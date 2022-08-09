Read full article on original website
abc57.com
South Bend Community School Corporation to host Back to School Bash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Community School Corporation will be hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday at the Brown Community Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to students, who will also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
Inside Indiana Business
Transit Development District boundaries approved in northwest Indiana
The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved resolutions to establish the boundaries of seven new Transit Development districts in the region. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report each district will allow local income taxes to be collected and used for further development in the district. The...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
WNDU
Back-to-School: School City of Mishawaka students return to the classroom
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Class is officially back in session for students in the School City of Mishawaka. 16 Morning News Now stopped by John Young Middle School on Wednesday morning to chat with Principal Mike Fisher and Superintendent Dr. Theodore Stevens. They say they are so excited for the...
WNDU
Back-to-School: Elkhart Community Schools
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer break is over for Elkhart Community School students. With an enrollment of more than 11,300 students, Elkhart is one of the largest districts in our area. Summer break is over for Elkhart Community School students. Dr. Thalheimer has been at the helm for nearly four...
abc57.com
Frances Avenue closed for repair
ELKHART, Ind. -- Frances Avenue will be closed for the next two weeks due to an emergency sewer repair. Frances will be closed between East Carlton Avenue and East Hively Avenue. Drivers should use Prairie Street during the closure.
22 WSBT
August Happenings In Downtown South Bend
Downtown South Bend plays host to some of our area's biggest and most lively events all year long, and they aren't slowing down, even for a moment, in August. Kylie Carter is joining us on HTL to talk about the great events happening this month downtown. For more information, you can call 574-282-1110, or go to DowntownSouthBend.com.
95.3 MNC
New Elkhart Schools substitute pay rate encourages retired teachers to return to the classroom
New Elkhart Schools substitute pay rate encourages retired teachers to return to the classroom. On August 9, the Elkhart Community Schools Board of School Trustees doubled the rate of pay for substitute teachers who are retired Indiana teachers. Previously, the rate of pay for retired teachers who returned to the...
WNDU
Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
abc57.com
Goshen residents encouraged to fill out growth plan survey
GOSHEN, Ind. - The City of Goshen is encouraging residents to fill out a survey that will inform officials on how to approach development in the area. City officials are in the process of creating a growth plan that will give them, residents, and developers a tool to refer to when making decisions on what developments in the city should look like.
abc57.com
Lincolnway West road closure extended to August 18
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lincolnway West will be closed between Main Street and Spring Street until August 18, the City of Mishawaka announced. The road work, which was expected to wrap up on Thursday, was extended due to unexpected circumstances with water main and service installations. Barricades and signs will stay...
WNDU
16 Pack-A-Backpack pickup and distribution begins
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local schools and non-profit groups are picking up school supplies from this year’s 16 Pack-A-Backpack Drive!. After weeks of effort by Goodwill and their volunteers, the supplies are on their way to local students as of Wednesday. We know how important it is to...
abc57.com
Juvenile accused of stealing Plymouth city vehicle later found in Indianapolis
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a Plymouth city-owned vehicle that was later found in Indianapolis, the Plymouth Police Department announced. On Wednesday morning, police were called to an office in the 1600 block of N. Michigan Street for the theft of a vehicle. According to...
wrtv.com
Silver Alert canceled for South Bend girl
SOUTH BEND — The statewide Silver Alert issued for a 12-year-old South Bend girl has been canceled. The South Bend Police Department investigated the disappearance of Trinity Martin, a 12-year-old black female. The Silver Alert was canceled at 9:39 p.m. on August 11.
Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski
Indiana’s governor on Tuesday formally called a special election to fill the congressional seat made vacant after U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, was killed last week in a car crash. The special election to complete Walorski’s unexpired term will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive […] The post Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Thursday morning fire at South Bend scrapyard contained
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A fire broke out at Weller Auto Parts in South Bend Thursday morning, sending thick black smoke into the air. According to Southwest Central Fire Territory Fire Chief Darrel Eiler, numerous vehicles were on fire when crews arrived at the scene and mutual aid was called to help fight the flames.
warricknews.com
Ramps to I-65 closing for concrete restoration work
Motorists traveling to Interstate 65 in north Lake County will have to navigate around several new on-ramp closures beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Transportation is shutting down access from eastbound and westbound 61st Avenue to southbound I-65 and from Ridge Road to southbound I-65. The ramps will be closed...
indianapublicradio.org
South Bend’s lone abortion clinic to close when new state law takes effect
The Whole Woman’s Health Clinic in South Bend — the only one in Michiana that provides abortions — will close next month when Indiana’s new abortion ban takes effect. But until then, Midwest Advocacy Director Sharon Lau said abortion is still legal in the state. “We...
abc57.com
Whirlpool donates backpacks in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Whirlpool Cooperation is putting together and donating backpacks with school supplies for Berrien County schools this year. The bags will be distributed at 600 W Main Street, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022. Volunteers will pack 975 K-5 bags and 525 6-12 grade bags. For more information go...
WNDU
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
(WNDU) - Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church. Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday. Still, St. Joseph County...
