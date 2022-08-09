Read full article on original website
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah Lee
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah Lee
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exerciseHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
New opportunity arrives for Fayetteville's Reservists, spousesHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Up and Coming Weekly
Applications for free, reduced-price meals due Aug. 22 at some Cumberland schools
Applications for free and reduced-price meals for students who attend schools that are not eligible for a federal assistance program are due Aug. 22, according to a Cumberland County Schools news release. The federal Community Eligibility Provision of the U.S. Department of Agriculture applies to schools located in low-income areas....
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland school board approves principal appointments, transfers
Four Cumberland County schools have new principals. The Cumberland County Board of Education approved the recommendations of Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. at a meeting Tuesday evening. The board voted unanimously to appoint Amy McDowell as principal of Cumberland Mills Elementary School and Douglas Massengill as principal of Massey Hill Classical...
Area schools prep for new year amid scores of teacher vacancies
As the first day of school nears, Wake, Durham, and Cumberland County districts are all struggling with teacher and staffing shortages.
bpr.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
Active shooter drill at Hoke high school shows the importance of timing, communication
Raeford, N.C. — A drill Tuesday at Hoke County High School got adrenaline pumping. It was not football two-a-days or band practice, it was an active-shooter simulation involving the sheriff's office and school district leaders. "Now you see what you may be experiencing, and it will be a little...
theartscouncil.com
Fayetteville’s state-of-the-art Northside community murals are now complete
[Fayetteville, North Carolina] – The new, state-of-the-art community murals located at the intersection of I-295 and north Ramsey Street in Fayetteville’s Northside corridor are now complete. The murals entitled "We Are Fayetteville: Legacy and Future" are a beautifully vibrant and innovative scenic design that adds enormous value to the cultural, aesthetic, and economic vitality of our community.
Cumberland County hosting free immunizations clinics as part of back-to-school preparedness
Next month, officials say they will also broaden their services to make it simpler for parents to get their children up-to-date on their required immunizations ahead of them returning to school.
WECT
Bladen Co. Public Library to host back-to-school giveaway
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown announced that they will host a school supplies giveaway on Aug. 11. The event is scheduled to take place in the library parking lot at 111 N. Cypress St. from 6-8 p.m. The event is free for all...
wraltechwire.com
Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties
RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands dermatology services to Lee County
Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced it is expanding its dermatology department to serve the community of Lee County. The new office is located on the lower level of 1818 Doctors Drive in Sanford. This will be PMC dermatology’s second location, with its other office located at PMC – Morganton Park, 200 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines.
New food hall in Johnston County promises variety of food traditions for everyone in the family
Selma, N.C. — A lot of people in the heart of Johnston County are excited about a new dining experience called the Old North State Food Hall. It’s coming soon to what many call the busiest crossroads in North Carolina. It’s where Interstate 95 and Highway 70 meet close to the towns of Smithfield and Selma.
Up and Coming Weekly
Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off
Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
bladenonline.com
Thompson Family Reunion Plans Announced
The descendants of Shade & Civil Thompson, & Jesse & Perci Boyett of Bladen County, will hold their family reunion on September 10, 2022, at Shady Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The Church is located at 10981 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro. A covered dish meal will be served at 1:00...
borderbelt.org
Lumbee tribe is on a home-building spree in a region that desperately needs housing
Bridget McNutt was 18 when she left Robeson County for the Army. Nearly two decades later, after traveling the world and serving in battle-torn Iraq, her home in southeastern North Carolina was foreign to her. As she worked to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder, McNutt helped others. She held jobs...
Up and Coming Weekly
PWC, city of Fayetteville reach out to local businesses with networking forum
Fayetteville’s public utility and city government want to do business locally. The Public Works Commission and city officials are reaching out to area businesses through the Industry Day Business Networking forum scheduled Thursday, Aug. 11. The event is scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the PWC Operations Center...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Founder of new Raleigh recovery facility shares his story of addiction and the center's plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — Over the last 20 years, more than 28,000 North Carolinians have died because of a drug overdose, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. And substance abuse has only increased as a result of the pandemic. That's why a new facility in the Triangle is trying to help.
qcitymetro.com
A sibling rivalry that goes beyond the home
Growing up in Raleigh, Gwyn and Derrick Daniels had always gone to the same schools. But in 2015, things changed. That’s when Derrick, 25, decided to attend college at NC A&T. Two years later, his sister chose NC Central. “I was disappointed,” Derrick said of Gwyn’s decision. “She could...
ncconstructionnews.com
$65 million: Stormwater management projects a priority in Fayetteville
Fayetteville officials are highlighting stormwater management projects in progress prior to Atlantic Hurricane Season in September. Overall, approximately $65 million in stormwater projects are in planning, design or construction stages. In December 2021, city council approved to move forward with the design of an estimated $20 million worth of stormwater...
Up and Coming Weekly
Cape Fear Regional Theatre leads audiences Into The Woods
The Cape Fear Regional Theatre invites audiences to follow them “Into The Woods” on Saturday, Aug. 20 for two performances of Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical. The story of a childless baker, his wife, and a cast of colorful fairy tale characters they meet along their journey will...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra kicks off new season
Beethoven and beer may seem an unlikely pairing, but the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra makes it work as they gear up for a new season with a kick-off party at Gaston Taproom on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. The free, family-friendly “mini-concert” will last about 90 minutes and feature food trucks,...
