Ohio State CB Jyaire Brown Loses Black Stripe

Brown is the first freshman to shed his stripe this fall, though safety Kye Stokes and defensive end Caden Curry did so in the spring.

Ohio State freshman cornerback Jyaire Brown became the second newcomer to shed his black stripe on Tuesday, signifying his status as an official member of the team.

“This guy is my dog,” director of player development C.J. Barnett said. “He’s been here since the spring, put the work in, kept his head down.”

A former four-star prospect from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West, Brown became the first member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class when he committed clear back in April 2020.

He and fellow cornerback Ryan Turner were then among the 11 freshmen who enrolled in classes in January, which allowed them to participate in spring practices and learn from new secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton .

Brown now joins Oklahoma State transfer safety Tanner McCalister , freshman safety Kye Stokes , freshman defensive end Caden Curry and Arizona State linebacker transfer DeaMonte Trayanum as newcomers who have lost their black stripes.

McCalister, Stokes and Curry all did so during the spring, while Trayanum also shed his following Tuesday morning’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Brown's removal is especially notable, though, as new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles noted the Buckeyes are "banged up" at his position right now.

