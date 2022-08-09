ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

South Bend Community School Corporation to host Back to School Bash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Community School Corporation will be hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday at the Brown Community Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to students, who will also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Transit Development District boundaries approved in northwest Indiana

The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved resolutions to establish the boundaries of seven new Transit Development districts in the region. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report each district will allow local income taxes to be collected and used for further development in the district. The...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Back-to-School: School City of Mishawaka students return to the classroom

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Class is officially back in session for students in the School City of Mishawaka. 16 Morning News Now stopped by John Young Middle School on Wednesday morning to chat with Principal Mike Fisher and Superintendent Dr. Theodore Stevens. They say they are so excited for the...
WNDU

Back-to-School: Elkhart Community Schools

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer break is over for Elkhart Community School students. With an enrollment of more than 11,300 students, Elkhart is one of the largest districts in our area. Summer break is over for Elkhart Community School students. Dr. Thalheimer has been at the helm for nearly four...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Frances Avenue closed for repair

ELKHART, Ind. -- Frances Avenue will be closed for the next two weeks due to an emergency sewer repair. Frances will be closed between East Carlton Avenue and East Hively Avenue. Drivers should use Prairie Street during the closure.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

August Happenings In Downtown South Bend

Downtown South Bend plays host to some of our area's biggest and most lively events all year long, and they aren't slowing down, even for a moment, in August. Kylie Carter is joining us on HTL to talk about the great events happening this month downtown. For more information, you can call 574-282-1110, or go to DowntownSouthBend.com.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

Goshen residents encouraged to fill out growth plan survey

GOSHEN, Ind. - The City of Goshen is encouraging residents to fill out a survey that will inform officials on how to approach development in the area. City officials are in the process of creating a growth plan that will give them, residents, and developers a tool to refer to when making decisions on what developments in the city should look like.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Lincolnway West road closure extended to August 18

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lincolnway West will be closed between Main Street and Spring Street until August 18, the City of Mishawaka announced. The road work, which was expected to wrap up on Thursday, was extended due to unexpected circumstances with water main and service installations. Barricades and signs will stay...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

16 Pack-A-Backpack pickup and distribution begins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local schools and non-profit groups are picking up school supplies from this year’s 16 Pack-A-Backpack Drive!. After weeks of effort by Goodwill and their volunteers, the supplies are on their way to local students as of Wednesday. We know how important it is to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wrtv.com

Silver Alert canceled for South Bend girl

SOUTH BEND — The statewide Silver Alert issued for a 12-year-old South Bend girl has been canceled. The South Bend Police Department investigated the disappearance of Trinity Martin, a 12-year-old black female. The Silver Alert was canceled at 9:39 p.m. on August 11.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski

Indiana’s governor on Tuesday formally called a special election to fill the congressional seat made vacant after U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, was killed last week in a car crash. The special election to complete Walorski’s unexpired term will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive […] The post Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Thursday morning fire at South Bend scrapyard contained

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A fire broke out at Weller Auto Parts in South Bend Thursday morning, sending thick black smoke into the air. According to Southwest Central Fire Territory Fire Chief Darrel Eiler, numerous vehicles were on fire when crews arrived at the scene and mutual aid was called to help fight the flames.
SOUTH BEND, IN
warricknews.com

Ramps to I-65 closing for concrete restoration work

Motorists traveling to Interstate 65 in north Lake County will have to navigate around several new on-ramp closures beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Transportation is shutting down access from eastbound and westbound 61st Avenue to southbound I-65 and from Ridge Road to southbound I-65. The ramps will be closed...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Whirlpool donates backpacks in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Whirlpool Cooperation is putting together and donating backpacks with school supplies for Berrien County schools this year. The bags will be distributed at 600 W Main Street, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022. Volunteers will pack 975 K-5 bags and 525 6-12 grade bags. For more information go...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral

(WNDU) - Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church. Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday. Still, St. Joseph County...
GRANGER, IN

