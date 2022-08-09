ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Off-duty nurse tried to save I-70 shooting victim

DENVER — Denver Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man while driving on I-70. It happened near the Northfield / Quebec exit. Family members identified the man killed as Kevin Piaskowski. Tessa Riehman-Bryan can't seem to get his name out of her...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Brighton, CO
Crime & Safety
1310kfka.com

1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store

One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
sentinelcolorado.com

Unidentified man shot, wounded Tuesday night in north Aurora

AURORA | Aurora police provided few details about an unidentified man shot and wounded Tuesday night somewhere in the area of East First Avenue and Dayton Street. Police said in a social media post that officers were called to the area at about 8:30 p.m. to respond to a shooting.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Havana Corridor Retail Theft Initiative targets shoplifters

The 4.3-mile stretch of Havana Street in Aurora from 6th Avenue to Dartmouth Avenue is the Havana Business Improvement District. It is a hub for retail in the city.  Scott Davenport owns Heirloom Antique Mall located in the area. In late July he was the victim of what police call an organized shoplifting ring.  "It was literally like 10 seconds for them to pop the lock and get in," he told CBS News Colorado's Shaun Boyd. He isn't alone. The Havana Business District is one of the top targets in the nation for shoplifting crimes. On Thursday, Aurora police detailed their...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Brighton police seek help solving house party shooting

Investigators in Brighton are asking for information from the public that might help them with a weekend shooting case. A 24-year-old man was struck by a bullet in the head when a fight at a large house party spilled into the street. That man was described as being in critical condition at the hospital afterwards. Police say on Sunday at 1 a.m. they responded to a call of shots fired on North Main Street. Nearly an hour later they got a report that the shooting victim had come to a nearby hospital after being taken there by a private vehicle. Anyone with information about this crime that leads to the suspect is asked to call 303-655-8740. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $5,000. Tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.
BRIGHTON, CO
1310kfka.com

Man accused in Greeley murder back in court in November

A man accused of a murder in Greeley will have a preliminary hearing this fall. The Greeley Tribune reports Weld County prosecutors will submit evidence they say proves Anthony Farias, shot 31-year-old Eric Maxwell on the 2300 block of 24th Street Road. Maxwell died several days later. A judge scheduled the hearing for November 10th in Weld District Court. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

Comments / 0

Community Policy