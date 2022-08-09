Read full article on original website
247Sports
Alabama football: Alcohol license for Bryant-Denny Stadium applied for by school
Alabama football fans might soon be able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage while watching Crimson Tide football games in person. The school’s concessionaire, Levy Premium Foodservice LP, has applied to the City Council of Tuscaloosa for a liquor license, according to a report from the Tuscaloosa News. A hearing for the application will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16.
How does Auburn stack up with other SEC schools on the SI99
Where is Auburn compared to their SEC foes in the SI99?
d1sportsnet.com
Rickie Collins commits to LSU
4 star quarterback Rickie Collins has committed to LSU. The 6-2, 190 pound Collins, from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge LA, chose LSU over 16 offers. He is rated the No. 13 quarterback in the 2023 class and No. 177 overall. August 10, 2022.
Nick Saban addresses idea he's ever been tempted to leave Alabama
Alabama head coach Nick Saban joined the Dan Patrick Show on Friday after the first week of Crimson Tide fall camp. During the interview, Patrick asked the legendary head coach about a story in “The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban,” a new book written by AL.com’s John Talty.
#notcommitted: Ayden Williams sets the date, Ole Miss secures official visit from 2023 DL
Four-star 2023 wide receiver Ayden Williams, inarguably one of the top high-school prospects in Ole Miss’ sights, has set his commitment date. Zach Berry and Grayson Weir discuss in the latest edition of #notcommitted. Plus, thoughts on Jamarrion Harkless, the defensive tackle from Kentucky, and a preview of Jordan Burks’ commitment and his potential fit with Ole Miss basketball.
Ole Miss Commit Suntarine Perkins Ranked in 2023 SI99
Ole Miss Rebels commit Suntarine Perkins is one of the top 99 recruits in the 2023 recruitment class.
Nick Saban addresses Bryce Young, Will Anderson's leadership styles
Nick Saban has a pair of stars on each side of the ball on this season’s Alabama team. Bryce Young returns as the reigning Heisman to lead the Tide offense. Meanwhile, Will Anderson is back for another dominant season on Alabama’s defense. While their stats and production will be key in Tuscaloosa, Saban expects something else from his dynamic duo.
New Ole Miss commit Jordan Burks: 'I feel like I can create a second home at Ole Miss and make my mark there.'
Jordan Burks will soon be an Ole Miss Rebel. He made it official Thursday afternoon, choosing the Rebels over Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas Tech, Eastern Michigan and the G-League Ignite. Additionally, Burks held offers from Additionally, Burks also held other college offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas Pine-Bluff, DePaul, Florida, Florida...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Sankey, SEC commissioner, calls for 'fresh look' regarding March Madness expansion
Greg Sankey, SEC commissioner, is focused on expanding the field of competitors in the NCAA Tournament. This would be part of a “fresh look” that Sankey wants for college basketball’s premier postseason tournament. If the “fresh look” that Sankey desires holds true, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament could add more teams.
Reshuffling the deck: Who is next on Clemson's 2023 radar?
We take a look at where Clemson is heading next on the recruiting trail after strong summer.
247Sports
Auburn's football fan event planned for August 27
AUBURN, Alabama–Auburn football fans wanting to get an in-person preview of the Tigers will have the opportunity to do that on Saturday, August 27th at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Labeled the "The Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff," fans can enter Jordan-Hare Stadium for an open practice that is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. CDT.
Alabama dominates Lithuania's B Team for second foreign tour win
Alabama jumped out to a 25-5 lead and never looked back, dominating on both sides of the floor on its way to a convincing 120-61 victory over the Lithuania Men's "B" National Team Thursday night in Paris. With the win, the Crimson Tide improved to 2-0 on its foreign tour with one game remaining (Friday night vs. Chinese National Team).
Decision day for Jacorious Hart, Auburn DB target
Three-star corner Jacorious Hart of Loachapoka (Ala.) is one of the top remaining uncommitted 2023 defensive targets on the Auburn recruiting board. And Friday, he will make one college program and its fan base very happy. That’s the day Hart will announce his commitment selection. Auburn, UCF, Mississippi State...
Spirit Recruiting Weekend: Running updates on Ole Miss recruiting (August 12-14)
Welcome to Spirit Recruiting Weekend, which serves as your one-stop shop for the latest in all things Ole Miss recruiting.
Contract details released for Mike Bianco's extension with Ole Miss
The numbers are out for Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco’s new contract extension. The extension which keeps him in place as the Rebels’ skipper for four more years nets Bianco roughly $1.625 million in base salary yearly, per D1 Baseball. The contract also includes performance-based bonus incentives as well.
