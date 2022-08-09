Read full article on original website
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret Minnicks
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Postino brings wine, ‘snacky things’ and a sprawling patio to Highlands RanchBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
DougCo community offers aid to grieving Castle View High School familiesSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crash
(South Metro Fire Rescue) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 10, 2022. (Centennial, Colo.) A single-engined light plane crashed in Douglas County on Tuesday, Aug. 9, killing its sole occupant shortly after taking off from Centennial Airport.
KRDO
Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Teller County on Thursday evening. CSP says that the accident included a Honda Fit and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was a 66-year-old from Florissant. He died on the scene according to CSP.
Denver father of two killed in hit-and-run crash at problem intersection
Steve Perkins, a husband and father of two, died Wednesday morning after police say a driver ran a red light, struck the bicyclist and took off.
Woman killed by vehicle in her own driveway
A woman was killed in her own driveway after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Lantana Circle. The Colorado Springs Fire Department initially responded to a call of a possible cardiac arrest early Thursday morning. Upon arrival, responders realized it was not a cardiac arrest and notified police.
18-year-old killed in Weld County crash
The Colorado State Patrol says an 18-year-old man was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning.
Friends remember Loveland preschool teacher killed in I-25 crash
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Loveland woman killed in a freak accident on I-25 in Mead Monday.
1310kfka.com
2 teens killed, 3 injured in Weld County crash
Two teenagers were killed and three others were injured in a crash on Weld County Road 88 early Wednesday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Teen found dead in southwest Denver was shot, stabbed, beaten
The teenage boy who was found dead earlier this week in southwest Denver was shot, stabbed and beaten, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner. The medical examiner ruled that Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon's death was a homicide. The 14-year-old's body was found around 1:15 p.m. Monday near the baseball...
Denver climber dies after falling from Crestone Traverse
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died after falling from the Crestone Traverse last Wednesday. Custer County Search & Rescue (SAR) was able to retrieve the remains of the fallen climber and rescue another. Custer County SAR was called for two climbers from Denver who were located approximately 13,800 ft. near the Crestone Traverse in […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
14-year-old killed near Denver recreation center
Denver police are investigating a homicide case that involves a 14-year-old who was found dead near a rec center.
Unidentified man found dead at park southwest of Denver
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a deceased male was found at Flying J Ranch Park, near Conifer, on August 9. The discovery of the deceased male followed the park being shut down while rescue crews scoured the area starting August 8. While the park had been closed during the "search for a missing person," it was later stated that the body that was found could not be identified.
1310kfka.com
walls102.com
Single vehicle crash takes life of Colorado man in Lee County
DIXON – A Colorado man is dead after an early morning single vehicle crash in Lee County. The Illinois State Police were called to I-88 between the Rochelle and Dixon exits around 4 AM Tuesday. Authorities say a westbound truck with three occupants left the road for unknown reasons and drove through the center median wires. The driver and a rear passenger were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the front passenger, identified as 41-year-old Gareth J. Foster of Denver, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
1310kfka.com
1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store
One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
9News
Teen found dead near Denver recreation center
Denver Police wants the public's help with their investigation into the death of a 14-year-old. Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was killed next to a popular city rec center.
