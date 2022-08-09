ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland school board approves principal appointments, transfers

Four Cumberland County schools have new principals. The Cumberland County Board of Education approved the recommendations of Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. at a meeting Tuesday evening. The board voted unanimously to appoint Amy McDowell as principal of Cumberland Mills Elementary School and Douglas Massengill as principal of Massey Hill Classical...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Education
City
Fayetteville, NC
theartscouncil.com

Fayetteville’s state-of-the-art Northside community murals are now complete

[Fayetteville, North Carolina] – The new, state-of-the-art community murals located at the intersection of I-295 and north Ramsey Street in Fayetteville’s Northside corridor are now complete. The murals entitled "We Are Fayetteville: Legacy and Future" are a beautifully vibrant and innovative scenic design that adds enormous value to the cultural, aesthetic, and economic vitality of our community.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Bladen Co. Public Library to host back-to-school giveaway

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown announced that they will host a school supplies giveaway on Aug. 11. The event is scheduled to take place in the library parking lot at 111 N. Cypress St. from 6-8 p.m. The event is free for all...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Supplies#Rising High#Ftcc#Gpa#Jump Start Program#Stem
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties

RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands dermatology services to Lee County

Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced it is expanding its dermatology department to serve the community of Lee County. The new office is located on the lower level of 1818 Doctors Drive in Sanford. This will be PMC dermatology’s second location, with its other office located at PMC – Morganton Park, 200 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines.
LEE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off

Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
bladenonline.com

Thompson Family Reunion Plans Announced

The descendants of Shade & Civil Thompson, & Jesse & Perci Boyett of Bladen County, will hold their family reunion on September 10, 2022, at Shady Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The Church is located at 10981 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro. A covered dish meal will be served at 1:00...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

PWC, city of Fayetteville reach out to local businesses with networking forum

Fayetteville’s public utility and city government want to do business locally. The Public Works Commission and city officials are reaching out to area businesses through the Industry Day Business Networking forum scheduled Thursday, Aug. 11. The event is scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the PWC Operations Center...
qcitymetro.com

A sibling rivalry that goes beyond the home

Growing up in Raleigh, Gwyn and Derrick Daniels had always gone to the same schools. But in 2015, things changed. That’s when Derrick, 25, decided to attend college at NC A&T. Two years later, his sister chose NC Central. “I was disappointed,” Derrick said of Gwyn’s decision. “She could...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

$65 million: Stormwater management projects a priority in Fayetteville

Fayetteville officials are highlighting stormwater management projects in progress prior to Atlantic Hurricane Season in September. Overall, approximately $65 million in stormwater projects are in planning, design or construction stages. In December 2021, city council approved to move forward with the design of an estimated $20 million worth of stormwater...
Up and Coming Weekly

Cape Fear Regional Theatre leads audiences Into The Woods

The Cape Fear Regional Theatre invites audiences to follow them “Into The Woods” on Saturday, Aug. 20 for two performances of Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical. The story of a childless baker, his wife, and a cast of colorful fairy tale characters they meet along their journey will...
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra kicks off new season

Beethoven and beer may seem an unlikely pairing, but the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra makes it work as they gear up for a new season with a kick-off party at Gaston Taproom on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. The free, family-friendly “mini-concert” will last about 90 minutes and feature food trucks,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy