Repeat…. Why To Spend A Weekend In Palm SpringsBecca BlondPalm Springs, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin Realtor
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin Realtor
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
City council, police discuss efforts to tackle homelessness in Cathedral City
On Wednesday, City Council and Cathedral City police discussed what’s being done to bring down the number of homeless in the city. According the most recent homeless point in time count this year, Cathedral City has seen an increase in numbers. Resident Eric Jimenez spoke out during the meeting, saying he deals with the problem The post City council, police discuss efforts to tackle homelessness in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
iecn.com
Carousel Mall redevelopment in San Bernardino moving forward
Two recent high-profile actions by the San Bernardino City Council have signaled that progress continues to occur in the redevelopment of the 43-acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown. This activity has also spiked interest in other downtown properties. On August 3rd, the City...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
County intends to adopt mitigated negative declaration Re: Outdoor Warning System
Riverside County has formally noticed residents of its intent to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) regarding the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) to be constructed by the county in collaboration with the Idyllwild Fire Protection District and Mile High Radio Club. The purpose of the OWS is to “improve public...
Government Technology
Analyzing Water Line Leaks, Jurupa Community Services District
The Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) provides water and sewer services to the southern California city of Eastvale and portions of the nearby city of Jurupa Valley. JCSD uses geographic information system (GIS) software to predict leaks and potential replacement costs for polyethylene water service lines used during the construction of some Eastvale housing developments several decades ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down
The officials with the Acrisure Arena had a very intimate event with the Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez to bolt down the first arena seats. Over 400 construction workers were working on the Acrisure Arena, said Bill Dieter, the Project Executive. They were laying down the concrete ice floor with tons of heavy machinery, The post The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Groundbreaking held for 330-acre Legado community
MENIFEE -- City of Menifee officials, community leaders, and representatives from Newport Pacific Land and IHP Capital Partners joined together Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Menifee’s newest master-planned community, Legado. The 330-acre Legado community will include 1,000 new homes with an exciting array of design choices and numerous...
Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project
The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after its grand opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown park – but 9 months later, city documents The post Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project appeared first on KESQ.
Ritz-Carlton to pay $535,000 to settle environmental violation allegations
Riverside County is expected to receive more than $100,000 from a settlement announced today with the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. over allegations of unlawful hazardous waste disposal at eight California hotels, the District Attorney's Office announced today. Under the settlement, the hotelier will pay a total of $400,000 in civil penalties, along with $100,000 to fund The post Ritz-Carlton to pay $535,000 to settle environmental violation allegations appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED PEOPLE
FIRST LOOK: Desert Hot Springs to open new police dispatch center
Desert Hot Springs Police Department is gearing up to open a brand new dispatch center – the first addition to its expanded public safety campus. DHSPD Communications Manager June Casey gave News Channel 3 an exclusive first look inside the center, calling it a critical communication hub that will streamline the community's public safety. For The post FIRST LOOK: Desert Hot Springs to open new police dispatch center appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Water Negotiations Continue for Southern California Water Districts Amid Drought
The drought continues to grip the west with no signs of letting up. One of the hardest hit places is the Colorado River, which serves about 40 million people, including right here in the Coachella Valley. But action is being taken. “We’re here to highlight with renewed sense of urgency,”...
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside could get an inspector general
Riverside voters will decide whether their city will have an inspector general. The city council on Aug. 3 voted 4-3 to place an amendment to the city charter on the March 2024 ballot, according to a statement on the city’s website. If approved, the charter would be upgraded to...
iecn.com
Wicked Fest brings an early Halloween to San Bernardino
The owners of Wicked Bootique, a family run boutique dedicated to Halloween and horror themed products, hosted the first annual Wicked Fest on August 5. With over 50 vendors, a bar, a jumper for children and a photo op setup featuring Carrie in her bloody prom dress, Wicked Fest attracted hundreds of guests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newportbeachindy.com
New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach
John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
News of Record: August 11, 2022
The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 1 to 7. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.) • Aug. 1 — Public service assist. Maranatha Dr. • Aug. 2 — Traffic crash, no...
theeagle1069.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion of the Salton Sea, which is in Riverside County.. Dudek Engineering will be designing...
worldanimalnews.com
Cruel Cockfighting Ring Busted In California Where Close To 150 Roosters Were Euthanized
A horrific illegal cockfighting ring that took place late Friday night in Jurupa Valley, California, was busted by authorities resulting in 143 roosters being euthanized. Shockingly, more than 200 people were in attendance to witness the carnage for so-called “entertainment” and gambling purposes. The spectators scattered after deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrived around midnight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thepalmspringspost.com
As home sales inventory increases, have rents started falling?
Earlier this year, we did a deep dive on rent prices in Palm Springs and elsewhere in the Coachella Valley. At the time, data showed average monthly rent in the city had doubled in the past seven years and crossed the $2,000 mark for the first time at the start of 2022.
mynewsla.com
Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool
A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
iecn.com
Docuseries The Women on the Mother Road features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe
A three-part docuseries coined The Women on the Mother Road is airing on American public television and features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe, which is located along the historic Route 66. The Mother Road, known as Route 66, was paved in 1926 to connect struggling economic cities with larger...
thedesertreview.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Riverside
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0