WTVC
Students at elementary school in Bradley County locked down after distant gunshot heard
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — All is well for students at Michigan Avenue School in Bradley County, but they went on lockdown for a few minutes on Thursday afternoon, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says little after 2:30 p.m., a school resource officer reported that...
WTVCFOX
No Hamilton County students injured after school bus accident Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more about an accident involving a school bus full of Hamilton County students Thursday afternoon. Hamilton County Schools confirms the accident, but says no one on board the bus was hurt. Another bus was called to take the students to their destination.
mcnewstn.com
School Bites Tongue Citing Possible Impending Litigation on Allegations of Student-to-Student Death Threats
Jasper, Tenn. – Whereas the Marion County School School District’s School Board has been neck-deep in getting a new Jasper Middle School project approved and started, the existing JMS building serves as the setting for another issue, now before the board. A volunteer in the school district was also recognized by the statewide organization for her efforts on behalf of the students she serves. The board is expected to finalize its proposal for the new JMS building later this month to ask for the money to bridge the shortcoming in the original borrowed amount and the actual cost of the building.
WDEF
Suspected Meth Maker wanted in Marion County
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force is looking for a suspect who failed to show up for court. Rex Allen Pickett faced manufacturing meth charges in the Marion County General Sessions Court. The 46 year old man is from Whitwell. Investigators say he is known...
Two children injured in Lincoln County shooting Tuesday
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they said shot three people inside a vehicle, two of which were children.
WTVCFOX
Niece of Cleveland man who brought gun to Walmart says he struggles with mental health
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A typical shopping day at Walmart in Bradley County led to a scary situation Tuesday. According to a Bradley County Sheriff’s Office report, Doyle Herron walked up to a shoppers car window, asked for help. When no one helped him, Herron began shooting into...
3 handymen swindle 90-year-old Ga. woman out of $118,000 in life savings, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three men have been charged in Floyd County for allegedly stealing money from a 90-year-old Armuchee woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said that Robert John Criswell, 39, of Lindale; Kyle Dewayne Dover, 28, of Cedartown; and Hunter Chase...
chattanoogacw.com
With fanfare, Hamilton County students return to classes Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents, teachers and administrators at schools across Hamilton County celebrated the first day back at school for students Wednesday morning. Some students were welcomed with thunderous applause. Alumni, local leaders, teachers and Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy cheered on students at Brainerd High School as...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot in bed Thursday morning, according to CPD. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home while they were sleeping and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
WDEF
Dade Sheriff: Did you drop these bags of meth last night?
TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the person who dropped some bags last night in Trenton to come reclaim it. The baggies have about two pounds of meth and fentaynl in it. Deputies says the “gentleman” who dropped it out the window...
WDEF
Man and woman tell police they were shot in bed last night
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a case where the victims say someone shot them in bed. It happened in a Hixson neighborhood on Lavender Trail off Delashmitt Road around 1:30 AM. The 22 year old male and 26 year old female drove themselves to the hospital. Police...
WAAY-TV
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville area
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday night to a 911 call about a shooting. People in a car said someone shot at them in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The driver met deputies and emergency medical services in a convenience store parking...
Longtime TN inmate, prison gang leader to serve life sentence for running meth ring behind prison walls
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A man who has been in prison since 1996 for a first-degree murder charge in Hamilton County was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, according to a release from the Department of Justice. They said Charles Elsea Jr., 44, is a longtime inmate of the...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announces several drug-related arrests
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office stayed busy during the month of July with multiple people arrested on drug-related charges.
weisradio.com
Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case
A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
WTVC
Prison gang leader serving for Hamilton Co murder sentenced to life on additional charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee prison gang leader with previous charges in Hamilton County was sentenced to life in prison for drug and money laundering offenses Monday, according to the DOJ. 44-year-old Charles Elsea Jr., a longtime inmate of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, was convicted by a jury...
WTVCFOX
Woman's body found on Grove Street Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a woman's body was found on Grove Street Wednesday night. Police have yet to identify her. CPD says the cause of her death is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
weisradio.com
Several Arrested on Drug Charges in DeKalb County over Last Few Weeks
Several were arrested over the last few weeks on drug related charges. Over 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled medications, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were all confiscated during the arrests. On Wednesday, July 6th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 68, finding the driver to be...
WDEF
Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
WAFF
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
