Milwaukee, WI

MPA: 'Critical' officer shortage affecting citizen and officer safety

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 2 days ago
The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) said Tuesday its "critical officer shortage" is affecting the safety of Milwaukee police officers, as well as the community.

According to MPA, two detectives observed a wanted robbery suspect while conducting a follow-up on Thursday, Aug. 4. Detectives asked for assistance but were told there were no officers to send, MPA says. The detectives confronted the suspect who refused to comply with orders. MPA says, while attempting to take the suspect into custody, the suspect bit the detectives several times, "leaving lasting bite mark impressions around their body."

"This incident, like so many more victims of crime, can be prevented with proper staffing," MPA said in a statement Tuesday.

MPA says they are at an all-time low for staffing levels of police officers.

"We cannot even receive help to bring a robbery suspect into custody when we call," MPA said. "If the police cannot protect ourselves, how are we to protect the community from these dangerous criminals? We ask our city leaders to restore police staffing levels to a level where we can do our sworn duty to prevent crime and unnecessary deaths in our community."

MPA called on the city to consider the safety of officers and the community when they review their budget for next year.

"I ask everyone to call their city leaders and demand that they make no more cuts to public safety budgets and to reinvest in the only thing proven to prevent crime (the police)," MPA said.

