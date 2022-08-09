Read full article on original website
WLBT
Supervisors vote no to use of state funds for White Oak Creek erosion repair
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds county supervisors dashed the hopes of residents living near White Oak Creek when they voted against a measure to begin making improvements. They plan to revisit the issue. Meanwhile, those living on its banks say time is only making the problem worse. “You’ve got these...
Neighbors on Morton Avenue upset over sewage leak
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in a Jackson community are upset about sewage that has been pouring into their yards and under their homes on Morton Avenue for months. They said despite informing the city, the sewage remains a problem. Homeowner Bobbie Ramsey said the lingering smell of raw sewage is beyond nauseating, with bacteria […]
WLBT
Contractor picks up 2 Jackson vacuum trucks after city falls behind on invoices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson recently lost two of its sewer vacuum trucks for lack of payment. This week, the owner of the vehicles informed the city that it was picking them up after the city failed to pay invoices for three or four months. The owner declined to comment...
WAPT
Jackson resident says raw sewage is running down the street, backing into her home
JACKSON, Miss. — Some Jackson residents are dealing with the smell, sight and hazard of having raw sewage backing into their homes. What looked to be sewage was flowing down Morton Avenue on Wednesday with bugs swarming under a home where a woman and her son, who are both disabled, are living.
WLBT
Jackson Animal Shelter renovations estimated to cost $800,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job to get their animal shelter up to standards and running. But a non-profit organization said they aren’t in the business to pay for a city’s facility at this time. “The city and us,...
WLBT
Jackson residents react to city’s water conservation request amid boil water notice and low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More bad news tonight for Jackson water customers as the city is now asking you to conserve water. Repairs are underway at the O.B. Curtis Water treatment plant and it has taken a pump off line reducing pressure in the system. Some residents say they are...
WLBT
Bottled water manufacturing facility playing a big role in helping Jackson during current water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All summer long the capital city has been dealing with water woes. In fact, Jackson is currently under a boil water notice right now. Seeing the city going through these issues, Premium Water, a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility Incorporated, instantly jumped into action to lend a helping hand.
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Thursday, August 11. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WLBT
Remember pets during the city’s boil water advisories
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents stocking up on bottled water should remember their pets as well. If boiling your water for consumption, veterinarians remind you to do so for your fur babies as well. One Jackson resident believes her dogs became ill from drinking the city’s water. “You...
WLBT
City still eyeing Batte Furniture building as home for future Tisdale Library
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the city begins taking bids to tear down the old Charles Tisdale Library, officials are still hoping to relocate it to another building down the street. The city recently began advertising for bids to tear down and clean the former library property at 807 E....
WAPT
Churches deal with water crisis along with rest of Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's water crisis is affecting some churches in the city. George Divinity is the pastor at New Vineyard Church. He said the ongoing water crisis has added strain on church programs for children. Divinity said, "Knowing that the water is not conducive for drinking. And so,...
Natchez Democrat
MDWFP Commission considers public comments, making changes
JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Commission held its monthly meeting in Jackson Thursday afternoon. At the meeting, four men made public comments which could bring potential changes for outdoorsmen. Mike Rouse from Morton, Robert Abbott of Flora, and Ben Christmas of Brandon presented an idea...
WLBT
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
WLBT
Jackson to use ARPA funding to repair N. Mill Street sewer overflows
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders say they’re going to use COVID-19 dollars to repair sewer failures that have caused 20 million gallons of waste to enter Town Creek. “That’s going to be one of our ARPA projects to design and construct because what we need to do...
WLBT
MDOT reschedules ‘mandatory repair’ on major roadway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has rescheduled the temporary closure of all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound at State Street in Jackson that was originally scheduled for July 29. The press release states that the lane closure will now take place on Saturday,...
Rankin County supervisors contest Entergy rate plan
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Rankin County Board of Supervisors filed a Notice of Appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court to challenge a decision by the Mississippi Public Service Commission to grant Entergy a revised rate plan. The supervisors said they are concerned about the potential rate increase could affect citizens in […]
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records August 1 to August 8
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Aug. 1 to Aug. 8. *Tommie L. Clarkson to Caleb and Samantha Ashley, Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East. *Michael Strayer and Kenneth Strayer to Beto Homes LLC, Part of Lot 253, Vicksburg Proper Block...
WLBT
South Jackson church purchases the once thriving Appleridge Shopping Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in South Jackson is looking to breathe new life into a shopping center that’s been abandoned for over a decade. Apostolic Restoration Ministry became the official owner of the once thriving Appleridge shopping center this past Thursday. It’s all part of the vision...
WAPT
Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments
JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...
