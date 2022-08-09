Read full article on original website
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
saturdaytradition.com
Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe
A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
whbc.com
Ellet Coach Sidelined After Drowning Incident
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The board of the Akron Public Schools has placed Ellet football coach Steve Fasig on paid administrative leave. This, as they investigate the circumstances that resulted in the death of a new player last month. It isn’t known what role Fasig or...
O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show
CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
whbc.com
WHBC Hosts High School Football Coaches Dinner
The Kenny and JT show kicked off the 2022 high school football season doing their show live from St. Haralambos church and then “The Roadman” emceed the Men’s Club/WHBC Football Coaches Preview dinner live on 1480am. A packed house of diehard Stark County high school football fans...
Family of Ellet athlete who drowned responds to football coach’s leave
Akron Public Schools has confirmed to Fox 8 that Ellet High School football coach Steve Fasig has been placed on leave following the drowning death of Toshaye Pope during the team's lake outing last month.
Vandals damage 6th-hole green at Mud Run Golf Course in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Mud Run is a popular golf course in Akron that caters to beginners an pros, but Friday, someone took the term "driving range" literally. An unknown vandal drove through the sixth-hole green, causing ruts to the tune of 10s of thousands of dollars in damage. Most notably, a vehicle had done "donuts" on the surface.
whbc.com
Investigating Vandalism at Akron-Owned Golf Course
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police continue looking for whoever did thousands of dollars in damage to a city-owned golf course last weekend. They say someone drove an ATV onto the 6th hole at the Mud Run Golf Course, knocking down a fence and digging ruts on the green.
Akron Ellet football coach on leave after player drowns at Melanie Lake
Steve Fasig, the head of coach of the Akron Ellet Orangemen, has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Akron School District nearly three weeks after a player died after a team outing.
Cleveland Guardians outlast Detroit Tigers 3-2 in Aaron Civale's return
DETROIT — Steven Kwan hit a leadoff triple and scored to help Cleveland Guardians get off to a solid start and beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Wednesday night. A few hours before the first pitch, the Tigers fired general manager Al Avila to end his seven-year tenure without a postseason appearance.
Inaugural Punk Rock Flea Market Akron set for Aug. 13 at Lock 3
AKRON, Ohio – The Punk Rock Flea Market Akron will debut this Saturday, Aug. 13, from noon-6 p.m. at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. Admission is free for the market, which features more than 60 alternative artists, vendors, crafters and small independent businesses from Akron and surrounding communities. The...
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Right to Counsel program gains momentum after Eviction Summit in Akron
Four months after an Eviction Summit, which was attended by hundreds in Akron, a new report is listing several suggestions to prevent evictions.
27 First News
Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
Akron Ellet football coach Steve Fasig placed on leave amid investigation into player's death at team outing
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Public Schools has placed Ellet Community Learning Center head football coach Steve Fasig on paid administrative leave as the district continues to investigate the death of a player while on a team outing. Fourteen-year-old Toshaye Pope, an incoming freshman at Akron Early College High School,...
Fashion retailer funds new playground at Cleveland Boys and Girls Club
CLEVELAND — A playground funded by a national fashion retailer was unveiled Thursday afternoon in Cleveland. DTLR partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio (BGCNEO) to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a brand new playground at the BGCNEO Broadway Avenue location. DTLR donated $100,000 to fund the space, which was designed with input from children who attend the club.
Tasting Table ranks 2 Cleveland Jewish delis in top 20 in the nation
CLEVELAND — Cleveland has a storied history of being the home of some of the country's top Jewish delis. And a new national ranking proves as much. On Tuesday, the popular food website, Tasting Table, published its list of the top 20 Jewish delis in the United States. Two Cleveland locations made the cut, with Larder Deli and Bakery and Jack's Deli and Restaurant receiving recognition from the publication.
Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
Sustainable style: 6th Street Vintage turns side hustle into bustling fashion business
CLEVELAND — Tyra Sledge is a designer, seamstress and stylist with a unique approach to fashion. "I've been thrifting and selling vintage for the past 10 years. And it gives me a chance to help other people to show them that you don't have to follow a trend is basically how you get up and feel," she explained in a recent interview with 3News Contributor Chris Webb.
