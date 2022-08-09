ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruskin, FL

Downtown Tampa skyscraper sells to New York firm

The Wells Fargo Center in Tampa has sold. The well-known rose-colored tower, a feature on Tampa’s down skyline since the 1980s, went to an investment group led by New York real estate investment and development company The Feil Organization. The sale price was not disclosed, and Hillsborough County property...
Iconic St. Pete Diner on the Market

St. Petersburg, FL — Munch’s Sundries, a St. Pete staple for breakfast and lunch for 70 years, is now up for sale. Owner Larry Munch, seeking to retire, desires to sell his business along with its surrounding properties. The diner is notorious for its classic dishes that landed the eatery on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2011.
Breeze Airways Adds Non Stop Flight To Tampa Fla Starting In November

Syracuse, N.Y. - You'll have another option out of Syracuse Hancock Airport to escape the winter weather this year. Breeze Airways has announced a nonstop flight to Tampa Florida. The weekly flight begins Saturday November 19th. Breeze will serve this route using the same type of Airbus aircraft, they use...
Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg

The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
Does Tampa International Airport Have The Best Bathroom In America?

We can go on and on about our love for Tampa International Airport. It’s won so many awards over the years, but the latest one that it’s up for would cement it, in our opinion, as the greatest airport in the world. Ask yourself: does Tampa International Airport have the best bathroom in America?
Downtown St. Pete art gallery closes

August 10, 2022 - After 20 years of operating in St. Petersburg, the Lynn Merhige Gallery at 216 4th St. N. is closing its doors. According to reports, the art gallery has sold to the developer of The Hollander Hotel. "The building was sold last year and I was given only a year from the closing," the Lynn Merhige Gallery wrote on Facebook. The art gallery will have a closing sale this Saturday.
Texas Hold ’Em, ECHO, Bobby van Deusen & More

Charity Dinner And Texas Hold ’Em Poker Tournament. The Fishhawk Poker Group is hosting a dinner and charity Texas hold ’em poker event to raise money for the BH3 Foundation. The event will take place on Saturday, August 20 at Summerfield Crossing Golf Club in Riverview. Dinner will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. and the poker play will begin at 7 p.m.
The Best Pizza in Sarasota

We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?

It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
TAMPA, FL
A conversation at the checkout with Publix veteran Evan VandePolder

If Evan VandePolder seems like he's been working at the front of Longboat Key's Publix Supermarket for a long time, consider this. He started the same year as Crystal Pepsi. VandePolder is still here after 30 years. Crystal Pepsi? Well, let's just say New Coke has some company. “At Publix,...
Lakewood Ranch commercial property sells for more than $2 million

The former PNC Bank branch on Town Center Parkway in Lakewood Ranch has sold. The building brought $2.2 million. SVN Commercial Advisory Group, which handled the sale, says the buyer is Monticciolo Family Holdings from Tampa. The company operates Monticciolo Family & Sedation Dentistry which has 11 offices across Tampa Bay. This new 3,400-square-foot office will be its first in Manatee County.
