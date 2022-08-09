Read full article on original website
Related
WLFI.com
Police: Watch out for kids, school buses in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are urging drivers to watch out for kids and buses with the new school year underway. Most of Tippecanoe County's public and private school corporations are back in session. The only exception is Lafayette Catholic School System, which is set to start Wednesday. Mark...
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police. In June, Jamiah Brown pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. On Thursday, she learned her sentence […]
Male found dead along bank of Tippecanoe River
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A boater spotted a dead body along the bank of the Tippecanoe River on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the body was spotted around 1:30 p.m. along the north bank of the river in the 7300 block of County Road East 975 North. The sheriff’s […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Another Driver on Meth Arrested
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - Another driver from Kingsford Heights is accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine. Jerrod Bratcher, 40, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Operating While Intoxicated and Possession of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, a police officer began following a 1997 Lincoln after the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLFI.com
Officials release identity of body found near Tippecanoe river
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found along the north bank of the Tippecanoe River. 59-year-old Patrick Kelly was found deceased on August 10. At around 1:30 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a boater that had...
clintoncountydailynews.com
One Killed in Howard County Crash
At approximately 3:17 p.m. on August 7, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received numerous reports of a multi-car vehicle crash on US 31 just north of US 35 (40.537899, – 86.122385). Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of St. Vincent Hospital and Galveston Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
Firefighters ask for help identifying woman in 'suspicious' Kokomo apartment fire
KOKOMO, Ind. — Fire investigators are asking for help identifying a woman who may have information about a suspicious fire at a Kokomo apartment building. Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are sharing photos and a video of a woman who was at the Kokomo Manor Apartment complex in the 600 block of Elk Drive right before a fire was started there.
WISN
2-month-old boy abducted in Wisconsin found in Indiana
KENOSHA, Wis. — A 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom Wednesday after being abducted by his father, Kenosha police said. Police say the 24-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn't live in the area and had no prior arrangement to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baby abducted from Kenosha, located in Indiana
Kenosha police were coordinating an Amber Alert for a missing two-month-old boy when he was located in Indiana.
warricknews.com
Disgruntled taxpayers urge state agency to revise Lake County land values
Two frequent critics of the property assessments in Lake County, and especially Calumet Township, got an unusual opportunity Wednesday night to take their complaints straight to the top. For the first time in state history, the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) convened a public hearing following receipt of...
Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”
John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer. Illinois ended its federally enhanced unemployment benefits in […] The post Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard” appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
State police investigating shooting on I-80 in Lake County
CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are looking for the driver who fired several shots at a semitruck Monday afternoon in Lake County. Just before 3 p.m., state troopers were called to a report of shots fired on eastbound I-80 at the 0.01 mile marker. That’s about one-tenth of a mile east of the Indiana/Illinois state line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
WLFI.com
One person charged in West Lafayette fatal hit and run
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Police Department has located the car that was the center of a fatal hit-and-run investigation early Tuesday night. WLPD found the driver of the Gold Buick sedan in Brookston Wednesday. The incident took place on the 1500 block of Kalberer Road....
Franciscan Health announces $28 million modernization project for Rensselaer hospital
Franciscan Health’s hospital in Rensselaer is getting some major upgrades. The post Franciscan Health announces $28 million modernization project for Rensselaer hospital appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
hometownnewsnow.com
Drug Arrest in Traffic Stop
(Starke County, IN) - A Rolling Prairie man is facing drug-related charges. 42-year-old Charles Gross was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop near State Road 23 in Starke County. The vehicle was searched after a K-9 dog detected the presence of drugs. Police said a small amount of cocaine and...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Head-On Collision Results in Fatality
At approximately 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call advising that there had been a head-on collision between a moped and a semi tractor trailer, in the area of State Road 32 and County Road 50 North, Lebanon, IN. As a result of the accident, the driver of the.
WLFI.com
LPD investigating apartment shooting arrest 15-year-old on school property for firearm
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday at Jeff as police were investigating a Friday shooting at Pheasant Run Apartments. According to the Lafayette Police Department, he faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property, domestic battery and juvenile possession of handgun. LPD stated...
Fox 59
West Lafayette man drowns in Tippecanoe River
MONTICELLO, Ind. — An investigation was launched over the weekend into the drowning death of a West Lafayette man Saturday in the Tippecanoe River. Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the river around 8:15 p.m. after a 911 call said a possible drowning occurred near the 600 block of North 1225 West.
warricknews.com
Ramps to I-65 closing for concrete restoration work
Motorists traveling to Interstate 65 in north Lake County will have to navigate around several new on-ramp closures beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Transportation is shutting down access from eastbound and westbound 61st Avenue to southbound I-65 and from Ridge Road to southbound I-65. The ramps will be closed...
Comments / 0