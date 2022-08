After the unexpected pandemic complication, Worcester State University will host Northern Ireland’s Ulster University Elks Women’s Field Hockey club in finally making their long-awaited trip to Worcester. Ulster has secured £10,000/$12,139 from global healthcare company Randox Laboratories Ltd, the primary sponsor of student sport at Ulster University, to support their travel and accommodation and allow the club to compete with some of the best women’s university hockey teams in America.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO