Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME VIII
They may not have started that way...but, they ended as Dickinson, Pingree, Belfield, Jamestown, Swastika, and more!
This Is North Dakota’s Favorite School Subject??
Here's what North Dakotans are saying is their favorite subject.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Is North Dakota "Nice" still a thing? I believe it is, but some of the riff-raff comes with population growth. Most of the top 15 cities for crime in North Dakota are bigger cities but not all of them. There are a few surprises on the list courtesy of USA.com.
North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site
Volunteer escorts in rainbow vests and umbrellas stood ready to walk patients inside, while a handful of protesters demonstrated.
North Dakota vs South Dakota: What’s The Difference?
What do we have in common and what are the biggest differences between the two states?
North Dakota Steakhouse Named One Of The Very Best In U.S.
Is there really anything better than a fine piece of steak grilled to perfection? I didn't think so. We love our beef in North Dakota (even though we can't afford it anymore). The website mashed recently had an article about the best steakhouse in every state in the United States.
Times-Online
ND Game & Fish: Small game, waterfowl, furbearer regulations set
North Dakota’s 2022 small game, waterfowl and furbearer regulations are set, and most season structures are similar to last year.
kfgo.com
North Dakota DOT director announces resignation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO Prairie Public Radio) – North Dakota’s Transportation Director has submitted his resignation. Bill Panos’ last day on the job will be September 9. Panos said he has family obligations in his home state of California. Panos had been DOT director since August, 2019. Before...
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: North Dakota’s Most Popular Urban Legend Is Based On A Disturbingly REAL Creepy Bridge
This is the kind of stuff that keeps me up at night. I make it a mission around bedtime to creep myself out as much as possible. Why? Some weird form of self loathing perhaps. This story however didn’t freak me out per say, but it did keep me up.
North Dakota, Montana awarded $18.5 million for rural broadband
Shane Hart, CEO of the Reservation Telephone Cooperative, or RTC Networks, said providing for rural communities is expensive and without the grant, it wouldn't be possible to do something like this.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
Get Ready To Shiver, Shovel & Shake This Winter In North Dakota
The annual Farmer's Almanac winter forecast is out and get ready to hibernate.
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
Minnesota's Lee & Bismarck's Andi Ahne - Bringing It In Style
Two Celebrities Making "The First Pitch" Their Own
KFYR-TV
ND Game and Fish schedules public talks on Chronic Wasting Disease
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will host three public meetings this month to discuss the chronic wasting disease. Since last year, an intradepartmental CWD Task Force has been conducting a situational analysis of the issue. CWD presents a serious concern for the long-term health...
Why is there no free sales tax holiday in North Dakota
North Dakota has a fairly low sales tax which sits at just 5%. According to Representative Jason Dockter, several steps would have to be taken for North Dakota to have a free sales tax weekend.
Can You Legally Eat & Drive In North Dakota?
Eating and driving not only makes your car stinky but can be dangerous.
