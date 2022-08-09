ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Do Spiders Dream? New Study Could Help Scientists Better Understand Human Sleep

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALsN1_0hAse37i00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a question keeping some researchers up at night. Do spiders dream when they sleep? New research recently released could help scientists better understand human sleep.

You never know what this kind of strange research can lead to. The study focused on REM sleep when some humans and animals like dogs can twitch and move when dreams happen.

They may be creepy, but spiders are more like humans than we realize.

A new study from Germany says jumping spiders can doze in a dream-like state with rapid eye movement — REM sleep, that deepest stage that helps us feel rested and stay healthy.

“We actually see twitching and uncontrolled leg movements, coupled with actual retinal movements,” said Daniela Roessler, a behavioral ecologist and the author of the report.

Scientists say studying REM sleep in a wide range of species could lead to a better understanding of how it works and why it exists. It’s an important phase of sleep for humans when the most vivid dreams happen, and it’s considered important for memory, mental focus and mood.

With spiders, there’s no talking to them about dreams so it’s an observational study.

“So, I personally do think that they’re experiencing visual dreams,” Roessler said, “but it will be very difficult to prove that scientifically.”

Using night vision, researchers watched jumping spiders attach themselves to silk anchors before getting some sleep.

“They have little bursts of activity throughout the night that reoccur pretty regularly and the durations are also very regular,” Roessler said.

So what possibly could spiders dream about?

Ask a zookeeper.

“I would imagine they’re going to be dreaming about flies probably,” zookeeper Jamie Mitchell said.

Flies are a favorite food for spiders.

The researchers in Germany say this is the first time scientists have seen REM sleep in animals that don’t have a spine.

It was published by the National Academy of Sciences.

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Nature.com

Slow science: how I’m protecting sloth species

You have full access to this article via your institution. It’s surprisingly hard to catch a sloth. Although they’re slow — very, very slow — if you climb a tree to catch one, it will move along to the next tree. Once you climb the new tree, it will move back again.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Observational Study#Rem
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
BGR.com

Watch giant squid hunt their prey in never-before-seen video footage

A new video captured in the mesopelagic zone finally shows scientists how giant squids stalk and attack their prey in the deep ocean. The video is the first of its kind. Researchers used longer-wavelength red lighting to light the way for an underwater vehicle. This allowed them to capture the giant squids attacking prey without annoying them.
WILDLIFE
Upworthy

A popular optical illusion with a mindbending twist proves we can't trust our senses

This article originally appeared on 02.21.20 Optical illusions are universally beloved for how they trick our brains and blow our minds. There's a reason we enjoy magic shows and Escher paintings and are mesmerized by fake oases in the desert. We love seeing things that bend our perceptions of reality, and the science behind the magic always proves fascinating as well. www.youtube.com Ames Window
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

'Suburban living did turn women into robots': why feminist horror novel The Stepford Wives is still relevant, 50 years on

On August 26 1970, 50,000 women marched down Fifth Avenue in New York City in a Women’s Strike. Organised by feminist activist Betty Friedan, the march highlighted the fact women still performed the vast majority of domestic work. The Women’s Liberation Movement wanted many things in 1970, but one of the most important was freedom from “unpaid domestic servitude at home”. Half a century later, most women are still waiting for their freedom. Women still do far more domestic and care labour than men. Since the 1960s, more and more women have taken up paid employment, but a problem remains: how...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Digital Trends

Optical illusions could help us build the next generation of AI

You look at an image of a black circle on a grid of circular dots. It resembles a hole burned into a piece of white mesh material, although it’s actually a flat, stationary image on a screen or piece of paper. But your brain doesn’t comprehend it like that. Like some low-level hallucinatory experience, your mind trips out; perceiving the static image as the mouth of a black tunnel that’s moving towards you.
ENGINEERING
petpress.net

What Colors Can Dogs see and How Does It Affect Their Vision?

What colors can dogs see? What does this mean for their vision? Dogs are not able to see the same colors as humans. In fact, they see a very limited range of colors. This can affect how they see the world around them and can impact their daily lives. In...
PETS
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy