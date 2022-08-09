ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming

All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
Matt Selman
Ross Duffer
Melissa Mccarthy
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'

A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
CNET

The Best Fantasy Movies on Prime Video You Need to Watch

Prime Video's catalog of fantasy films is sparse, but there are gems in there . Whether you're looking for a brand new release or a classic from the vault, there's something everyone. Check out some of the best fantasy movies below!. : The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video. Love...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Prey’ Nabs Record Viewership on Hulu, According to the Streamer

Over the Aug. 5-7 weekend, social media was buzzing over the new movie Prey, the umpteenth installment in the Predator franchise. Many wondered why 20th Century and Disney didn’t open the movie in cinemas, considering the theatrical calendar for August is notably light this year. Instead, Prey debuted directly on Hulu. On Tuesday, Disney said the film scored the No. 1 premiere on Hulu to date, including all film and TV series debuts. Additionally, the pic was the most watched film premiere on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories, based on hours watched in...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream A Chinese Ghost Story Free Online

Cast: Leslie Cheung Joey Wong Wu Ma Lau Siu-Ming David Lam Wai. Ning Tsai-Shen, a humble tax collector, arrives in a small town to carry out his work. No one is willing to give him shelter for the night, so he ends up in the haunted Lan Ro temple. There, he meets Taoist Swordsman Yen Che-Hsia, and the beautiful Nieh Hsiao-Tsing, with whom he falls in love.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Detective Conan: The Raven Chaser Free Online

Cast: Minami Takayama Kappei Yamaguchi Megumi Hayashibara Wakana Yamazaki Akira Kamiya. A new member from the Black Organization that shrunk Shinichi's body manages to find out about Shinichi's transformation into Conan. This discovery starts to put those around him in danger as Gin and the other Black Organization members start to take action.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster Free Online

Cast: Yōsuke Natsuki Yuriko Hoshi Akiko Wakabayashi Hisaya Itô Hiroshi Koizumi. A meteor lands in Kurobe Valley as detective Shindo is assigned to protect Princess Salno from assassination. She emerges under the guise of a Venusian prophetess and catches the attention of journalist Naoko and Mothra's fairies by predicting a powerful space monster's arrival. The infant Mothra must convince Godzilla and Rodan to set aside their hatred of humanity or face the monster alone.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Movie Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Movie right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Mel Blanc Arthur Q. Bryan Paul Julian Nicolai Shutorev. A collection of Warner Brothers short cartoon features, "starring" the likes of Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and Wile.E.Coyote. These animations are interspersed by Bugs Bunny reminiscing on past events and providing links between the individual animations which are otherwise unconnected. This 1979 feature-length compilation includes several of his best cartoons. Among the 11 shorts shown in their entirety are the classics "Robin Hood Daffy," "What's Opera, Doc?," "Bully for Bugs," and "Duck Amuck". The Bugs Bunny Road Runner Movie provides a showcase not only for Jones's razor-sharp timing, but for the work of his exceptional crew, which included designer Maurice Noble, writer Mike Maltese, composers Carl Stalling and Milt Franklyn, and voice actor Mel Blanc.
SFGate

‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Shambles Along Well-Trodden Territory, but Finds a Few Surprises: TV Review

“Tales of the Walking Dead” offers a mixed bag of standalone stories, but a talented cast and a few wild storytelling experiments don’t quite manage to breathe new life into the franchise. The six-episode anthology series, premiering August 14, is the third series to spin off from “The Walking Dead,” after “Fear the Walking Dead,” which recently wrapped its seventh season, and “Walking Dead: World Beyond,” a two-season series that concluded last year.
TechRadar

Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus

Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
TheStreet

Netflix To Lose Key Shows at Awkward Time

Despite popular belief, Netflix didn’t create binge watching. That’s a practice that developed in the 2000s as DVDs, first introduced in 1996, began catching on. Devoted fans of cult-beloved TV shows such as “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” and “The Office” would watch entire seasons over and over again. People who kept hearing about buzzy shows such as “The Sopranos” but didn’t have HBO would check out the DVD box sets. (HBO (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report once had an entire ad campaign about how their box sets were great Father’s Day Gifts.)
TV SHOWS

