Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Ricordi? Free Online
Cast: Luca Marinelli Linda Caridi Giovanni Anzaldo Camilla Diana Alice Pagani. A long love story, seen through the memories of one young couple. The journey through the years of two individuals, united, divided, happy, unhappy, deeply in love, or in love with others, in a single stream of emotions and shades of feeling. Over the course of the film, he learns that love can indeed last, while she learns to live with nostalgia.
These classic TV shows aren't streaming anywhere, and we're losing our history
"Get Smart," "Gilligan's Island" and more aren't available on the likes of Netflix or Hulu. For future generations, they might as well not exist.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Electric Boogaloo: The Wild, Untold Story of Cannon Films Free Online
Electric Boogaloo: The Wild, Untold Story of Cannon Films. Cast: Molly Ringwald Dolph Lundgren Bo Derek Alex Winter Richard Chamberlain. A documentary about the rise and fall of the Cannon Film Group, the legendary independent film company helmed by Israeli cousins Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus. Is Electric Boogaloo: The...
What to stream this weekend: 'Never Have I Ever,' 'Collide'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- 13: The Musical will premiere on Netflix, Kat Graham's thriller Collide will stream on-demand, a new documentary on Princess Diana will be released and the highly anticipated show A League of Their Own is coming to Amazon Prime Video. Here are some of the film and...
RELATED PEOPLE
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 9
On Monday, The Terminal List was booted from the No. 1 spot after more than a month on the top of Amazon's top 10 shows and movies list. Today, The Terminal List returns to that spot, proving that Chris Pratt's military thriller's stay as the most watched show on Prime Video is interminal. Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, which momentarily toppled The Terminal List, is now at No. 3, one spot behind The Boys. Back on the list is Forever Summer: Hamptons, which sits at No. 10.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (August 5)
Traditionally, August is a quiet month for streaming services – a time for audiences to catch up on all the movies and TV shows they may have missed in the preceding months. Not so in 2022. This year, studio bosses have seen fit to bombard subscribers with perhaps more new arrivals than in any month prior. Headlining the pack this weekend is The Sandman on Netflix, but the likes of Prime Video, HBO Max and Paramount Plus get plenty of welcome additions, too.
Comments / 0