Read full article on original website
Related
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Ricordi? Free Online
Cast: Luca Marinelli Linda Caridi Giovanni Anzaldo Camilla Diana Alice Pagani. A long love story, seen through the memories of one young couple. The journey through the years of two individuals, united, divided, happy, unhappy, deeply in love, or in love with others, in a single stream of emotions and shades of feeling. Over the course of the film, he learns that love can indeed last, while she learns to live with nostalgia.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream A Chinese Odyssey Part One: Pandora's Box Free Online
Cast: Stephen Chow Ng Man-tat Athena Chu Law Kar-Ying Yammie Lam. When the Goddess of Happiness tosses the Longevity Monk and his disciples out of heaven (because the Monkey King tried to attain immortality), the Monkey King is reincarnated as the Joker. He now spends his time chasing two jealous women. When one of them is dying, the Joker goes back in time in an attempt to save her.
Where to Watch ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Online
Sonic is speeding into another streaming service. After debuting on Paramount+ in May, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video for those with an Amazon Prime membership. Ben Schwartz reprises his voice role as Sonic, while Idris Elba joins as the voice of Knuckles, a self-professed “echidna warrior” with a quill to pick with the bright blue hedgehog. Knuckles joins forces with Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) in search of the Master Emerald, a powerful gemstone that can control the universe. Colleen O’Shaughnessey is the voice of Tails, and James Marsden and Tika Sumpter return...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
What to stream this weekend: 'Never Have I Ever,' 'Collide'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- 13: The Musical will premiere on Netflix, Kat Graham's thriller Collide will stream on-demand, a new documentary on Princess Diana will be released and the highly anticipated show A League of Their Own is coming to Amazon Prime Video. Here are some of the film and...
Walmart May Have the Key to Surpassing Amazon Prime — Here’s How
Walmart is looking to add a streaming service to its Walmart+ membership program. Sources told The New York Times that in a meeting with major media companies -- including Paramount (Paramount+),...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 9
On Monday, The Terminal List was booted from the No. 1 spot after more than a month on the top of Amazon's top 10 shows and movies list. Today, The Terminal List returns to that spot, proving that Chris Pratt's military thriller's stay as the most watched show on Prime Video is interminal. Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, which momentarily toppled The Terminal List, is now at No. 3, one spot behind The Boys. Back on the list is Forever Summer: Hamptons, which sits at No. 10.
New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘Elvis’ on Amazon Prime Video + More
Are you used to your weekends not having a whole lotta shaking going on? That’s about to change. The movie we’ve all been waiting for, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, is finally streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime Video. And while Elvis is the American icon we love to fawn over, if you’re more of an Anglophile, HBO’s The Princess, a documentary about Princess Diana, is also available to watch this weekend. And of course, if you’re a Mindy Kaling-phile, the third season of Never Have I Ever premieres on Netflix today, too. Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
Comments / 0