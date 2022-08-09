ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Bonne Maman’s 2022 Advent Calendar Is Here—And It’s Going to Sell Out Quickly

By Micki Wagner
Saveur
Saveur
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqIyZ_0hAscrf100

Yes, we know it’s August, and while this heatwave doesn’t have us in a winter wonderland kind of mood, the launch of Bonne Maman’s 2022 advent calendar is a pleasant reminder that cooler weather and the holiday season aren’t that far away, really. This year, the well-loved advent calendar is designed to look like a holiday carousel, with sweet images of reindeer, snowmen, and Bonne Maman jams as the carousel seats. And better yet, you can scoop one up right now.

What Can I Expect From This Year’s Advent Calendar?

Bonne Maman’s advent calendar for 2022 is filled with 23 thoughtfully crafted, simply made jams and one jar of honey—one sweet treat for each day of December leading up until Christmas. This year’s iteration features five new holiday flavors: chestnut orange cinnamon, mango raspberry, mirabelle plum and spices, orange yuzu grapefruit, and strawberry star anise. Plus, this year a selection of the calendars will have Bonne Maman herbal teas included, as well.

Why Should I Buy It Now?

Though it might seem wild to consider purchasing an advent calendar when it’s not even fall—and the temperature is still scorching hot— this is one holiday item you’ll want to grab sooner than later, as it routinely sells out fast. But don’t worry, the adorable miniature jars of Bonne Maman in your calendar will stay fresh until next June, so you’ll be able to enjoy them all winter long. Or, go rogue and break them out before December for a pre-holiday indulgence—we won’t judge.

So if you’re ready to forget the heat and start dreaming of a winter wonderland, then now’s the time to pick up your Bonne Maman 2022 advent calendar, before your fellow jam-lovers beat you to it!

Every product is independently selected and vetted by editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
architecturaldigest.com

How to Clean Your Coffee Maker in Just 30 Minutes

The average person has three cups of coffee a day, reports the National Coffee Association. That means you better know how to clean a coffee maker. Americans may like smudge-free, stainless steel appliances, but they don’t particularly like to clean the one that wakes them up in the morning. Think about it: You likely wash dishes, shower, and brush teeth either right before or after you use your coffee machine to make a cup of joe, so it makes sense that you don’t want to be bothered with even more soapy water. Before you dismiss regularly cleaning a coffee maker as unnecessary, know that your unwashed brew buddy can get pretty disgusting. An often cited study by NSF International found that half of these caffeine incubators contain yeast and mold because of its “warm and moist environment,” which can heighten the bitter taste of your brew at best and spur allergic reactions at worst. Alongside sponges, the study found that coffee makers are among the top 10 germiest places in a home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Advent Calendar#Christmas
Taste Of Home

This Genius Single-Serve Coffee Maker Doesn’t Need Paper Filters or Pods

We’re always on the hunt for the best coffee products to become our own baristas and coffee subscription boxes to ensure we’re ~properly~ caffeinated for any adventure. So, when we discovered the Hamilton Beach Scoop single-serve coffee maker we knew we’d met our match for easy mornings filled with delicious coffee. You know, the kind that’s rich, full-bodied and free of floating coffee grounds in your mug.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

How to Ripen Pears So They’re Ready to Eat

Sweet, succulent and refreshing—a ripe pear is a thing of beauty. Unripe pears, on the other hand, are not nearly as rewarding. Fortunately, our guide on how to ripen pears will spare you the disappointment of biting into a rock-hard, flavorless piece of fruit. Pears are one of very...
AGRICULTURE
People

The 'Wonderfully Absorbent' Towels Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Swear by Are on Sale Right Now

One of the easiest ways to give your bathroom a spa-worthy upgrade is to invest in plush towels. Start with the Wellhome Franklin Premium Bath Towels while they're on sale at Amazon. The towels are spun with 100 percent cotton, making them soft to the touch. And with a density of 600 grams per square meter, the towels are super absorbent and can dry you off quickly after you get out of the shower.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
CNET

Clean the Gunk Out of Your Keurig to Make It Brew Better

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's inevitable that your Keurig will accumulate gunk over time, especially if you're brewing with it morning after morning. The brewing system, drip trays and water tanks all require frequent love and attention. Even the exterior of your machine will gather unsavory stains, fingerprints and other marks of grime.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Amazon’s Top-Selling Bedding Brand Just Launched a Linen Sheet Set

Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Saveur

Saveur

192
Followers
360
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Saveur is the global guide to cooking, entertaining, and food travel. Bring home the world's best recipes, drinks, seasonal dishes, and tips.

 https://www.saveur.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy