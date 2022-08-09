Joshua Buatsi and Eddie Hearn will have to settle for the fights already ordered by two separate sanctioning bodies. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA has rejected a request submitted by Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing to grant an exemption for WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol. The hope was for Bivol to bypass a mandatory title defense against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez and instead face Buatsi, though to no avail per an official ruling made Tuesday—a copy of which was obtained by BoxingScene.com.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO