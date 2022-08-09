A Loveland woman killed in a crash on I-25 earlier this week has been identified. The coroner’s office said she is 32-year-old Megan Arneson. Police said Arneson was killed by concrete debris that came through the windshield of her vehicle after a semi-truck hauling a tractor that struck the overpass by Weld County 34 near Mead Monday night. Arneson was pronounced dead at the scene. A 10-year-old boy in Arneson’s SUV was also hurt. So far, the driver of the truck hasn’t been charged in connection with the crash that shuttered both sides of the interstate for hours while engineers inspected the structural integrity of the overpass.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO