Republican push to overturn Biden permitting rules passes Senate, with Manchin's support
The resolution is unlikely to pass the House, where Democrats hold a slightly larger majority, and President Joe Biden is also expected to veto the measure if it makes it to his desk.
Capito, Manchin Announce $20 Million in RAISE Grants for Infrastructure Improvements in Morgantown and Wheeling
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced two Department of Transportation (DOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants to support infrastructure improvement projects in Morgantown and Wheeling.
Joe Manchin said he'd be OK with 'whatever the voters choose' when asked if he wanted the Democratic Party to win the midterms
Manchin dodged a question on whether he cared about his party winning the midterms, saying he did not like to "play politics that way."
Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is 'intentionally sabotaging the president's agenda,' believes Democrats erred in negotiating with him 'like he was serious'
Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is "intentionally sabotaging" President Biden's legislative agenda. While on ABC, Sanders said Manchin doesn't represent "working families in West Virginia or America." Manchin last week threw cold water on a climate and tax plan that Democrats spent weeks negotiating.
Manchin faces pressure in West Virginia to kill reconciliation deal
Sen. Joe Manchin is facing intense pressure in West Virginia to permanently kill the party-line spending package that Democrats say is key to President Biden's domestic agenda. Conservative groups have been on West Virginia's airwaves in recent weeks urging Manchin to hold firm in his opposition to the legislation, which...
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Manchin says Trump campaigning against him may, 'help me,' after former president makes 2024 threat
Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday dismissed former President Donald Trump saying he'll campaign against him in 2024 due to his work on Democrats' social spending bill, speculating Trump's involvement could even help him win his election. "He did it in 2018 and it helped me so I got elected then, so...
Kyrsten Sinema reportedly wants to block Democrats from narrowing the carried interest loophole benefiting rich investors
Obama and Trump both tried and failed to close the carried interest loophole. Biden's big bill hangs in the balance with Sinema still undecided.
Manchin 2024 re-election chances could 'disappear in a flash' following support for new spending bill
Several West Virginia Republicans could pose a threat to the re-election chances of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a social spending measure last week that would dole out hundreds of billions of dollars and raise hundreds of billions more in new taxes.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022
One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
The Worst Supreme Court Decision Is Yet to Come | Opinion
Thwart the impending decision in Moore v. Harper by flipping more state legislatures.
Mitt Romney says the video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol on January 6 was 'not his greatest moment'
The January 6 committee released a video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol after pumping his fist at the mob. Fellow GOP Sen. Mitt Romney told Insider that the video was not Hawley's "greatest moment." The former presidential candidate reportedly once told Hawley that he bore responsibility for the riot.
Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’
Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
Biden and Harris Would Both Beat Either Trump or DeSantis in 2024: Poll
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would both beat the two favorites for the GOP nomination in 2024—Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis—in either hypothetical matchup, according to a new poll. An Echelon Insights survey found that if the next election were being held today, voters would narrowly back Biden...
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
5 former Treasury secretaries — including one of George W. Bush's — throw their support behind Manchin's inflation-fighting bill
The Inflation Reduction Act lowers costs for Americans and should be passed immediately, the former secretaries said.
Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that the Senate would reconvene on Saturday for a vote on a motion to proceed with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.Many people expected the vote on the Democrats’ signature climate and health care legislation to happen over the weekend, so Schumer’s announcement was not that surprising. What was shocking – and perhaps a bit perplexing – is that Schumer was willing to do this despite the fact that the legislation still has no guarantee of passing. Specifically, Kyrsten Sinema — the conservative Arizona Democrat who has vexed colleagues in her party...
Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholds Trump-maligned mail-in voting practices
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld universal mail-in voting, rejecting Republican claims that legislation approved in 2019 by the commonwealth’s GOP-controlled legislature is unconstitutional.
