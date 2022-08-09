Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
You can book a ‘Puppies and Prosecco’ package at this Denver hotelBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Off-duty nurse tried to save I-70 shooting victim
DENVER — Denver Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man while driving on I-70. It happened near the Northfield / Quebec exit. Family members identified the man killed as Kevin Piaskowski. Tessa Riehman-Bryan can't seem to get his name out of her...
Man killed, 4-year-old injured in crash on Buckley Road in Aurora
A man was killed and a 4-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Buckley Road in Aurora Thursday evening.
Armed man in custody after pointing gun at Denver police
Officers arrested a man armed with a handgun on Wednesday night in northeast Denver after police say he pointed the weapon at them. An officer fired at least one round at the man, but police said it didn't appear that he was struck by the bullet. At 7:50 p.m., officers...
14-year-old killed near rec center had gunshot wound, other injuries
After a 14-year-old was found dead near a Denver rec center, the office of the medical examiner released his cause of death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1310kfka.com
1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store
One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
Denver father of two killed in hit-and-run crash at problem intersection
Steve Perkins, a husband and father of two, died Wednesday morning after police say a driver ran a red light, struck the bicyclist and took off.
Man taken into custody following weapons call, police shooting at Denver home
A man was taken into custody following a weapons call and a police shooting at a home in Denver Wednesday evening.
Denver PD sergeant arrested, accused of internet luring of a child
A Denver Police sergeant was arrested Wednesday for investigation of internet luring of a child after he allegedly made “explicit advances” on a person online he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fiancé of I-70 shooting victim waits for justice as suspect remains on the run
Tamra Holton and Kevin Piaskowski got engaged just two months ago. They were already planning their wedding together when a driver on I-70 killed Kevin in what witnesses say was a random shooting.
Denver police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
Denver police were looking for a vehicle that fled the scene of a crash on Wednesday morning that left a bicyclist seriously injured. The crash happened near East 13th Avenue and North Syracuse Street in the city's East Colfax neighborhood, police said. The vehicle involved in the crash was a...
sentinelcolorado.com
Unidentified man shot, wounded Tuesday night in north Aurora
AURORA | Aurora police provided few details about an unidentified man shot and wounded Tuesday night somewhere in the area of East First Avenue and Dayton Street. Police said in a social media post that officers were called to the area at about 8:30 p.m. to respond to a shooting.
Former officer sued in teen’s shooting death
A late teenager's family has filed a lawsuit against the former Greenwood Village police officer charged with murder in his killing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Havana Corridor Retail Theft Initiative targets shoplifters
The 4.3-mile stretch of Havana Street in Aurora from 6th Avenue to Dartmouth Avenue is the Havana Business Improvement District. It is a hub for retail in the city. Scott Davenport owns Heirloom Antique Mall located in the area. In late July he was the victim of what police call an organized shoplifting ring. "It was literally like 10 seconds for them to pop the lock and get in," he told CBS News Colorado's Shaun Boyd. He isn't alone. The Havana Business District is one of the top targets in the nation for shoplifting crimes. On Thursday, Aurora police detailed their...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Denver
A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on E. 13th Avenue and N. Syracuse Street on Wednesday morning.
Denver police investigate homicide in Marston neighborhood
Detectives on Tuesday were investigating a homicide that occurred Monday in southwest Denver in the city's Marston neighborhood. A man was found dead in the 9000 block of West Saratoga Place, and investigators said they believe the death is suspicious. The Office of the Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy...
Brighton police seek help solving house party shooting
Investigators in Brighton are asking for information from the public that might help them with a weekend shooting case. A 24-year-old man was struck by a bullet in the head when a fight at a large house party spilled into the street. That man was described as being in critical condition at the hospital afterwards. Police say on Sunday at 1 a.m. they responded to a call of shots fired on North Main Street. Nearly an hour later they got a report that the shooting victim had come to a nearby hospital after being taken there by a private vehicle. Anyone with information about this crime that leads to the suspect is asked to call 303-655-8740. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $5,000. Tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.
Imminent release of jailed hoarder has Westminster neighbors nervous
A Westminster neighborhood fears its summer of peace may soon end now that a violent hoarder is due to be released from the Adams County jail.
‘Check your cameras’: Police seek video in Aurora man’s death
The department and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers upped the reward from $2,000 to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest, hoping someone will come forward.
14-year-old killed near Denver recreation center
Denver police are investigating a homicide case that involves a 14-year-old who was found dead near a rec center.
1310kfka.com
Man accused in Greeley murder back in court in November
A man accused of a murder in Greeley will have a preliminary hearing this fall. The Greeley Tribune reports Weld County prosecutors will submit evidence they say proves Anthony Farias, shot 31-year-old Eric Maxwell on the 2300 block of 24th Street Road. Maxwell died several days later. A judge scheduled the hearing for November 10th in Weld District Court. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Comments / 0