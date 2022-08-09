ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, WY

LETTER: Character assassination is no way to get my vote

My memory tells me political campaigns were once about candidates presenting themselves as the “best” or “right” person for the job because of the following reasons and then listing them for the listening/reading audience. I was then able to check these claims and make a comparison of candidates’ claims before voting.
BUFFALO, WY
Public Notice

Applications for nomination for the SCHOOL BOARD are now available at the Johnson County Clerk’s office. Filing dates are August 10, through August 29, 2022. There will be Four (4) trustees At-Large each for a Four-year term to be elected at the General Election. Vicki Edelman. Johnson County Clerk.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
LETTER: Fed up with barking dogs

Hello Buffalo dog owners…. City ordinances sec 4-17.2. Barking/howling and noisy animals, states that it is unlawful to be owner of such animal. No person shall own or keep that makes continued or repeated barking or howling or other noises in excessive, continuous or untimely fashion that otherwise disturbs the peace of others.
BUFFALO, WY
PHOTO GALLERY: Johnson County Fair and Rodeo

The sound of livestock filled the air and dust flew last week during the Johnson County Fair and Rodeo. Residents from all across the county gathered in Buffalo for the annual event. The Bulletin was there to capture the fai big and small and we've gathered many of those moments here.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Recycling center: Drink from a can

Molson Coors Beverage Co., located nearly 400 miles away on Colorado’s Front Range, is the only destination for Buffalo’s recycled glass products. And the Buffalo-Johnson County Recycling Center, operated by the Recycling Center Joint Powers Board, has had a difficult time finding a way to get it there for roughly a year, according to Bill Ostheimer, the recycling board’s chairman.
BUFFALO, WY
Jack Stransky

Jack Junior Stransky, 89, of Buffalo, died Aug. 7, 2022. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with military honors. Pastor Stephen Martin will be officiating.
BUFFALO, WY
