Ag ed students awarded Kansas ag skills, competencies certificates
MANHATTAN — Twenty-five students from seven schools in Kansas have been awarded the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificate. Of these, 24 were awarded the general certificate, five were awarded the animal science certificate and one was awarded the plant systems certificate. High schools...
Salina to receive federal RAISE funds to replace 7 bridges
Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $46.9 million to support two projects in Kansas from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable. Included is a project in Salina.
KDHE amends total number of COVID-19 deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 6,597 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 3 to Wednesday August 10, for a total of 848,139 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported -35 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,935. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
Saline County residents to begin receiving RNR notices today
RNR (Revenue Neutral Rate) notices will start arriving in Saline County residents' mailboxes today. "The revenue neutral rate is the tax rate for next year that would give the taxing entity the same dollar amount of property tax revenue that was collected this year without adjusting for inflation," explained Jamie Doss, Saline County Clerk. "Since property valuations usually go up each year, the RNR tends to be lower each year."
Districts across Kansas address teacher shortage with new school year starting
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer break is quickly ending for students across Kansas, with only days left before the 2022-23 school year starts. In many districts, teachers are already back and laying the groundwork for the next nine to 10 months of learning. Heading into the school year, districts across the state have been trying to hire at a time when the Kansas Department of Education predicts the worst teacher shortage the state’s ever seen.
OPINION: Value Them Both - a week later
A week ago a constitutional proposition known as Value Them Both failed to gain the necessary support from Kansas voters in the primary election. Like many supporters of the amendment, I was surprised and disappointed with the results of this endeavor. While it is tempting to speculate on the reasons...
Saline Stars: Fun way to boost economy, business, shoppers
Making the most of available resources to counter COVID-19 effects, Saline Stars were born in April through the Choose Saline County app. The loyalty program aims to spend up to $670,000 of the county’s $10.532 million federal allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, to help both participating local businesses and the people who patronize them.
Kansas has taken in a green industry with its own pollution problems
Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
Salina's Johnson, others receive ASHRAE scholarships at K-State
MANHATTAN — A quartet of students from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science received scholarships for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, or ASHRAE. Levi Johnson, senior, Salina, and Caden Stirtz, senior, and Graysen Yahne, sophomore,...
49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
Hutchinson Board of Education approves pay raise for bus drivers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The USD 308 Board of Education approved a pay increase for bus drivers contracted through Durham School Services at a meeting on Tuesday. In the addendum to their current contract for student bus transportation with Durham School Services, the Hutchinson Public Schools administration requested a 6.1% increase as opposed to the […]
6 Kansas lakes remain at ‘Warning’ algae level
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The latest blue-green algae report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that six lakes remain health hazards. As of Aug. 11, six lakes continue to hold high levels of blue-green algae or harmful algal blooms (HAB). They have been classified as being at the ‘Warning’ level by the KDHE. […]
Election audit prompts narrow hand count in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager is dealing with a hand recount of only the advance walk-in ballots from Tuesday's primary election, as a random audit of 11 precincts on Friday found discrepancies in numbers related to the Republican State Treasurer's race. The election day...
Saint Francis Ministries suit alleges financial mismanagement
TOPEKA — The former CEO, chief counsel and IT director for Saint Francis Ministries used their positions to enrich themselves and their friends as the charity neared financial insolvency, according to allegations made in state and federal lawsuits. The Salina-based foster care provider in court documents accused the trinity...
NDAs bar Kansas lawmakers from speaking about Panasonic factory details for years
Nondisclosure agreements bar Kansas lawmakers from publicly discussing details of the largest economic development deal in state history until 2024, according to records obtained by The Star. Some details will remain secret indefinitely. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced last month that Panasonic had chosen De Soto as the location of...
Jury: Kan. veteran faked illness, received $450K in disability benefits
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) out of disability benefits. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Bruce Hay,...
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
CAMPBELL: Moths appearing in southern Kansas
Written by: Stacy Campbell - Cottonwood Extension District. Fall armyworm, Spodoptera frugiperda, (Figure 1) is known to feed on over 80 host plants. In Kansas, it can damage several important crops as well as pasture, turf, and home landscaping. This insect does not overwinter in Kansas. Rather, it is native to the tropical regions of the western hemisphere and is active year-round along the gulf coast and southern Florida, migrating in from these locations each year. Two full generations are possible in Kansas with defoliation and grain damage being the biggest concerns.
