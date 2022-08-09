ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

US News and World Report

Old Scars and New Hopes as Kenya Votes and Holds Its Breath

KIAMBAA, Kenya (Reuters) - One inked fingernail and old burn scars: the story of Kenya's past election traumas and current hopes is written on the skin of Philip Wangoi's hands. At 16, he was badly burned in a church set aflame during the post-election violence that rocked Kenya after the...
AFP

Observers voice concern about Kenya vote disinformation

International observers expressed concern Thursday about the spread of disinformation during the long wait for results from Kenya's election, as provisional counts point to a tight presidential race. Observers from the Commonwealth warned on Thursday that the delay in releasing the results was allowing disinformation to spread rapidly online.
960 The Ref

Anxiety rises over claims in Kenya's close presidential vote

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Human rights groups on Wednesday warned anxious Kenyans over "rising levels of false or misleading information being shared on social media" as the country awaited results of a close presidential election. The electoral commission indicated it would be at least Thursday before a winner is declared.
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
CBS News

Russia seeks support from Africa as Ukraine war exacerbates food crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on a tour throughout Africa this week. He' visiting Ethiopia, Egypt and Uganda as Moscow tries to break diplomatic isolation over its war in Ukraine. Steven Gruzd is the head of the Russia-Africa program at the South African Institute of International Affairs. He joined CBS News' Jericka Duncan and Vladimir Duthiers with more.
Fortune

There’s a giant loophole in U.K. law that allows Putin’s sanctioned oligarchs to skate by, and the U.S. equivalent is a Trump favorite

Arkady Rotenberg pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the order of President Vladimir Putin has led to an unprecedented raft of economic sanctions imposed on both the country and its top officials—but a new investigation has uncovered a loophole being exploited by sanctioned oligarchs with close ties to Putin.
Reuters

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan vowing U.S. commitment; China enraged

TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday on a trip she said shows an unwavering American commitment to the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island, but China condemned the highest-level U.S. visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
24/7 Wall St.

COP27 outlook falls as Russia, China shun climate talks with U.S.

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Today in Callaway Climate Insights: – China’s suspension of climate talks with the U.S. was inevitable after Pelosi’s Taiwan visit. What’s next? – How Sen. Joe Manchin threw a wrench into the climate plan’s electric vehicle strategy – Biden’s climate bill opens vast new areas for off-shore wind development. […]
