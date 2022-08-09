Read full article on original website
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Georgia film production impacts food industry
Better Call Harry: Their toddler needed help. The ambulance bill was $2,438. Ella was transported by American Medical Response (AMR) to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite, where she received oxygen and was later discharged from its emergency room. The Hawkins’ expected an ambulance bill in the hundreds of dollars but was shocked by the final $2,438 tab.
CBS 46
South Ga. lightning strike fires spark concerns about safety
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians is seeing more lightning strike incidents as the weather recently has involved a lot of thunderstorms. The most recent incident reported was a lightning bolt that struck a home in Albany which caused the home to catch fire. Albany Fire responded to the house...
CBS 46
Candidate Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her campaign. She reportedly received the positive test results early Wednesday. On Tuesday, she held a press conference to discuss her economic plan for Georiga if she is elected governor. Her campaign sent the following...
CBS 46
More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
CBS 46
Georgia’s lake sturgeon could make a comeback
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River could be ready for a comeback, right on cue. The fish were first wiped out from the river in the 1970s due to poor water quality and overfishing. Lake sturgeon are both a sport fish and a highly sought-after meal; their eggs are used in caviar.
CBS 46
Gov. Kemp proposes inflation relief for Georgians
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced two new proposals aimed at fighting inflation for homeowners in the state. Gov. Kemp announced another $1 billion tax rebate similar to the one Georgians received earlier this year. Eligible Georgians would receive anywhere from $250 to $500; $250 for single filers, $375 for a single filer who is head of household and a joint-filing couple would receive $500.
CBS 46
Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
CBS 46
What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper T.I. honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement award
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award on Wednesday. Georgia House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore and Dr. Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented...
CBS 46
Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy for Georgia woman who fell out of patrol car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Civil rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy Thursday at the service for Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who died after an encounter with Hancock County deputies. WATCH THE FUNERAL BELOW. Rev. Sharpton noted that the service was both a celebration of life and an...
CBS 46
The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time to get established in D.C.
Organization connects veterans to local resources, brings awareness to crisis line change. Alaska has the largest number of veterans per capita than any other state in the country, with over 65,000 service members calling the state home. Among those is the program lead at Alaska Warrior Partnership, Amanda Marr. Wild...
CBS 46
The Video Vault: Alaska's automobile history
In this edition of The Video Vault, we look back in time at a historical event in Alaska that happened in the early 1900s. That was when the first automobile arrived in Fairbanks, but it was also about the time when the first automobile was built in Alaska.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Comedy great Marlon Wayans visits CBS 46!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marlon Wayans visited CBS 46 to talk about his love for Metro Atlanta, his illustrious career and his upcoming stand-up show at Center Stage. The show will be taped as his third special God Loves Me. Wayans wasted no opportunity to display his comedy chops at our anchors’ expense in a hilarious interview.
