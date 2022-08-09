Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
heraldcourier.com
Drug Court provides a new beginning
BRISTOL, Va. – Karina Jaureguri appeared in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court Tuesday – not to face or be sentenced to a criminal charge – but as the latest graduate of the city’s drug court. The ceremony came complete with a diploma and expressions of encouragement from...
heraldcourier.com
Marion, Abingdon win golf tournaments
Marion 166, Gate City 181, Wise County Central 190, John Battle 196, Lebanon 205, Graham 206, Virginia High 207, Richlands 216. Marion – Tyler Sayers 38, Reid Osborne 39, Grayson Sheets 40, Parker Wolfe 49. Gate City – Carter Wolfe 38, Eli McMurray 43, Colin Keller 50, Cam Henderson...
heraldcourier.com
Economic development successes; need for more housing highlight State of the Cities gathering
BRISTOL, Va. – Mayors of both Bristols touted recent economic development gains, addressed a regional housing shortage and highlighted other achievements Wednesday during the 10th annual State of the Cities event. About 200 people filled the Bristol Train Station for a midday event hosted by the Bristol Chamber of...
heraldcourier.com
City remains on track to close landfill Sept. 9
BRISTOL, Va. – Some work is presently occurring at the city landfill as the city efforts toward stopping all trash intake and complying with recommendations from an expert panel, City Manager Randy Eads said. “We’re working. The engineers and consultants are drafting and designing plans to conform with the...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee volleyball teams in jamboree tonight
The 2022 Big 5 Conference and Three Rivers Conference Jamboree will be held today at Science Hill High School in Johnson City. Eleven area teams will participate in scrimmage play, including Tennessee High, Sullivan East and West Ridge. A media gathering with each team will also be held. The schedule...
heraldcourier.com
Bristol station for beach music lovers is a hit
A Bristol, Tennessee-based internet radio station, Beach Wave Radio is in the process of introducing beach music to the Birthplace of Country Music. Ben Morris, one of the three founders and DJs of Beach Wave Radio, proclaimed that there is more to Bristol, Tennessee, than country music. There is also rhythm and blues, and with it comes beach music.
heraldcourier.com
Phipps-to-Fritts results in three scores for Tennessee High in scrimmage with East
BRISTOL, Tenn. – For a dude who has never previously played football on the varsity level, Tennessee High senior wide receiver Maddox Fritts certainly appears to have a handle on what it takes to be a playmaker. The promising rookie caught three touchdown passes for the Vikings in Thursday’s...
heraldcourier.com
Bear Necessiteas is following 'desired path' to originality
BRISTOL, Va. – After working out of a food truck throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Bear Necessiteas and Coffee is finally transforming its storefront, located in downtown Bristol, Virginia, into a locally sourced farm-to-table restaurant, coffee shop, and bar. While recounting the trajectory of Bear Necessiteas and Coffee, from its...
heraldcourier.com
Jamboree preps Tennessee squads for season openers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The West Ridge, Tennessee High and Sullivan East volleyball teams all have considerable cause for optimism this season. West Ridge was on the tip of many opposing coaches’ tongues in the Big Five Conference, Tennessee High might’ve been the consensus pick to win the Three Rivers Conference and Sullivan East returns seniors Jenna Hare and Hannah Hodge from a team that was still alive on the third day of the state tournament last year.
heraldcourier.com
Mendota Trail moves step closer to completion
The Washington County Board of Supervisors agreed to receive state funding to complete the Mendota Trail Tuesday. This move approved a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to accept $466,500, as approved this summer by the Virginia General Assembly. The money is being used to complete the...
heraldcourier.com
Town Council approves project to control Main Street flooding
Abingdon’s Town Council approved engineering studies to relieve flooding on Main Street during Monday’s meeting. The council aims to reduce the flooding at Town Creek’s crossing on East Main Street by the end of 2024. The improvements will involve installing a new culvert. “It’s a much needed...
heraldcourier.com
Yarn songspinner Blake Christiana comes to the Down Home in Johnson City on Friday, Aug. 12
» When: Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City. Troubadour Blake Christiana normally spins yarns of songs as the leader of Yarn. On occasion, Christiana steps out for a show on his own. With Yarn parked back home in...
heraldcourier.com
SHORT TAKES | 49 Winchester head to the Grand Ole Opry stage on Aug. 30
North Carolina’s Fireside Collective create music that heals divides. Hear tunes from their new album, “Across the Divide,” when Fireside Collective headline Farm and Fun Time. Catch them tonight, Thursday, Aug. 11, in the theater inside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Billed as...
heraldcourier.com
Cronkhite named new economic development director for Dickenson County
Dana Cronkhite has been name the new director of economic development of Dickenson County. The Dickenson County Board of Supervisors (BOS) voted to name the Dickenson County native, top the position last Thursday. “I am truly honored to have the opportunity to represent Dickenson County in this position. We have...
heraldcourier.com
WATCH NOW: Center of attention: Snapping footballs is part of family tradition for Singleton
ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon head football coach Garrett Amburgey is a fan of senior center Eli Singleton. “He’s the epitome of what every Abingdon player should be about,” Amburgey said. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Singleton embraces his role as a leader on the practice field and in the...
heraldcourier.com
Heavy rains cause issues with abandoned mines in Pound
Recent heavy rainfalls in the Pound, Virginia area have led to the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declaring two Abandoned Mine Land emergencies due to issues with subsidence and drainage from historic coal mining operations. On Sunnydale Farm Road in Pound, an underground mine subsided creating a 15-feet deep...
heraldcourier.com
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
LEADER OF THE PACK: After watching and learning last season, Kirkpatrick excited to contribute for the Wolves
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Jeremiah Kirkpatrick was on the field for the final home game for Sullivan Central’s football program in 2020. The Cougars defeated Union County 76-6. “That was a good one,” said Kirkpatrick, a senior lineman at West Ridge. He was also there for Sullivan Central’s...
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
