Every player in Philadelphia 76ers history who has worn No. 39

It’s summertime in the NBA, so it’s time to learn some history. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the older franchises in the NBA. Their history dates to the 1949-50 season.

With that longevity, the team has had hundreds of players come through the City of Brotherly Love. Sixers Wire looks at the No. 39, which has been worn by only two of those players in the history of the franchise.

This running series will go through all of the uniform numbers worn in franchise history. The previous edition of this series was a list compiling the 11 players who have worn the No. 40.

Here is the list of those two players who have worn No. 39 in Sixers history:

Jerami Grant, 2014-2017

Grant was selected 39th overall in the 2014 NBA draft and he played in 144 games over the course of three seasons in Philadelphia. He averaged 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds with the Sixers before being sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder just two games into the 2016-17 season.

Dwight Howard, 2020-2021

Howard played one season for the Sixers as the backup to Joel Embiid, and he played well. He averaged 7 points and 8.4 rebounds in 69 games off the bench, and he is considered one of the better backups Embiid has had in his career. He left in free agency to go back to the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2021-22 season.