Over one hundred years ago, when coastal shipping was a primary method of moving goods to market, the Federal government realized that a system was needed to warn mariners of impending nasty weather. So, in 1898, President McKinley ordered the newly established Weather Bureau to set up a series of coastal warning display towers. The Bureau built towers at existing Weather Bureau stations in important coastal locations, like the U.S. Weather Bureau stations at Hatteras and Manteo. Towers were also constructed to “supply the needs of the more important ports not having regular Weather Bureau offices.” Those ports in North Carolina included Beaufort, Columbia, Edenton, Elizabeth City, Plymouth, New Bern, Southport, and Washington. Records indicate the Washington tower was in place by 1900.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO