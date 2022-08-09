Read full article on original website
LETTER: Character assassination is no way to get my vote
My memory tells me political campaigns were once about candidates presenting themselves as the “best” or “right” person for the job because of the following reasons and then listing them for the listening/reading audience. I was then able to check these claims and make a comparison of candidates’ claims before voting.
Public Notice
Applications for nomination for the SCHOOL BOARD are now available at the Johnson County Clerk’s office. Filing dates are August 10, through August 29, 2022. There will be Four (4) trustees At-Large each for a Four-year term to be elected at the General Election. Vicki Edelman. Johnson County Clerk.
LETTER: Fed up with barking dogs
Hello Buffalo dog owners…. City ordinances sec 4-17.2. Barking/howling and noisy animals, states that it is unlawful to be owner of such animal. No person shall own or keep that makes continued or repeated barking or howling or other noises in excessive, continuous or untimely fashion that otherwise disturbs the peace of others.
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
PHOTO GALLERY: Johnson County Fair and Rodeo
The sound of livestock filled the air and dust flew last week during the Johnson County Fair and Rodeo. Residents from all across the county gathered in Buffalo for the annual event. The Bulletin was there to capture the fai big and small and we've gathered many of those moments here.
Recycling center: Drink from a can
Molson Coors Beverage Co., located nearly 400 miles away on Colorado’s Front Range, is the only destination for Buffalo’s recycled glass products. And the Buffalo-Johnson County Recycling Center, operated by the Recycling Center Joint Powers Board, has had a difficult time finding a way to get it there for roughly a year, according to Bill Ostheimer, the recycling board’s chairman.
Jack Stransky
Jack Junior Stransky, 89, of Buffalo, died Aug. 7, 2022. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with military honors. Pastor Stephen Martin will be officiating.
Campbell Co. Fugitive, Casper Homicide Person of Interest to Hear Charge
The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case...
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
Gillette sergeant: Sheridan police arrest 2 men involved in Fox Park break-in
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette Police Department sergeant said at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 11 that law enforcement located two men they say are connected with a break-in that was reported Wednesday near Fox Park. Sgt. Steven Dillard said Sheridan police arrested the men after police reported the men were...
