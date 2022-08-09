Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Old Scars and New Hopes as Kenya Votes and Holds Its Breath
KIAMBAA, Kenya (Reuters) - One inked fingernail and old burn scars: the story of Kenya's past election traumas and current hopes is written on the skin of Philip Wangoi's hands. At 16, he was badly burned in a church set aflame during the post-election violence that rocked Kenya after the...
Kenyans anxious for news on next president, two days after tight vote
NAIROBI/ELDORET, Kenya, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kenyans crowded round radios and televisions on Thursday, increasingly anxious for news of who their next president might be, two days after voting in an election ended.
Observers voice concern about Kenya vote disinformation
International observers expressed concern Thursday about the spread of disinformation during the long wait for results from Kenya's election, as provisional counts point to a tight presidential race. Observers from the Commonwealth warned on Thursday that the delay in releasing the results was allowing disinformation to spread rapidly online.
Anxiety rises over claims in Kenya's close presidential vote
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Human rights groups on Wednesday warned anxious Kenyans over "rising levels of false or misleading information being shared on social media" as the country awaited results of a close presidential election. The electoral commission indicated it would be at least Thursday before a winner is declared.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
South Africa warns Blinken over US policies aimed at boxing out Russia and China
A recent congressional push against Russian influence in Africa threw a bit of a wrench into Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s plans to improve U.S. ties with one of the continent’s leading states.
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
Russia seeks support from Africa as Ukraine war exacerbates food crisis
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on a tour throughout Africa this week. He' visiting Ethiopia, Egypt and Uganda as Moscow tries to break diplomatic isolation over its war in Ukraine. Steven Gruzd is the head of the Russia-Africa program at the South African Institute of International Affairs. He joined CBS News' Jericka Duncan and Vladimir Duthiers with more.
Pelosi: U.S. cannot allow China's 'new normal' over Taiwan
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday the United States could not allow China to normalize the new level of pressure on Taiwan it asserted with days of military drills following her visit to the Chinese-claimed island.
There’s a giant loophole in U.K. law that allows Putin’s sanctioned oligarchs to skate by, and the U.S. equivalent is a Trump favorite
Arkady Rotenberg pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the order of President Vladimir Putin has led to an unprecedented raft of economic sanctions imposed on both the country and its top officials—but a new investigation has uncovered a loophole being exploited by sanctioned oligarchs with close ties to Putin.
Ukraine calls on EU, G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians
KYIV, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Wednesday called on the European Union and G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russian citizens, citing what he said was their support for the invasion of Ukraine.
Kenya media council: 'No one' asked to stop election tallies
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — The head of Kenya's government-created media council says local media outlets haven't been asked to stop their counting of presidential election results after observers noticed a dramatic slowdown in reporting on the close contest. Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo told The...
Slow tallies in close Kenya election raise fears of meddling
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Vote-tallying in Kenya’s close presidential election isn’t moving fast enough, the electoral commission chair said Friday, while parallel counting by local media dramatically slowed amid concerns about censorship or meddling. The head of the government-created Media Council of Kenya told The Associated Press...
U.S. faces international crises with Russia and China
Tensions between the U.S. and both Russia and China ratcheted up this week with the imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner dragging on and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit to Taiwan. Steven Portnoy reports.
U.S. House set to give Biden huge win with $430 billion bill on climate, drug prices
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote Friday on a $430 billion bill to fight climate change and lower prescription drug prices, in what Democrats view as a major political win for President Joe Biden ahead of November's midterm elections.
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan vowing U.S. commitment; China enraged
TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday on a trip she said shows an unwavering American commitment to the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island, but China condemned the highest-level U.S. visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
COP27 outlook falls as Russia, China shun climate talks with U.S.
By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Today in Callaway Climate Insights: – China’s suspension of climate talks with the U.S. was inevitable after Pelosi’s Taiwan visit. What’s next? – How Sen. Joe Manchin threw a wrench into the climate plan’s electric vehicle strategy – Biden’s climate bill opens vast new areas for off-shore wind development. […]
Shake-Up Fails to Lift Support for Japan's Cabinet Amid Questions Over Church -Surveys
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet reshuffle appears to have done little to ease voter concerns amidst anger about the ruling party's ties to the Unification Church, opinion polls conducted by media groups indicated on Friday. Links to the church, founded in South Korea in the 1950s and...
Kenya elections: Raila Odinga and William Ruto in tight race for president
Analysts say result too close to call, with poor turnout amid cost of living crisis and soaring unemployment
