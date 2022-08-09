ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk feels he was ‘30 seconds’ from knocking down Anthony Joshua in first fight

Oleksandr Usyk has said he was ‘perhaps 30 seconds or a minute’ from knocking down Anthony Joshua in the pair’s first fight.Usyk beat Joshua via unanimous decision in London last September, landing a flurry of punches with the Briton backed up against the ropes just before the final bell sounded.Ahead of the pair’s rematch in Saudi Arabia on 20 August, Usyk was asked how close he believes he was to finishing Joshua during that late onslaught.“Perhaps if there were another 30 seconds or another minute in the 12th round, Anthony would have been knocked down,” the unbeaten Ukrainian told...
BBC

Tyson Fury says he will stay retired and 'walk away' from boxing

Tyson Fury has "finally decided to walk away" from boxing after confirming he is staying retired. The undefeated WBC heavyweight champion, 34, said he was retiring after beating Dillian Whyte in April. But on Tuesday he urged fellow Briton Derek Chisora to accept his offer of a trilogy bout, while...
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn: I Want People To See Me Beat Eubank Jr. in His Prime

Conor Benn is not concerned with the weight limit for his upcoming grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn, a welterweight, will move up by nearly two weight divisions to face Eubank at a catch-weight of 157-pounds on October 8 at the O2 in London. Eubank has fought at middleweight...
FOX Sports

Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs. Chisora

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at London's Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind.
BoxingNews24.com

If Chris Eubank Jr is above 158.5, fight is off against Conor Benn

By Barry Holbrook: Trainer Tony Simms says the maximum limit for the weigh-in for the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn is 158.5 lbs for their 157-lb catchweight fight on October 8th. If Eubank Jr comes in over the 158.5-lb limit, the fight is off, says Simms. It would be...
Boxing Scene

Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back

Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Boxing Scene

Frank Warren Expects Usyk To Beat Joshua, Backs Fury To Beat Usyk

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is moving further and further away from his planned retirement. For the last few days, the undefeated boxer has been calling out countryman Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight. But most observers expect Fury to hang back until the outcome of the upcoming rematch between...
BoxingNews24.com

IBF orders Josh Taylor to defend against Jeremias Ponce

By Robert Segal: The IBF has ordered 140-lb champion Josh Taylor to defend his title against #1 mandatory challenger Jeremias Ponce next. Assuming Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) elects to make the defense the unbeaten Argentinian Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs), they have until August 23rd to negotiate a deal before a purse bid.
Boxing Scene

Katie Taylor Rubbishes Jake Paul's Offer: Serrano Rematch Will Be at 135

Jake Paul, who guides the career of featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano, recently made a $2 million offer to Katie Taylor to stage a rematch at 126-pounds. Back in April, Taylor won a close ten round split decision over Serrano to retain her undisputed lightweight crown before a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Boxing Scene

WBA Rejects Appeal For Bivol To Bypass Mandatory Title Defense, Must Face Ramirez Next

Joshua Buatsi and Eddie Hearn will have to settle for the fights already ordered by two separate sanctioning bodies. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA has rejected a request submitted by Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing to grant an exemption for WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol. The hope was for Bivol to bypass a mandatory title defense against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez and instead face Buatsi, though to no avail per an official ruling made Tuesday—a copy of which was obtained by BoxingScene.com.
