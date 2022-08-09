Raise your hand if you've made the grave error of choosing a pair of flip-flops to do some serious walking in. Also raise your hand if you've had to soak your feet in ice water after a long, painful day in said flip-flops, and to this day, have scarring in between your big toe and second toe. Lesson learned, but that doesn't change the fact that sometimes, especially in the summer, you just want a comfortable, walkable flip-flop that won't leave you torn and tattered. And until now, there have been *very* few options.

