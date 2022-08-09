ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Crop Conditions Continue To Be Impacted By The Drought

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — The ongoing drought in Iowa continues to impact crop conditions. The latest U-S-D-A crop report shows 73 percent of the corn crop is in good to excellent condition.

That’s a three percent drop from one week ago. The condition of the soybean crop has declined to 71 percent good to excellent, down two percent from last week. Ag officials say sporadic weekend rains aren’t expected to do much to improve crop conditions.

There were just over six days suitable for fieldwork in Iowa according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Related
Western Iowa Today

Drought Degradation Continues in Southern Iowa

(Des Moines) The latest U.S. drought monitor released on Thursday shows the drought deepening border to border across southern Iowa. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says below-normal rainfall across southern Iowa over the last 45-days, coupled with warm temperatures and low humidity, has caused an atmosphere of thirst. Extreme to severe...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Invasive Plant That Can Inhibit Navigation Found In Five NW Iowa Lakes

(Spirit Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly, and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus on boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
IOWA STATE
kyoutv.com

Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Latest Drought Monitor shows improvements to drought conditions in Minnesota and Iowa.

Recent heavy rainfall has led to some improvements in the drought conditions affecting parts of the Upper Midwest. All of southern Minnesota and parts of North Iowa are no longer in drought conditions. Areas west of I-35 in Iowa and near the Twin Cities in Minnesota still need some rain to improve conditions. Thankfully, rain is in the forecast for parts of Iowa and Minnesota on Thursday and Friday.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

2020 Iowa derecho: two years later

August 10th, 2020 is a day many Iowans will never forget. The full force of Mother Nature was unleashed on the state in the form a derecho - a severe storm with hurricane-force winds tearing in a straight line across Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Begins Its 11-Day Run

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Fair has opened for its 11-day run Thursday in Des Moines. This year’s theme is “Find Your Fun.” Fair C-E-O Gary Slater says there are more than 60-thousand entries and activities for everyone. Backers are anticipating a large turnout with the majority of the pandemic threat in the rear-view mirror.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

2-Year Anniversary Of Destructive Derecho Marked

(Undated) — Wednesday is the two-year anniversary of the derecho that swept through Iowa causing billions of dollars in damage, destroying crops, and downing hundreds of trees. The storm got its start in southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska, gaining strength as it moved east. The National Weather Service...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
KOEL 950 AM

12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know

Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
B100

Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?

The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Summit Solutions Pipeline Addressed at Montgomery County Supervisors Meeting

(Red Oak) The proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project drew comments from Montgomery and Mills County residents at Tuesday’s Montgomery County Supervisors meeting. The multi-billion-dollar project would move carbon dioxide across five Midwest states, including Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and North and South Dakota. An Emerson resident addressed the Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
K92.3

Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know

It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests

Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
