ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State CB Jyaire Brown Loses Black Stripe

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12s7Dk_0hAsj2qg00

Brown is the first freshman to shed his stripe this fall, though safety Kye Stokes and defensive end Caden Curry did so in the spring.

Ohio State freshman cornerback Jyaire Brown became the second newcomer to shed his black stripe on Tuesday, signifying his status as an official member of the team.

“This guy is my dog,” director of player development C.J. Barnett said. “He’s been here since the spring, put the work in, kept his head down.”

A former four-star prospect from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West, Brown became the first member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class when he committed clear back in April 2020.

He and fellow cornerback Ryan Turner were then among the 11 freshmen who enrolled in classes in January, which allowed them to participate in spring practices and learn from new secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton .

Brown now joins Oklahoma State transfer safety Tanner McCalister , freshman safety Kye Stokes , freshman defensive end Caden Curry and Arizona State linebacker transfer DeaMonte Trayanum as newcomers who have lost their black stripes.

McCalister, Stokes and Curry all did so during the spring, while Trayanum also shed his following Tuesday morning’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Brown's removal is especially notable, though, as new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles noted the Buckeyes are "banged up" at his position right now.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State “Banged Up” At Corner, Cross-Training Jantzen Dunn, Cameron Martinez

Ohio State LB DeaMonte Trayanum Loses Black Stripe

Report: Big Ten Nearing Media Rights Deal With FOX, CBS, NBC

Ohio State's Justin Frye Intensely Focused On Fundamentals During Fall Camp

Hear From Justin Frye, Offensive Line Following Fourth Practice Of Fall Camp

Ohio State Ranked No. 2 In 2022 USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Robinson flips to Florida

South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
West Chester Township, OH
State
Ohio State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cheap shot? Jimbo Fisher responds to anonymous coach’s “8-4 program” jab

Athlon Sports recently released their annual college football preview magazine, which you can purchase here, chock-full of extensive football-based content in preparation for the 2022 season. One of the more intriguing sections in the magazine this year is the “anonymous coach takes’ on various college football programs, with a major focus on the king of all conferences, the SEC. The Aggies, whose head coach Jimbo Fisher has been on an interesting trajectory since early May after his verbal scuffle with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, received one of the more scathing comments in regards to his handling of the Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Turner
Person
Justin Frye
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State loses commitment from four-star Tomarrion Parker

One of Penn State’s many quality additions in the Class of 2023 is no longer currently on board with the Nittany Lions. Tomarrion Parker, a four-star defensive lineman from Alabama, has reportedly backed off his commitment to Penn State. Parker committed to Penn State in late June, but Chad Simmons from On3 reports other schools remained in pursuit after Parker supposedly closed his recruiting process down. Parker’s commitment at the time was considered a nice recruiting victory out of the SEC recruiting grounds as a handful of SEC schools were hoping to land his commitment. Now, with Parker no longer committed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#Arizona State#Recruiting#Stripes#American Football#College Football#Buckeye Forums
The Spun

Look: Aidan Hutchinson's Mom Goes Viral During Hard Knocks

Just a few months ago, the 2022 NFL draft kicked off with Georgia's Travon Walker being the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It took no time for the Detroit Lions to run to announce Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 2 overall pick. Immediately after he was drafted, the cameras panned to see him celebrating with his family.
DETROIT, MI
BearDigest

Previewing Bears and Chiefs Preseason Game 1

A look at the Bears preseason opener with Kansas City at Soldier Field, with TV, radio, streaming, betting information and what's important for both teams as former Bears coach Matt Nagy returns to Soldier Field as a Kansas City assistant to face the team he coached for four seasons.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To ESPN's Announcer Lineup

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN unveiled its college football announcing teams for the 2022 season. In total, there are over two dozen teams that will be in the booth and on the sideline for the Worldwide Leader this fall and winter. That includes the No. 1 crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe, as well as new hirees Aaron Murray and Brock Osweiler and everyone in between.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy