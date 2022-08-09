ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland school board approves principal appointments, transfers

Four Cumberland County schools have new principals. The Cumberland County Board of Education approved the recommendations of Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. at a meeting Tuesday evening. The board voted unanimously to appoint Amy McDowell as principal of Cumberland Mills Elementary School and Douglas Massengill as principal of Massey Hill Classical...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

FTCC begins new program for recent high school grads

The past two summers at Fayetteville Technical Community College have been unusually quiet, as the college dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer, however, the campus began to come back to life. FTCC launched a new summer program designed to transform recent high school graduates into college-ready students. The Trojan...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off

Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

PWC, city of Fayetteville reach out to local businesses with networking forum

Fayetteville’s public utility and city government want to do business locally. The Public Works Commission and city officials are reaching out to area businesses through the Industry Day Business Networking forum scheduled Thursday, Aug. 11. The event is scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the PWC Operations Center...
Up and Coming Weekly

Homebuilder to build manufacturing facility on Dunn Road

Homebuilder NVR Inc. plans to invest $25 million to build a factory on Dunn Road, creating 189 jobs, state and local officials announced Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Fortune 500 company plans to build a 145,000-square-foot manufacturing operation on 22 acres on Dunn Road in Fayetteville. The facility will manufacture trusses, wall panel systems and other homebuilding components, according to local economic development officials.
Up and Coming Weekly

Contract awarded to widen 8-mile stretch of I-95 in Robeson County

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded a $283 million contract to widen an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in northern Robeson County. Webber LLC of The Woodlands, Texas, will widen the interstate from four to eight lanes between mile markers 29 and 37, the DOT said in a release.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Cape Fear Regional Theatre leads audiences Into The Woods

The Cape Fear Regional Theatre invites audiences to follow them “Into The Woods” on Saturday, Aug. 20 for two performances of Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical. The story of a childless baker, his wife, and a cast of colorful fairy tale characters they meet along their journey will...
Up and Coming Weekly

Out and about: Indoor Skydiving

Skydiving has never been on my bucket list. I’m risk-averse to a fault, cripplingly afraid of heights, and as the mother of a teenager and a toddler, sort of too tired to do much of anything most of the time. But every once in a while, opportunity comes knocking, and we must answer that call with courage, or at the very least, a sort of dubious caffeinated interest.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra kicks off new season

Beethoven and beer may seem an unlikely pairing, but the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra makes it work as they gear up for a new season with a kick-off party at Gaston Taproom on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. The free, family-friendly “mini-concert” will last about 90 minutes and feature food trucks,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Hope Mills manager: Town heading in the right direction

Hope Mills Town Manager Scott Meszaros on Monday night, Aug. 1 reviewed a “State of the Town’’ slide presentation that highlighted town accomplishments including growth in commercial development, the completion of residential housing and investments in crime-fighting technology. “The town has seen about 17% growth in annexation,’’...
HOPE MILLS, NC

