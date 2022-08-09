ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Timmy Abraham scores first Walsall goal in Carabao Cup win against Swindon

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnQ9x_0hAsnRjC00

Timmy Abraham’s first Walsall goal secured the Saddlers a 2-0 win against 10-man Swindon in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Danny Johnson had put the hosts a goal ahead three minutes earlier following a controversial penalty decision which saw Harrison Minturn sent off on his professional debut.

Walsall were the superior side after Tyrese Shade forced Owen Evans into the Walsall goalkeeper’s one and only save of the evening in the 11th minute.

Abraham could have netted earlier in the match when he scuffed wide after being put through by Tom Knowles, while Douglas James-Taylor also headed over from close range.

Knowles flashed a shot wide after a mazy run, but the deadlock would soon be broken after Lewis Ward’s misplaced clearance was met by Ronan Maher.

The substitute was clattered into inside the box by Minturn, but to the bemusement of the Walsall bench the linesman had his flag raised.

Referee Thomas Parsons spent some considerable time consulting before awarding the hosts a penalty and sending Minturn for an early bath on his Swindon debut.

Substitute Johnson stepped up to calmly fire Michael Flynn’s side in front in the 79th minute.

It was Johnson, introduced on the hour mark, who created the second when Ward spilled his shot into the path of Abraham to tap home his first Walsall goal since signing from Fulham in the summer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nathan Broadhead could make Wigan debut against Bristol City

Nathan Broadhead could make his debut for Wigan in their Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City. The forward joined the Latics on a season-long loan from Everton earlier this week. Wigan will check on defender Jack Whatmough, who has sat out the last two matches after picking up an...
SPORTS
newschain

Darragh Lenihan back for Middlesbrough’s game with Sheffield United

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan is available after suspension for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield United. The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international sat out the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Barnsley after picking up a one-match ban for his red card at QPR last Saturday. Manager Chris Wilder...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timmy Abraham
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Tom Knowles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swindon#Fulham
newschain

Micky Mellon expected to make changes when Tranmere host Gillingham

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon will rotate his side again for the visit of Gillingham. The Rovers boss made five changes for the penalty shoot-out Carabao Cup victory over Accrington, using the game to get some players up to fitness. Defender Jordan Turnbull played his first 45 minutes of the season...
SOCCER
newschain

Goncalo Guedes set for debut when Wolves welcome Fulham

Goncalo Guedes is in line for a Wolves debut in the Premier League match at home to Fulham following his midweek move from Valencia. But injured pair Raul Jimenez (knee and groin) and Joao Moutinho (heel) are missing again after sitting out the 2-1 opening-day defeat at Leeds. Nelson Semedo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
Publisher
newschain
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Carlisle defender Ben Barclay a doubt for Swindon clash

Ben Barclay is a doubt for Carlisle when they face Swindon. The defender picked up a knock and will be assessed alongside Jayden Harris, who could also miss out due to injury. Morgan Feeney will be absent with a foot problem but Ryan Edmondson will be monitored ahead of the game.
SPORTS
newschain

Jack Fitzwater says Livingston should target top-six spot this season

Jack Fitzwater believes Livingston have already signalled their intent to challenge for a top-six place with a couple of strong performances in the opening two games of the cinch Premiership campaign. The Lions lost 2-1 to Europa League finalists Rangers on the opening day after leading until the 72nd minute,...
SOCCER
newschain

Matty Lund pushing to start in Salford’s home game against Crewe

Salford midfielder Matty Lund could come into contention to start at home to Crewe. The 31-year-old made his first appearance of the season with a 66-minute comeback in the midweek 5-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Bolton after completing a suspension carried over from the previous campaign. New signing Elliot Simoes...
SOCCER
newschain

Hull without six first-team players as Norwich visit

Hull boss Shota Arveladze is still without six first-team players for his side’s home game against Norwich. The Tigers have no new injury concerns after the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Bradford, but Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Tyler Smith, Nathan Baxter, Brandon Fleming and Dogukan Sinik are still out.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy