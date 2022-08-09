Read full article on original website
Lorreen C. Galt
Mrs. Lorreen Edna Craddock Galt, age 74, a resident of Chocowinity, N.C., died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital. No services will be held in Ithaca, N.Y. in September. Mrs. Galt was born in London, England on October 19, 1947. She was the daughter of the late...
Calling all Beaufort County singers
The Beaufort County Choral Society wants you! No tryouts–all you need is a love of singing and the ability to match pitch. Experience singing in choirs and the ability to read music are plusses but not necessary. BCCS rehearses on Mondays, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m, at the First Presbyterian Church, 211 W 2nd Street, Washington, with the first rehearsal on Monday, August 29.
Brenda G. Norfleet
Mrs. Brenda G. Norfleet, age 73, of Greenville, NC, died Sunday, August 7, 2022. Time of Remembrance & Viewing, Saturday, August 13, 2022, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service, 1014 N. Greene Street, Greenville, NC 27834. Professional services entrusted to Rountree Family Mortuary...
Washington’s Historic Storm Warning Tower
Over one hundred years ago, when coastal shipping was a primary method of moving goods to market, the Federal government realized that a system was needed to warn mariners of impending nasty weather. So, in 1898, President McKinley ordered the newly established Weather Bureau to set up a series of coastal warning display towers. The Bureau built towers at existing Weather Bureau stations in important coastal locations, like the U.S. Weather Bureau stations at Hatteras and Manteo. Towers were also constructed to “supply the needs of the more important ports not having regular Weather Bureau offices.” Those ports in North Carolina included Beaufort, Columbia, Edenton, Elizabeth City, Plymouth, New Bern, Southport, and Washington. Records indicate the Washington tower was in place by 1900.
Noon Rotary
The Washington Noon Rotary Club welcomed guest speaker Doreen Trottier at Monday’s meeting, courtesy of her sponsor Pam Anderson. Ms. Trottier outlined her duties and vision as the Treasurer/Development Director of the Open Door Community Center, a 501 (C)(3) non-profit organization that has provided safe stable housing for nearly 80 homeless women and 45 children since 2016.
New board game comes to Beaufort County
Jack Kountouris is the son of a Washington Park native and has developed a new board game, called “Invasion: The Conquest of Kings.”. Invasion is a military strategy game whereby three to four players manage their resources and wage war against other players with the goal to have the most powerful kingdom by conquering two kings and obtaining two crowns.
Chocowinity fires town clerk, investigation underway
CHOCOWINITY— Long-time town clerk Joy McRoy has been fired and is under investigation for possible criminal charges, according to city officials who spoke with the Washington Daily News this week. McRoy’s employment was terminated Aug. 3, two days after she was put on unpaid administrative leave for “failure in...
Football is back: county teams compete in jamboree
Pads popped, whistles blew and the crowd roared for the first time since late November as high school football returned to Beaufort County with a 10-team pre-season jamboree at Northside High School. Bertie County, Dixon, Croatan, Farmville Central, Gates County, South Lenoir and Washington County joined Southside, Washington and Northside...
Pam Pack picked first in Eastern Plains Conference
The Eastern Plains Conference coaches picked Washington High School to win the league for the third straight time in a recent vote. The Pack finished ahead of West Craven by one vote after losing the conference crown to the Eagles last year. “It’s always nice to be picked first because...
