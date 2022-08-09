ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice

Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
The Spun

John Elway Trending Following The Broncos' Official Sale

John Elway, the most famous figure in Denver Broncos history, reportedly had the chance to acquire a 20 percent ownership stake in the franchise that he helped build at the end of his career, worth $36 million. He turned it down. Today, with the team officially selling for a record...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys, Broncos Fight

A massive fight broke out on Thursday between some of the Dallas Cowboys players and some of the Denver Broncos players. The two teams were practicing together when some pushing & shoving happened. That led to a small pile of players on top of each other as the others rushed to break it up.
The Spun

Broncos Strongly Hinting At Russell Wilson Decision

The NFL world is excited to witness the first in-game action for Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform. But according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it sounds like the veteran quarterback won't be taking the field for this weekend's preseason opener. The newly-hired Broncos leader is looking to preserve...
Sportico

Rob Walton’s $4.65B Purchase of Broncos Approved by NFL Owners

Rob Walton was approved unanimously as the next owner of the Denver Broncos today at a special NFL owners meeting in Minneapolis. The sale is expected to close later this month. The billionaire Walmart heir reached an agreement to pay $4.65 billion for the Broncos in June, the highest price ever for a sports franchise. The previous record price for a sports team was $3.3 billion, set when Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets and operating rights to the Barclays Center in 2019. It was the first sale of an NFL franchise since 2018, when David Tepper paid a then-NFL record...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Broncos' Ownership News

The Denver Broncos are officially under new ownership. On Tuesday, the NFL owners gathered for a meeting and unanimously approved Rob Walton (heir to the Walmart fortune) as the ownership group's controlling owner. Walton — with an estimated net worth of about $60 billion — is now the wealthiest owner in the NFL.
The Spun

Broncos' New CEO Was Asked About Russell Wilson's Contract

It was announced on Wednesday that Greg Penner will be the new CEO of the Denver Broncos. One day later, he was asked about the franchise's star quarterback. Earlier this year, the Broncos made a huge splash by acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson,...
The Spun

NFL Rookie Has Reportedly Been 'Redshirted' This Year

For many undrafted rookies, injuries in training camp can spell and abrupt end to their NFL careers. But for one rookie in Denver, it has turned into his redshirt season. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos have placed rookie linebacker Christopher Allen on season-ending injured reserve. Allen is still recovering from a Lisfranc injury to his foot he suffered at Alabama 11 months ago.
Autoweek.com

Seven-time F1 Champ Lewis Hamilton Now Part-Owner of NFL's Denver Broncos

Lewis Hamilton confirmed that he is part of a group that has purchased the National Football League's Denver Broncos for a record $4.65 billion. The principal owners are Walmart heir Rob Walton and his daughter and son-in-law. The deal is the largest for any professional sports franchise. Seven-time Formula 1...
The Spun

Broncos Announce Injury Update For Running Back Melvin Gordon

The Denver Broncos received a scare when Melvin Gordon suffered a foot injury in practice. They appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario. Per Mike Klis of 9News, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gordon suffered a foot contusion. He described the 29-year-old missing the last two days of practice as a precautionary measure.
CBS Denver

K-9s enjoy special assignment: Working at Broncos training camp

Broncos training camp went to the dogs on Tuesday. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office assigned K-9s Rex and Zeke to work at the camp.They had a chance to meet the cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot, but agreed the real highlight was hanging out with Russell Wilson.Their human partners commented on what a nice guy the new starting quarterback is.
