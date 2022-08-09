ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State
North Dakota State
kfgo.com

North Dakota DOT director announces resignation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO Prairie Public Radio) – North Dakota’s Transportation Director has submitted his resignation. Bill Panos’ last day on the job will be September 9. Panos said he has family obligations in his home state of California. Panos had been DOT director since August, 2019. Before...
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location

The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
KX News

Do we need water or not, North Dakota?

The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

ND Game and Fish schedules public talks on Chronic Wasting Disease

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will host three public meetings this month to discuss the chronic wasting disease. Since last year, an intradepartmental CWD Task Force has been conducting a situational analysis of the issue. CWD presents a serious concern for the long-term health...
