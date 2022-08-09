Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Yardbarker
Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season. "It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The...
Yardbarker
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Denzel Ward Calls Out Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared on The Pivot podcast, and he had some choice words to say about the Cleveland Browns defensive backs. So, Denzel Ward responded. When he was asked who the best cornerbacks in the league were, he was quick to say Denzel Ward,...
Yardbarker
Browns Lose Jakeem Grant to Torn Achilles
It was then revealed earlier today that he has a torn Achilles. So, that now means that the Browns are down a receiver and no longer have a kick and a punt returner with him being out for the season. Jakeem Grant started his career off with the Dolphins, and...
NFL・
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preseason opener
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Buccaneers, Preseason Week 1 The Miami Dolphins preseason schedule kicks off on Saturday with a
MRI Results Revealed For Browns WR Jakeem Grant
During Tuesday's practice for the Cleveland Browns, All-Pro kick returner Jakeem Grant suffered a serious injury. On Wednesday, the team's worst fears were confirmed. Grant's MRI results confirmed that he suffered a torn Achilles on Tuesday. His 2022 season is officially over. The Browns signed Grant to a three-year contract...
Yardbarker
Bills HC Shares An Expected Josh Allen Update
The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a monumental showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. That matchup could be a potential preview of Super Bowl LVII given the caliber of players that both teams have. In one of the more intriguing side stories, Von Miller left...
NFL・
Browns Announce Official Decision On WR Jakeem Grant
After fearing the worst, the Browns have officially placed Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant on the injured reserve. The team announced the move following Grant's Achilles injury at Tuesday's practice. By all accounts, Grant was enjoying an incredible camp before he went down. Not only in the return game, but...
Joe Burrow, Bengals get key update on La’el Collins ahead of preseason opener
The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to defend their AFC title behind Joe Burrow and a revamped offensive line. Thanks to La’el Collins returning to practice, the whole unit is finally going to practice together before the new season rolls around. Collins has been on the Active/Non-Football Injury list since July 23 due to a back […] The post Joe Burrow, Bengals get key update on La’el Collins ahead of preseason opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
