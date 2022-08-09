ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Zac Etheridge describes how the turmoil around Bryan Harsin affected the team

Zac Etheridge has been around Auburn long enough to understand how the internal workings of the university and football program affect the team. On Thursday, he was a guest on “The Paul Finebaum Show” and shared how the offseason turmoil around Bryan Harsin affected the team. “Well, really...
AUBURN, AL
auburn.edu

Revolutionary grass developed at Auburn taking root at exclusive golf courses

A revolutionary variety of grass developed in Auburn University’s College of Agriculture has recently taken root at some exclusive golf courses around the nation following an acquisition of rights by an Oregon-based seed grower and wholesale supplier. The bentgrass variety, called AU Victory, was forged from the adversity of...
AUBURN, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Alabama to Return Hundreds of Thousands of Native American Artifacts

The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) took administrative steps today to begin the removal of certain Native American materials from its holdings and the repatriation of the items to federally recognized Indian tribes with historical ties to Alabama. Repatriation is a requirement of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990.
ALABAMA STATE
bewellauburn.com

Best Breakfast Restaurants in Auburn Ranked

I will never pass up a good home cooked breakfast, but some of these restaurants make me wonder if my grandma is the chef. What better way to start your day than with a delicious meal? Breakfast is the most important meal because it fuels your day. Here goes my personal ranking, in order, of the best breakfast places in Auburn:
AUBURN, AL
bassmaster.com

The legacy of Ray Scott

It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. For bass anglers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was busy like beavers building dams across the South, creating huge, man-made reservoirs where black bass would soon thrive. For others, it was a time of constant struggle. “Segregation...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Unarmed, tazed and beaten

Once again, thank God for video technology. Unfortunately – once again – the footage shows police officers using excessive force against an unarmed citizen. In the video, viewers can see the citizen running from the police before being tazed and falling to the ground. He is laying there, essentially immobile, when the attack begins.
WETUMPKA, AL
WTVM

Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula. Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County. The factory currently produces over 9 million...
EUFAULA, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence

Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say

An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WSFA

Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Cattle calls coming to a close at Montgomery Stockyard

The Montgomery Stockyard will hold its final sale Aug. 22. After more than 60 years serving cattlemen and farmers from this area, the current owner, Jerry Etheredge, has decided to close the live auction part of his business, although he still plans to hold video sales. Etheredge told WSFA reporter...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
COLUMBUS, GA

