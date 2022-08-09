Read full article on original website
Developer addresses Pinellas housing demand by buying two hotels — and a lake
Key takeaway: A Miami developer has bought two Pinellas County hotels and created 183 units of workforce housing. Core challenge: The most difficult part of the project was getting the zoning done. At the start, there wasn’t enough density and the city of Pinellas Park wanted assurances the conversion would be affordable for residents.
Downtown Tampa skyscraper sells to New York firm
The Wells Fargo Center in Tampa has sold. The well-known rose-colored tower, a feature on Tampa’s down skyline since the 1980s, went to an investment group led by New York real estate investment and development company The Feil Organization. The sale price was not disclosed, and Hillsborough County property...
No plans for search despite evidence suggesting graves under shuttered Tampa Catholic school property
Archaeologists say the probability is high that graves are on the property. The Diocese of St. Petersburg insists all graves were moved. The last seven years of Alexia Svejda’s search for her great-grandfather’s grave left her with more questions than answers. “I started searching summer of 2014, and...
Morning Date to Gulfport: Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market
Bordering the area of St. Petersburg, Gulfport is a cute and quaint town off the...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Iconic St. Pete Diner on the Market
St. Petersburg, FL — Munch’s Sundries, a St. Pete staple for breakfast and lunch for 70 years, is now up for sale. Owner Larry Munch, seeking to retire, desires to sell his business along with its surrounding properties. The diner is notorious for its classic dishes that landed the eatery on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2011.
Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
How cruise and cargo ships navigate Tampa Bay’s shallow waters
TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever taken a boat out in Tampa Bay, looked down, and seen the sand bed at the bottom? If you didn’t know, the bay is relatively shallow, with an average depth of 11 feet. And if you’ve ever looked out onto the bay,...
Breeze Airways Adds Non Stop Flight To Tampa Fla Starting In November
Syracuse, N.Y. - You'll have another option out of Syracuse Hancock Airport to escape the winter weather this year. Breeze Airways has announced a nonstop flight to Tampa Florida. The weekly flight begins Saturday November 19th. Breeze will serve this route using the same type of Airbus aircraft, they use...
Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg
The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
Historic Bayshore home, once known as the mysterious 'House of Many Colors,' is now for sale in South Tampa
A South Tampa home that was once covered with 47 different colors of paint, and had locals guessing if the owner either lost a bet or joined a mystic cult, is now for sale on Bayshore Boulevard. Built in 1917, the home located at 829 Bayshore Blvd., was once one...
Famed Bay area folk artist Ruby C. Williams passes away
A renowned folk artist from the Bay area who was featured in an exhibit at the Smithsonian has passed away.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
Does Tampa International Airport Have The Best Bathroom In America?
We can go on and on about our love for Tampa International Airport. It’s won so many awards over the years, but the latest one that it’s up for would cement it, in our opinion, as the greatest airport in the world. Ask yourself: does Tampa International Airport have the best bathroom in America?
Downtown St. Pete art gallery closes
August 10, 2022 - After 20 years of operating in St. Petersburg, the Lynn Merhige Gallery at 216 4th St. N. is closing its doors. According to reports, the art gallery has sold to the developer of The Hollander Hotel. "The building was sold last year and I was given only a year from the closing," the Lynn Merhige Gallery wrote on Facebook. The art gallery will have a closing sale this Saturday.
Texas Hold ’Em, ECHO, Bobby van Deusen & More
Charity Dinner And Texas Hold ’Em Poker Tournament. The Fishhawk Poker Group is hosting a dinner and charity Texas hold ’em poker event to raise money for the BH3 Foundation. The event will take place on Saturday, August 20 at Summerfield Crossing Golf Club in Riverview. Dinner will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. and the poker play will begin at 7 p.m.
The Best Pizza in Sarasota
We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?
It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
A conversation at the checkout with Publix veteran Evan VandePolder
If Evan VandePolder seems like he's been working at the front of Longboat Key's Publix Supermarket for a long time, consider this. He started the same year as Crystal Pepsi. VandePolder is still here after 30 years. Crystal Pepsi? Well, let's just say New Coke has some company. “At Publix,...
Lakewood Ranch commercial property sells for more than $2 million
The former PNC Bank branch on Town Center Parkway in Lakewood Ranch has sold. The building brought $2.2 million. SVN Commercial Advisory Group, which handled the sale, says the buyer is Monticciolo Family Holdings from Tampa. The company operates Monticciolo Family & Sedation Dentistry which has 11 offices across Tampa Bay. This new 3,400-square-foot office will be its first in Manatee County.
