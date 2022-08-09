Read full article on original website
'The Walking Dead' now has 6 spinoff shows. Here they all are.
AMC announced a few spinoffs to the main "The Walking Dead" series. Even if you stopped watching, you may be curious about what's to come.
The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)
After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
ComicBook
AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event
AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
ComicBook
Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Starts Filming
Filming is underway on Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead. Director and executive producer Michael E. Satrazemis revealed an August 8 start date live on Sunday's Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022 special, teasing a "reinvention" as the series moves production from Texas to Savannah, Georgia. Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who took the reins from series co-creator Dave Erickson in Season 4, are returning as executive producers alongside AMC's Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple. Former Fear lead Kim Dickens, who guest-starred in June's "Gone" season finale, is returning as a series regular opposite Lennie James as Morgan Jones.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?
For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
‘Charmed’ and ‘Soap’ Actor Rebecca Balding Dead at 73
Best known for her roles in the original Charmed series and Soap, veteran screen actor Rebecca Balding has died at the age of 73. Following a battle with ovarian cancer, the actress passed away in Park City, Utah, her husband confirmed to USA Today. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Balding...
5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming
All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Show’s Permanent Hosting Decision
Jeopardy! fans have now received word that both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been named permanent hosts of the game show. While some of them probably are happy that Jennings will be around, they might be a bit cool toward Bialik. There are some Ken fans who definitely wanted him to be the sole host. No one else. Then, there have been a few who wanted Bialik to hang on to the post by herself. Well, not everyone is going to be happy with this decision.
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’
Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
SheKnows
Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?
The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
The Real Reason Why You Won't See New Episodes of 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC Anymore
14,000 episodes, 57 seasons, and two spinoffs after Days of Our Lives first premiered on NBC, the network announced that big changes are coming for the soap opera. Although the series has had a home on NBC for more than five decades, a statement confirms that the show will no longer air on traditional TV, but on streaming platform Peacock instead.
Cole Hauser’s Famous Parents: Facts On The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Mom & Dad
Cole Hauser, 47, plays the character of Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show Yellowstone, and although he is making waves on his own, fame is not new to Cole. His parents are Hollywood royalty and famous in their own right as well. Cole is the son of Wings Hauser and Cass Warner and has a total of four siblings.
