Read full article on original website
Related
Greg Abbott banking on school choice issue to win votes but public school advocates push back
HOUSTON — Greg Abbott is locked in a heated race for governor against Beto O'Rourke and he’s hoping to get his base motivated on education issues. The 48th governor of the Lone Star state is adopting a broader GOP campaign platform of school choice and vouchers to subsidize private school education.
North Texas schools are grappling with a bus driver shortage and parents are feeling the effects
GARLAND, Texas — Several North Texas area schools are experiencing delays and reroutes as districts across the country grapple with a driver shortage. Garland ISD has an entire Twitter page devoted to updating parents and families on late buses. Friday morning, it posted more than 40 times bout reroutes or delays.
70% of Texas teachers are considering quitting their jobs, survey finds
Many teachers saying they feel burned out from pandemic-related stress, political pressure from state lawmakers, less support from parents and financial burdens.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Abbott puts school choice back on the agenda
DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott has almost — but not quite — endorsed the idea of private school vouchers for the upcoming session, a move that has frustrated education groups and his opponent Beto O’Rourke alike. Sixteen states, mostly Southern and heavily Republican, have passed some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These twins have done almost everything together. Now, they're new principals at two Klein ISD elementary schools
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Wednesday marks the start of the new school year at Klein ISD, and it’s an extra special start for one set of twins who’ve literally made the district a home for a lifetime. Charla Wilson and Carissa Rodgers are the brand-new principals of...
Houston ISD approves district's largest teacher pay raise ever
This marks the largest increase that HISD has gotten in its history. "If you want students to learn and you want students to feel safe and appreciated, you have to do the same thing for staff."
KXAN
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many pet owners have likely paid an extra deposit or rent for their non-human companions, but that extra expense can act as a barrier to pet ownership for some. Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities. A...
Here in Texas, We're Getting Scammed Out of Millions—for Water | Opinion
Unless things change dramatically, there's no end in sight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abortion should be permitted in cases of rape and incest, nearly 90% of Texas voters say in UT poll
Under current Texas law, abortion is prohibited even in cases of rape or incest.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas WR arrested Thursday evening, per report
A Texas WR is reportedly facing criminal charges after an arrest Thursday night. According to Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman, receiver Agiye Hall is facing criminal mischief charges in Austin, Texas. Hall was arrested just after 9 pm by UT police for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor when valued between $100-$750.
Abbott Just Appointed a Violent Man and Some Texans Are Furious
Governor Abbott has recently appointed a new person to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. This commission is in charge of setting the minimum licensing and training standards for police statewide. A COMPLICATED PAST. The new appointee has raised more than a few eyebrows due to this person's...
This Large Group of Texans are Against Governor Abbott
One woman, Nancy Thompson, had it with the law she was forced to live with. Before the school year, she had to send her child to school wearing a mask, a KN95 mask since that was the school requirement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
defendernetwork.com
Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive
The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
'He has total veto power': Gov. Greg Abbott controls who will lead Texas' power grid, sources say
Facing criticism over the grid's 2021 collapse, the governor is exerting unprecedented influence over what the state grid operator shares with the public - and who will be its next CEO.
Dallas Observer
Another Battle of the Billboards: Mothers Against Greg Abbott Take on Texas' Governor
Texas’ incumbent Republican governor is touting billboards raised in support of his reelection bid, but a group called Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC has unveiled signs of its own. Earlier this week, Abbott tweeted a photo of a red, white and blue billboard, which thanked him “for supporting parental...
KBTX.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
defendernetwork.com
Which Houston mayor candidate has raised the most money?
Mayor Sylvester Turner has led the Bayou City for the past seven and a half years, steering Houston through countless storms, including the Labor Day Flood (2015), Tax Day Flood (2016), Hurricane Harvey (2017), Independence Day Flood (2018) and Winter Storm Uri (2021). Turner took office facing a different storm—an...
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
Click2Houston.com
A new MAGA: Mothers Against Greg Abbott mobilizes against the incumbent governor seeking a third term
Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. A little over a year ago, Nancy Thompson, an Austin mother of three kids, stood alone for two and half hours in front of the Texas Capitol with a sign that said “Mothers Against Greg Abbott.”. She was most upset about...
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Comments / 1