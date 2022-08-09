Read full article on original website
Up and Coming Weekly
Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off
Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
jocoreport.com
Commemorative Rifle Raffle Underway
DUNN – The Dunn Area History Museum is holding its next commemorative rifle raffle now until Sept. 9 or while tickets last. Tickets are $20 each and only 250 will be sold for a shot at a special edition .410 lever-action Henry shotgun, one of 10 custom made for the museum. This one will carry serial No. 9.
Cumberland County animal shelter filled to the brim, will waive adoption fees one week in August
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Animal Services is filled to the brim with pets available for adoption. Elaine Smith, director of the shelter, is hoping to encourage people to come out to the shelter and add a new furry friend to their family by waiving adoption fees this month.
Up and Coming Weekly
Cape Fear Regional Theatre leads audiences Into The Woods
The Cape Fear Regional Theatre invites audiences to follow them “Into The Woods” on Saturday, Aug. 20 for two performances of Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical. The story of a childless baker, his wife, and a cast of colorful fairy tale characters they meet along their journey will...
North Carolina man wins $300K lottery jackpot on wedding anniversary
Forget the pearls— a major paper anniversary gift was scored by one Wake County man when he won $331,579 in cash on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.
Food Lion deals Aug. 10-16: Watermelon, chicken leg quarters, pork ribs, ground chicken, Wholly Guacamole, Turkey Hill Iced Tea, dish liquid
Food Lion has new sales starting August 10 including cucumbers, limes, green peppers, watermelon, chicken leg quarters, pork ribs, ground chicken, Wholly Guacamole, Turkey Hill Iced Tea, Go-Gurt, frozen vegetables, dish liquid, Xtra laundry detergent and more.
multifamilybiz.com
Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina
RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
cbs17
Fort Bragg spouse describes barrack living situations as ‘unliveable’
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The spouse of a former Fort Bragg soldier is bringing the conditions soldiers are living in at some Fort Bragg’s barracks to light. “The conditions that they are living in are upsetting. They are unlivable,” Melissa Godoy, military spouse and advocate said.
Sam's Club 12-Month Membership Package only $25 plus get $25 off your first in-club purchase
Get a Sam's Club 12-Month Membership Package for only $25 PLUS, get $25 off your first in-club purchase of $25 or more!. There is also an offer for a 12-Month Sam's Club Plus...
Community groups launch fundraiser to buy teachers classroom supplies
Cumberland County teachers are getting extra support as they prepare their classrooms for the new school year.
cbs17
Fayetteville splash pad closes, getting upgrades
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One place to cool down during the summer heat is closed, but it is getting some upgrades. The splash pad outside the J.S. Spivey Recreation Center is closed starting Monday, officials said in a statement. But the splash pad, which was built in 2004, will be getting...
Cary 9-year-old bitten by copperhead in family's garage
Cary, N.C. — Most experts said it's common to see a copperhead on the trails at night, but one family in Cary found one had made its way into their garage. Jocelyn Marks told WRAL News that's where her daughter was bitten by the snake. "She was taking her...
dillonheraldonline.com
Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon
Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
wpde.com
Update: North Carolina Amber Alert canceled
CARY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Jada Bruce has been canceled. An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl, after officials said her biological mother escaped from the behavioral health unit at a Raleigh hospital, injuring two employees, stole a hospital van and abducted the child.
Wake County good Samaritan recalls rescue of man trapped beneath smoking lawn mower
Eli Shipman felt goosebumps rise as he recalled witnessing a Wake County man finally regaining his breath after Shipman helped lift an overturned and smoking lawn mower off him.
Fayetteville, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hoke County High School football team will have a game with Pine Forest Senior High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Hoke County High SchoolPine Forest Senior High School.
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra kicks off new season
Beethoven and beer may seem an unlikely pairing, but the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra makes it work as they gear up for a new season with a kick-off party at Gaston Taproom on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. The free, family-friendly “mini-concert” will last about 90 minutes and feature food trucks,...
COLUMN: Rockingham’s connection to Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John passed away today (Aug. 8) at the age of 73. Olivia Newton-John’s father-in-law, Tom Easterling, was a Rockingham citizen and soldier, and a very highly decorated World War II hero. Lt. Easterling qualified as a pilot in 1943 at the age of 19. Over the next couple...
Death investigation underway at Fayetteville home
Fayetteville, N.C. — A death investigation was underway Friday at a Fayetteville home. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive around 1:45 a.m. A man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified.
jocoreport.com
Teen Driver Accused Of Using Blue Lights
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver reportedly displaying blue lights from the visor of his pickup truck was reported by an IMAP unit driving east on Interstate 40 near the Johnston-Wake County line, Thursday morning. They were able to obtain the license plate number on the pickup. Law enforcement officers...
