Brooklyn, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe

A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Ellet Coach Sidelined After Drowning Incident

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The board of the Akron Public Schools has placed Ellet football coach Steve Fasig on paid administrative leave. This, as they investigate the circumstances that resulted in the death of a new player last month. It isn’t known what role Fasig or...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show

CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

WHBC Hosts High School Football Coaches Dinner

The Kenny and JT show kicked off the 2022 high school football season doing their show live from St. Haralambos church and then “The Roadman” emceed the Men’s Club/WHBC Football Coaches Preview dinner live on 1480am. A packed house of diehard Stark County high school football fans...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Brooklyn, MI
Akron, OH
WKYC

Vandals damage 6th-hole green at Mud Run Golf Course in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Mud Run is a popular golf course in Akron that caters to beginners an pros, but Friday, someone took the term "driving range" literally. An unknown vandal drove through the sixth-hole green, causing ruts to the tune of 10s of thousands of dollars in damage. Most notably, a vehicle had done "donuts" on the surface.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Investigating Vandalism at Akron-Owned Golf Course

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police continue looking for whoever did thousands of dollars in damage to a city-owned golf course last weekend. They say someone drove an ATV onto the 6th hole at the Mud Run Golf Course, knocking down a fence and digging ruts on the green.
AKRON, OH
27 First News

Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
WARREN, OH
WKYC

Fashion retailer funds new playground at Cleveland Boys and Girls Club

CLEVELAND — A playground funded by a national fashion retailer was unveiled Thursday afternoon in Cleveland. DTLR partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio (BGCNEO) to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a brand new playground at the BGCNEO Broadway Avenue location. DTLR donated $100,000 to fund the space, which was designed with input from children who attend the club.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Tasting Table ranks 2 Cleveland Jewish delis in top 20 in the nation

CLEVELAND — Cleveland has a storied history of being the home of some of the country's top Jewish delis. And a new national ranking proves as much. On Tuesday, the popular food website, Tasting Table, published its list of the top 20 Jewish delis in the United States. Two Cleveland locations made the cut, with Larder Deli and Bakery and Jack's Deli and Restaurant receiving recognition from the publication.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Cleveland, OH
