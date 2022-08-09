ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott puts school choice back on the agenda

DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott has almost — but not quite — endorsed the idea of private school vouchers for the upcoming session, a move that has frustrated education groups and his opponent Beto O’Rourke alike. Sixteen states, mostly Southern and heavily Republican, have passed some...
Houston, TX
Texas WR arrested Thursday evening, per report

A Texas WR is reportedly facing criminal charges after an arrest Thursday night. According to Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman, receiver Agiye Hall is facing criminal mischief charges in Austin, Texas. Hall was arrested just after 9 pm by UT police for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor when valued between $100-$750.
Abbott Just Appointed a Violent Man and Some Texans Are Furious

Governor Abbott has recently appointed a new person to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. This commission is in charge of setting the minimum licensing and training standards for police statewide. A COMPLICATED PAST. The new appointee has raised more than a few eyebrows due to this person's...
Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive

The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
Which Houston mayor candidate has raised the most money?

Mayor Sylvester Turner has led the Bayou City for the past seven and a half years, steering Houston through countless storms, including the Labor Day Flood (2015), Tax Day Flood (2016), Hurricane Harvey (2017), Independence Day Flood (2018) and Winter Storm Uri (2021). Turner took office facing a different storm—an...
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
