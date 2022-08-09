Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot
Longtime NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday for driving under the influence. According to a statement from LVPD, Lynch was stopped for suspected driving impairment. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," the statement said....
CBS Sports
Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch facing multiple charges after DUI arrest in Las Vegas
Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is facing multiple charges, including suspicion of DUI, after being arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday. According to Las Vegas police, Lynch was arrested after officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The 36-year-old was then arrested and transported to jail after police determined that he was impaired.
Video shows police forcibly removing Marshawn Lynch from car during DUI arrest
The story involving popular former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch getting arrested Tuesday morning in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving under the influence has since taken multiple turns. It was reported on Wednesday that the 2020 Shelby GT500 that Lynch was allegedly operating at approximately 7:30 a.m. local...
Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep behind the wheel, said he stole car before Las Vegas arrest
Marshawn Lynch, 36, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of DUI. According to an arrest report, Lynch was asleep behind the wheel when police found him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again
The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns
A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Bay Area Legend And Ex Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested
Beloved former Las Vegas Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was in the news today after getting arrested on suspicion of DUI. Earlier today, the Las Vegas metro police department conducted a stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue. The intersection is near Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver was later identified as Lynch, according to the department’s Twitter account. The former Raiders and Seattle Seahawks star was suspected to have been impaired, leading to the stop. LVMPD went on to note that after investigating the matter, Lynch was arrested. It was determined that he was indeed under the influence. He was then sent to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was booked.
Pete Carroll showers Seahawks’ Ken Walker III with praise amid Rashaad Penny injury
The biggest worry about Seahawks running back Ken Walker III in the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft was that the former Michigan State star wasn’t a three-down back because of his lack of pass-catching prowess. According to Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (groin) likely out for preseason opener
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny likely will miss Saturday's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a groin injury, coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Thursday. Carroll said Penny is "feeling a little bit of groin tightness," and that rookie Kenneth Walker III would see a good amount...
Duane Brown: Former Seahawks left tackle signing with the Jets
Former Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown is signing with the Jets, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN. The Jets were in need of a new left tackle after their starter Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending leg injury at practice a few days ago. Brown spent the last...
Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts
It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice. That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense. According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite...
NFL・
Video of officers arresting Marshawn Lynch during DUI stop released
A video of police officers arresting Marshawn Lynch during a DUI arrest on Tuesday has been released. Lynch was arrested Tuesday morning in Las Vegas and charged with driving under the influence. The 36-year-old was suspected of driving while impaired after being pulled over near Las Vegas Blvd. Lynch had...
Comments / 0