New Jersey Drought Watch: Residents Urged To Cut Back On Water Usage

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is now under a drought watch and the state is urging residents to cut back on water usage. It comes after days of hot and dry weather.

The state says the watch is intended to encourage voluntary water conservation. But if conditions worsen, a drought warning or emergency could be declared, enacting mandatory water restrictions.

The public can make a big difference with a few water conservation tips.

The Department of Environmental Protection suggests reducing how often you water your lawn and wash your vehicles and avoiding using toys that require a constant flow of water could help during a drought watch.

New Jersey State
