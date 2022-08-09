Bonne Maman’s 2022 Advent Calendar Is Here—And It’s Going to Sell Out Quickly

Yes, we know it’s August, and while this heatwave doesn’t have us in a winter wonderland kind of mood, the launch of Bonne Maman’s 2022 advent calendar is a pleasant reminder that cooler weather and the holiday season aren’t that far away, really. This year, the well-loved advent calendar is designed to look like a holiday carousel, with sweet images of reindeer, snowmen, and Bonne Maman jams as the carousel seats. And better yet, you can scoop one up right now.

What Can I Expect From This Year’s Advent Calendar?

Bonne Maman’s advent calendar for 2022 is filled with 23 thoughtfully crafted, simply made jams and one jar of honey—one sweet treat for each day of December leading up until Christmas. This year’s iteration features five new holiday flavors: chestnut orange cinnamon, mango raspberry, mirabelle plum and spices, orange yuzu grapefruit, and strawberry star anise. Plus, this year a selection of the calendars will have Bonne Maman herbal teas included, as well.

Why Should I Buy It Now?

Though it might seem wild to consider purchasing an advent calendar when it’s not even fall—and the temperature is still scorching hot— this is one holiday item you’ll want to grab sooner than later, as it routinely sells out fast. But don’t worry, the adorable miniature jars of Bonne Maman in your calendar will stay fresh until next June, so you’ll be able to enjoy them all winter long. Or, go rogue and break them out before December for a pre-holiday indulgence—we won’t judge.

So if you’re ready to forget the heat and start dreaming of a winter wonderland, then now’s the time to pick up your Bonne Maman 2022 advent calendar, before your fellow jam-lovers beat you to it!

