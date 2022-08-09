ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off

Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Commemorative Rifle Raffle Underway

DUNN – The Dunn Area History Museum is holding its next commemorative rifle raffle now until Sept. 9 or while tickets last. Tickets are $20 each and only 250 will be sold for a shot at a special edition .410 lever-action Henry shotgun, one of 10 custom made for the museum. This one will carry serial No. 9.
DUNN, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Cape Fear Regional Theatre leads audiences Into The Woods

The Cape Fear Regional Theatre invites audiences to follow them “Into The Woods” on Saturday, Aug. 20 for two performances of Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical. The story of a childless baker, his wife, and a cast of colorful fairy tale characters they meet along their journey will...
Cumberland County, NC
Sports
City
Raeford, NC
County
Cumberland County, NC
WRAL News

Food Lion deals Aug. 10-16: Watermelon, chicken leg quarters, pork ribs, ground chicken, Wholly Guacamole, Turkey Hill Iced Tea, dish liquid

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting August 10 including cucumbers, limes, green peppers, watermelon, chicken leg quarters, pork ribs, ground chicken, Wholly Guacamole, Turkey Hill Iced Tea, Go-Gurt, frozen vegetables, dish liquid, Xtra laundry detergent and more.
RALEIGH, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina

RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
RAEFORD, NC
Person
Flight
cbs17

Fayetteville splash pad closes, getting upgrades

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One place to cool down during the summer heat is closed, but it is getting some upgrades. The splash pad outside the J.S. Spivey Recreation Center is closed starting Monday, officials said in a statement. But the splash pad, which was built in 2004, will be getting...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Cary 9-year-old bitten by copperhead in family's garage

Cary, N.C. — Most experts said it's common to see a copperhead on the trails at night, but one family in Cary found one had made its way into their garage. Jocelyn Marks told WRAL News that's where her daughter was bitten by the snake. "She was taking her...
dillonheraldonline.com

Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon

Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
LAKE VIEW, SC
wpde.com

Update: North Carolina Amber Alert canceled

CARY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Jada Bruce has been canceled. An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl, after officials said her biological mother escaped from the behavioral health unit at a Raleigh hospital, injuring two employees, stole a hospital van and abducted the child.
CARY, NC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra kicks off new season

Beethoven and beer may seem an unlikely pairing, but the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra makes it work as they gear up for a new season with a kick-off party at Gaston Taproom on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. The free, family-friendly “mini-concert” will last about 90 minutes and feature food trucks,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Death investigation underway at Fayetteville home

Fayetteville, N.C. — A death investigation was underway Friday at a Fayetteville home. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive around 1:45 a.m. A man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Teen Driver Accused Of Using Blue Lights

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver reportedly displaying blue lights from the visor of his pickup truck was reported by an IMAP unit driving east on Interstate 40 near the Johnston-Wake County line, Thursday morning. They were able to obtain the license plate number on the pickup. Law enforcement officers...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

