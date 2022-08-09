Iowa Crop Conditions Continue To Be Impacted By The Drought

(Des Moines, IA) — The ongoing drought in Iowa continues to impact crop conditions. The latest U-S-D-A crop report shows 73 percent of the corn crop is in good to excellent condition.

That’s a three percent drop from one week ago. The condition of the soybean crop has declined to 71 percent good to excellent, down two percent from last week. Ag officials say sporadic weekend rains aren’t expected to do much to improve crop conditions.

There were just over six days suitable for fieldwork in Iowa according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.