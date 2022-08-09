Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Zac Etheridge describes how the turmoil around Bryan Harsin affected the team
Zac Etheridge has been around Auburn long enough to understand how the internal workings of the university and football program affect the team. On Thursday, he was a guest on “The Paul Finebaum Show” and shared how the offseason turmoil around Bryan Harsin affected the team. “Well, really...
Time to panic for Auburn football recruiting according to The Athletic
Auburn's class currently sits at the bottom of the SEC.
auburn.edu
Revolutionary grass developed at Auburn taking root at exclusive golf courses
A revolutionary variety of grass developed in Auburn University’s College of Agriculture has recently taken root at some exclusive golf courses around the nation following an acquisition of rights by an Oregon-based seed grower and wholesale supplier. The bentgrass variety, called AU Victory, was forged from the adversity of...
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
alabamanews.net
Alabama to Return Hundreds of Thousands of Native American Artifacts
The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) took administrative steps today to begin the removal of certain Native American materials from its holdings and the repatriation of the items to federally recognized Indian tribes with historical ties to Alabama. Repatriation is a requirement of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990.
bewellauburn.com
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Auburn Ranked
I will never pass up a good home cooked breakfast, but some of these restaurants make me wonder if my grandma is the chef. What better way to start your day than with a delicious meal? Breakfast is the most important meal because it fuels your day. Here goes my personal ranking, in order, of the best breakfast places in Auburn:
Phenix City man runs successful ghost hunting equipment business, shares his story
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Driving on Summerville Road in Phenix City, you may have noticed a purple building labelled “Attic Junky Paranormal.” If you’re wondering what it is, it’s basically a warehouse and workshop for a locally owned ghost hunting equipment business. The online store can be found by clicking here. However, its founder and […]
bassmaster.com
The legacy of Ray Scott
It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. For bass anglers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was busy like beavers building dams across the South, creating huge, man-made reservoirs where black bass would soon thrive. For others, it was a time of constant struggle. “Segregation...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Unarmed, tazed and beaten
Once again, thank God for video technology. Unfortunately – once again – the footage shows police officers using excessive force against an unarmed citizen. In the video, viewers can see the citizen running from the police before being tazed and falling to the ground. He is laying there, essentially immobile, when the attack begins.
WTVM
Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula. Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County. The factory currently produces over 9 million...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
elmoreautauganews.com
New Redland Middle School Welcomes 620 Students to First day of Classes
Top Photo: Redland Middle School Principal Chad Walls was so kind to give us a sneak peak into the sparkling, new school. Elmore County Students in the Redland area welcomed the 2022-2023 school year by entering a new middle school Monday. Chad Walls, Principal of Redland Middle School, said the...
Alabama cabinet manufacturer announces $17 million expansion, to create 415 jobs
A family-owned cabinet company has announced a $17 million expansion in Oxford that will create 415 jobs over five years. Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product. Construction is set to begin next spring. The facility, to...
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WTVM
MILITARY MATTERS: Top Suggestion Made for Renaming Fort Benning After a Vietnam War Hero
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are new developments in the process for renaming Army installations, including Fort Benning. The Naming Commission submitted part one of their three part final report to congress this week. Congress passed legislation last year requiring military bases named after Confederate Soliders to be renamed. Fort...
WSFA
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
elmoreautauganews.com
Special Called Board Meeting Announcement for Elmore County School Board Aug. 11 at Noon
The Elmore County School Board will have a special called board meeting Thursday, Aug. 11, at noon at the Elmore County Board of Education Boardroom located at 100 H.H. Robison Drive in Wetumpka. The purpose of this meeting is for personnel and other board business. You can attend in person,...
Greenville Advocate
Cattle calls coming to a close at Montgomery Stockyard
The Montgomery Stockyard will hold its final sale Aug. 22. After more than 60 years serving cattlemen and farmers from this area, the current owner, Jerry Etheredge, has decided to close the live auction part of his business, although he still plans to hold video sales. Etheredge told WSFA reporter...
Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
Wetumpka Herald
Coley and Isner running on joint ticket for Democrat party chair, vice chair
Tallapoosa County Commissioner Thomas “T.C.” Coley, Jr. is looking to serve even more constitutes than just those in his county commission district, as he makes a run for vice chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. Tabitha Isner and Coley announced that they will run as a unified ticket...
