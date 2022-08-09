Read full article on original website
5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming
All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'
A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
The Best Fantasy Movies on Prime Video You Need to Watch
Prime Video's catalog of fantasy films is sparse, but there are gems in there . Whether you're looking for a brand new release or a classic from the vault, there's something everyone. Check out some of the best fantasy movies below!. : The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video. Love...
‘Prey’ Nabs Record Viewership on Hulu, According to the Streamer
Over the Aug. 5-7 weekend, social media was buzzing over the new movie Prey, the umpteenth installment in the Predator franchise. Many wondered why 20th Century and Disney didn’t open the movie in cinemas, considering the theatrical calendar for August is notably light this year. Instead, Prey debuted directly on Hulu. On Tuesday, Disney said the film scored the No. 1 premiere on Hulu to date, including all film and TV series debuts. Additionally, the pic was the most watched film premiere on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories, based on hours watched in...
Disney To Serve 'Koffee With Karan' And 'She-Hulk' Among 'Steady Flow' Of Streaming Content, CEO Says
Walt Disney Co. DIS CEO Bob Chapek is touting a “steady flow” of key releases in the fourth quarter. Some of the studio's movies and shows currently on deck include “She-Hulk" and “Hocus Pocus 2.”. What Happened: Chapek made his comments at the company’s third-quarter earnings...
‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Shambles Along Well-Trodden Territory, but Finds a Few Surprises: TV Review
“Tales of the Walking Dead” offers a mixed bag of standalone stories, but a talented cast and a few wild storytelling experiments don’t quite manage to breathe new life into the franchise. The six-episode anthology series, premiering August 14, is the third series to spin off from “The Walking Dead,” after “Fear the Walking Dead,” which recently wrapped its seventh season, and “Walking Dead: World Beyond,” a two-season series that concluded last year.
Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus
Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
Netflix To Lose Key Shows at Awkward Time
Despite popular belief, Netflix didn’t create binge watching. That’s a practice that developed in the 2000s as DVDs, first introduced in 1996, began catching on. Devoted fans of cult-beloved TV shows such as “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” and “The Office” would watch entire seasons over and over again. People who kept hearing about buzzy shows such as “The Sopranos” but didn’t have HBO would check out the DVD box sets. (HBO (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report once had an entire ad campaign about how their box sets were great Father’s Day Gifts.)
Now Streaming: '13: The Musical'
The Broadway musical heads to Netflix, with an expanded cast of characters. Rick Damigella reports.
These classic TV shows aren't streaming anywhere, and we're losing our history
"Get Smart," "Gilligan's Island" and more aren't available on the likes of Netflix or Hulu. For future generations, they might as well not exist.
