Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Mayor Small and Atlantic County Exec Levinson Break Bread

Looking to build and strengthen relations between the city and the county, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson sat down last night in Steve and Cookie’s in Margate. “The lieutenant governor asked me to make that one of our priorities,” Small told InsiderNJ, referring...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New leader takes helm at Atlantic City casino trade group

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The trade group for Atlantic City’s nine casinos named a veteran casino executive as its new president on Thursday. Mark Giannantonio has more than 35 years experience in the casino industry, and has been president and CEO of Resorts casino since 2012. Before that, he was president and CEO of the Tropicana in Atlantic City. The Casino Association of New Jersey advocates for Atlantic City’s casinos, including in their interactions with state legislators on issues of interest to the casinos and the resort as a whole. “I have deep roots in this community, and I am ready to work together with the city and the state to continue to advance Atlantic City and elevate its status as a leading entertainment hub and destination resort,” Giannantonio said in a statement.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Strong odor from truck in Gloucester County lingers to South Philadelphia

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The mystery of the strange, strong odor that overwhelmed parts of South Jersey on Wednesday afternoon has been solved. A hazmat situation was declared in Gloucester County after officials say a rotten egg smell was reported. Gloucester County officials say the odor came from a tractor-trailer at a truck stop in East Greenwich. They say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It is not a natural gas leak. Gloucester County hazmat and emergency operations were on the scene, as well as multiple fire departments. New Jersey environmental...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Widespread odor prompts emergency calls around South Jersey

Officials in South Jersey were investigating widespread reports of an odor that prompted multiple emergency calls in the area Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the odor were centered in the Gloucester County area, according to officials. Initial reports from police said the smell was caused by a natural gas leak, but officials later said it was from a fuel additive venting from a tanker.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Booker teams up with Camden’s Mayor Vic for new Strong-Clean Campaign

Mayor Victor Carstarphen and U.S. Senator Cory Booker will join forces for a community cleanup in Camden’s Liberty Park and Centerville neighborhoods, according to a Monday announcement from the mayor’s office. The Mayor and Senator will be joined on Wednesday by the Camden County Board of Commissioners, City...
CAMDEN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

