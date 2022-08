Metro

The Frederick County Craft Beverage Festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department Carnival Grounds, 12027 South St., Libertytown. The festival will feature approximately 20 beer, wine and distilled spirits producers exclusively from Frederick County.

This festival helps promotes the local agribusiness craft beverage industry by featuring only Frederick County craft beverage producers.