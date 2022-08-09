ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TN

School Bites Tongue Citing Possible Impending Litigation on Allegations of Student-to-Student Death Threats

Jasper, Tenn. – Whereas the Marion County School School District’s School Board has been neck-deep in getting a new Jasper Middle School project approved and started, the existing JMS building serves as the setting for another issue, now before the board. A volunteer in the school district was also recognized by the statewide organization for her efforts on behalf of the students she serves. The board is expected to finalize its proposal for the new JMS building later this month to ask for the money to bridge the shortcoming in the original borrowed amount and the actual cost of the building.
JASPER, TN
Suspected Meth Maker wanted in Marion County

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force is looking for a suspect who failed to show up for court. Rex Allen Pickett faced manufacturing meth charges in the Marion County General Sessions Court. The 46 year old man is from Whitwell. Investigators say he is known...
MARION COUNTY, TN
With fanfare, Hamilton County students return to classes Wednesday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents, teachers and administrators at schools across Hamilton County celebrated the first day back at school for students Wednesday morning. Some students were welcomed with thunderous applause. Alumni, local leaders, teachers and Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy cheered on students at Brainerd High School as...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot in bed Thursday morning, according to CPD. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home while they were sleeping and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Dade Sheriff: Did you drop these bags of meth last night?

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the person who dropped some bags last night in Trenton to come reclaim it. The baggies have about two pounds of meth and fentaynl in it. Deputies says the “gentleman” who dropped it out the window...
TRENTON, GA
Man and woman tell police they were shot in bed last night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a case where the victims say someone shot them in bed. It happened in a Hixson neighborhood on Lavender Trail off Delashmitt Road around 1:30 AM. The 22 year old male and 26 year old female drove themselves to the hospital. Police...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Public Safety
Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case

A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Woman's body found on Grove Street Wednesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a woman's body was found on Grove Street Wednesday night. Police have yet to identify her. CPD says the cause of her death is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Several Arrested on Drug Charges in DeKalb County over Last Few Weeks

Several were arrested over the last few weeks on drug related charges. Over 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled medications, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were all confiscated during the arrests. On Wednesday, July 6th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 68, finding the driver to be...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends

Woman stabbed in neck, arm, chest during mental health emergency, police say. Angela Worley, 54, of Jacksboro, was stabbed multiple times while she was driving to the hospital. Woman dies after truck hits two pedestrians on North Broadway. Updated: 23 minutes ago. A pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

