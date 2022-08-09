ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVESTRONG.com

The 17 Best Exercises to Do Instead of Push-Ups

Push-ups are a staple in many strength-training workouts, but not everybody is willing or able to perform them. Thankfully, there are many other upper-body and core exercises that train your muscles in similar ways. Below, we share some of our favorite push-up alternatives you can substitute into your workouts. Many...
verywellhealth.com

Aerobic Capacity: What to Know

If you’re looking for an accurate way to understand how your body is working during exercise, you may want to consider testing your aerobic capacity. It is one way to track your fitness level, and can be used in addition to various fitness and endurance tests. This article will...
LiveScience

The best exercises for shoulders

The best exercises for shoulders can help build strength and muscle, making everyday tasks easier, whether that’s washing your hair, passing food across the table or lifting a heavy shopping bag. Resistance training, either with free weights or the best adjustable dumbbells, is a good way to develop strong...
Parade

Does Melatonin Cause Weight Gain? Here's What We Know

If you are one of the 70 million people in the U.S. with chronic sleep problems, there’s a good chance that you’ve looked into taking a melatonin supplement in hopes of drifting off to dreamland faster and to stay asleep longer. Before you start taking any supplement, it’s...
Well+Good

Black People Are Embracing a Deep, Sun-Kissed Glow With Bronzer and Self-Tanner—Here Are The Products That Are Helping Us Do It

I remember being in college and having a salesperson swear up and down that the product they were trying to sell me was a "universal" bronzer. It disappeared the second I swatched it on my arm. That was only five or six years ago, but in the time since, the beauty industry has made strides in making bronzing products that give a sunkissed glow to all skin tones.
FitnessVolt.com

Average Squat By Weight, Gender, and Experience Level

The squat is a compound exercise that is one of the three big lifts in the powerlifting circuit, besides the bench press and deadlift. It is arguably the best lower body-building exercise and is the go-to for lifters looking to build strength and muscle mass. However, most lifters will tell...
Well+Good

Flip-Flops Are Notoriously Awful for Your Feet—Which Is Why You Really Need This Ergonomic Pair With Arch Support

Raise your hand if you've made the grave error of choosing a pair of flip-flops to do some serious walking in. Also raise your hand if you've had to soak your feet in ice water after a long, painful day in said flip-flops, and to this day, have scarring in between your big toe and second toe. Lesson learned, but that doesn't change the fact that sometimes, especially in the summer, you just want a comfortable, walkable flip-flop that won't leave you torn and tattered. And until now, there have been *very* few options.
Well+Good

Makeup Has an Accessibility Problem—Selma Blair and Guide Beauty Are Working To Change That

Selma Blair grew up loving to play with makeup. But her relationship with it—and beauty as a whole—changed after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). “I am notoriously impatient with applications now since my vision is a bit blurrier [and] my body a bit twitchier,” the actor, who has been outspoken about the impact that MS has had on her daily life, tells Well + Good. “While the world was learning how to follow tips and tricks [on social media], I got further away from beauty.”
Well+Good

These 1-Ingredient (!) Frozen Fruit Popsicles Are the Ultimate Hydration-Boosting, Inflammation-Fighting Summer Snack

As soon as the dog days of summer roll around, we make it a personal mission to avoid our ovens like the plague—and enjoy as much fresh produce as possible—in an effort to stay well-fed and hydrated, honor the season's bounty, and (most importantly) avoid sweating through our clothes several times daily. Cut to our unending hunt for the most deliciously refreshing no-cook meal and snack ideas that incorporate our fresh-from-the-farmers-market haul and won’t keep us away from the pool or beach for too long.
Well+Good

I Tried the Internet’s Favorite Boob-Sweat Lotion—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

One thing about me is that I'm going to sweat. Mildly hot? Sweating. Stressed? Sweating Exercising? Dripping sweat. I sweat pretty much everywhere (except my scalp, thanks to Botox) but the most jarring spot is my underboobs. There are few things feelings than a bead of sweat leaving my boob cusp and slinking down my stomach. So when the Carpe Sweat-Absorbing Breast Lotion ($20) took over my TikTok ads, I knew I had to try it.
psychologytoday.com

6 Science-Based Self-Care Tips

People practice self-care in order to restore their energy and health. Not every self-care activity is going to work for every person, so it's important to listen to your mind and body. Getting outside, breathing practices, and focusing on positive emotions are just a few ways to engage in self-care.
LiveScience

Does swimming build muscle?

If you’re wondering: does swimming build muscle, then the short answer is yes, but you may need to include other types of training if you’re looking to get ‘ripped’. Swimming is essentially a type of resistance training, with the water providing ‘resistance’ as you try to propel yourself forwards. As with all resistance exercises, repeatedly doing this will eventually lead to positive muscular adaptations (read: you’ll get stronger.) But if you want to get bigger muscles, you might need to add in some greater forms of resistance.
technologynetworks.com

Mental Fatigue May Involve a Potentially Toxic Chemical Buildup in the Brain

A workday doesn’t have to involve tiring manual labor to leave you feeling exhausted. A new study claims to have pinned down a functional reason why we feel fatigued after a day of mental effort. Antonius Wiehler and Mathias Pessiglione, both researchers at Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital in Paris co-authored...
MedicalXpress

First study of its kind links moms' problems to adolescent attachment

It should come as no great surprise that mothers have profound influence on their children. But what about mothers who have their own personality disorder symptoms, such as problems getting along with others? New research finds, for the first time, that maternal personality disorder symptoms impact their adolescent children who subsequently show a higher likelihood of insecure attachment.
