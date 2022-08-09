ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Neighbors on Morton Avenue upset over sewage leak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in a Jackson community are upset about sewage that has been pouring into their yards and under their homes on Morton Avenue for months. They said despite informing the city, the sewage remains a problem. Homeowner Bobbie Ramsey said the lingering smell of raw sewage is beyond nauseating, with bacteria […]
Mississippi Government
WLBT

Jackson Animal Shelter renovations estimated to cost $800,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job to get their animal shelter up to standards and running. But a non-profit organization said they aren’t in the business to pay for a city’s facility at this time. “The city and us,...
WJTV 12

‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Thursday, August 11. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WLBT

Remember pets during the city’s boil water advisories

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents stocking up on bottled water should remember their pets as well. If boiling your water for consumption, veterinarians remind you to do so for your fur babies as well. One Jackson resident believes her dogs became ill from drinking the city’s water. “You...
WAPT

Churches deal with water crisis along with rest of Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's water crisis is affecting some churches in the city. George Divinity is the pastor at New Vineyard Church. He said the ongoing water crisis has added strain on church programs for children. Divinity said, "Knowing that the water is not conducive for drinking. And so,...
Natchez Democrat

MDWFP Commission considers public comments, making changes

JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Commission held its monthly meeting in Jackson Thursday afternoon. At the meeting, four men made public comments which could bring potential changes for outdoorsmen. Mike Rouse from Morton, Robert Abbott of Flora, and Ben Christmas of Brandon presented an idea...
WLBT

Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
WLBT

MDOT reschedules ‘mandatory repair’ on major roadway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has rescheduled the temporary closure of all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound at State Street in Jackson that was originally scheduled for July 29. The press release states that the lane closure will now take place on Saturday,...
WJTV 12

Rankin County supervisors contest Entergy rate plan

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Rankin County Board of Supervisors filed a Notice of Appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court to challenge a decision by the Mississippi Public Service Commission to grant Entergy a revised rate plan. The supervisors said they are concerned about the potential rate increase could affect citizens in […]
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records August 1 to August 8

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Aug. 1 to Aug. 8. *Tommie L. Clarkson to Caleb and Samantha Ashley, Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East. *Michael Strayer and Kenneth Strayer to Beto Homes LLC, Part of Lot 253, Vicksburg Proper Block...
WAPT

Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments

JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...

