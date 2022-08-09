ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

‘Racist, Heinous’: County Slams Treatment of Derek Chauvin’s Jailers

By Brooke Leigh Howard
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0rK5_0hAsjmAj00
Stephen Maturen/Getty

A Minnesota county board has blasted its local sheriff’s office for the “racist, heinous, highly disrespectful” treatment of non-white jail officers who were segregated and prohibited from guarding former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin while he was detained for murdering George Floyd.

On Tuesday, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners signed off on a nearly $1.5 million settlement after the officers sued for racial discrimination while working at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center, a facility run by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, in May 2020. The board also officially apologized to the officers Devin Sullivan, Mohamud Salad, Timothy Ivory, Anabel Herrera, Stanley Hafoka, Nathaniel Gomez-Haustein, Cedric Dodds, and Chelsea Cox.

In a statement provided to The Daily Beast, the board said the actions of the sheriff’s office “were more than just wrong—they were racist, heinous, highly disrespectful and completely out of line with Ramsey County’s vision and values. No one ever should have questioned your ability to perform your job based on the color of your skin.”

The board of commissioners agreed to the county’s settlement, attorney Lucas Kaster said in a statement to The Daily Beast. The officers who filed the complaint identified as Black, Latino, American Pacific Islander, or as mixed race.

The officers filed a lawsuit after Superintendent Steve Lydon prevented them from monitoring Chauvin in jail. Kaster told The Daily Beast that Lydon issued a segregation order that prohibited all non-white correctional officers “from interacting with or guarding Chauvin, or going anywhere on the fifth floor, where Chauvin was to be held. As a result…all officers of color who were assigned in those areas were segregated from Chauvin and reassigned to other locations within the jail.”

Due to the segregation order, the officers of color claimed they couldn’t attend to an emergency situation until white officers arrived on the scene.

“Superintendent Lydon refused to allow the Plaintiffs and other officers of color to complete their professional responsibilities because of their race and the color of their skin,” Kaster said in his statement. “Plaintiffs understood the order to segregate…was made because Superintendent Lydon and Ramsey County did not trust them to carry out their work responsibilities professionally due to their race and the color of their skin.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViILh_0hAsjmAj00

Superintendent Steve Lydon

Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office

In 2020, Lydon said in a statement he wanted to minimize racialized trauma for officers of color after the arrest of Chauvin, Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported.

“Out of care and concern, and without the comfort of time, I made the decision to limit exposure to employees of color to a murder suspect who could potentially aggravate those feelings,” he said.

However, the board did not agree with Lydon’s decision.

“This was a racist act,” board member Trista Matascastillo told The Daily Beast, adding that Lydon has since been moved to another position within the sheriff’s office. “The board will stand with these officers.”

Chauvin , who is white, kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, a Black man, for more than nine minutes during an arrest in May 2020. He kept doing so even after Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe, which resulted in the unarmed man’s death and sparked worldwide protests against racialized police brutality. Chauvin was convicted of the murder in April 2021 and pleaded guilty to federal charges in December 2021 for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

In its statement, the board of commissioners said the sheriff’s office must atone for its actions.

“The lack of any real apology from the Sheriff’s Office—and the fact that Steve Lydon remains, to this day, an appointed employee within the office—reflects poor leadership and perpetuates the systemic racism that allowed a decision such as this to occur,” the statement read. “We renew our call on Sheriff [Bob] Fletcher to take corrective action and all steps necessary to ensure professional, respectful and equitable service delivery moving forward.”

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment Tuesday. However, a spokesperson previously said that it had “no decision-making authority in the settlement with the eight plaintiffs” because they sued the county, according to Pioneer Press .

“Leaders make mistakes all the time,” Matascastillo said, “but you own it and don’t tip-toe away from it.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

Related
Tech Dirt

Cop Official Complains Cops Are Unfairly Hated, Refuses To Recognize Law Enforcement’s Lack Of Accountability

From the can't-see-the-forest-for-the-line-of-blue-trees dept. This op-ed for Police1, written by longtime law enforcement officer/official Booker Hodges (currently the chief of the Bloomington, MN police department), may have its heart partially in the right place but it’s wrong in all the wrong places. Entitled “Why we need to talk about...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Man who threw gun on WCCO roof charged with murder, manslaughter

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a downtown Minneapolis apartment resident and then throwing the alleged murder weapon on top of the WCCO-TV building. Mohamed Zaher, 21, of Minneapolis, has been charged with second-degree murder without intent and first-degree manslaughter for the killing of 31-year-old Ahmed Elsaied, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Sentenced To Prison For Possession of Stolen Firearm

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing a stolen firearm. Prosecutors said Minneapolis police officers responded to a shots fired call in June 2021 and witnessed a man, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Coyour of Minneapolis, fleeing the scene. As he ran, Coyour pulled a gun from his waistband and hid it in the wheel well of a parked car, where officers recovered it. Officers then arrested Coyour a few blocks from the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Ramsey County, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WJON

Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing

On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

State patrol, Metro police step up efforts to reduce violent crime

The Minnesota State Patrol and Metro Transit Police are both stepping up efforts to help curb crime in the Twin Cities and elsewhere. The State Patrol has been working with the Minneapolis Police Department to crack down on street racing and other traffic stops around the metro area. At the same time, Metro Transit Police have been deploying different tactics to cut down on crime in and around transit and transit stations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Mixed Race#Segregation#Murder#Jailers#The Daily Beast#Latino#American
Y-105FM

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman fighting for her life after shooting in Minneapolis

A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Minneapolis. At 5:59 p.m. Tuesday, Minneapolis Police Department says it was alerted to a shooting near the intersection of 21st St. E. and 15th Ave. S. in the Ventura Village neighborhood, with officers finding a woman at the scene who was suffered a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

4 people seriously hurt in 3 separate shootings in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three separate shootings across Minneapolis on Tuesday evening left four people seriously hurt, police say. Police say a 14-year-old boy suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after he was hurt in an apparently accidental shooting Tuesday evening. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to James Avenue North near 11th...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ktoe.com

Mother Sues Walmart After Daughter Dies In Fire In MN Store Lot

(Minneapolis, MN) — A woman is suing Walmart after her daughter died in a fire in the store’s parking lot north of Minneapolis. Essie McKenzie accuses the retailer of negligence and wrongful death due to a lack of oversight. The suit claims Walmart has a policy that welcomes RV campers to stay overnight in their parking lots. The plaintiff’s daughter died in August 2019 when a fire spread from a recreational camper to a car where six-year-old Ty’rah White was inside. The victim’s nine-year-old sister was badly disfigured.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
MINNESOTA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy