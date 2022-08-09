ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

BBC

Tyson Fury says he will stay retired and 'walk away' from boxing

Tyson Fury has "finally decided to walk away" from boxing after confirming he is staying retired. The undefeated WBC heavyweight champion, 34, said he was retiring after beating Dillian Whyte in April. But on Tuesday he urged fellow Briton Derek Chisora to accept his offer of a trilogy bout, while...
FOX Sports

Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs. Chisora

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at London's Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind.
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn: I Want People To See Me Beat Eubank Jr. in His Prime

Conor Benn is not concerned with the weight limit for his upcoming grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn, a welterweight, will move up by nearly two weight divisions to face Eubank at a catch-weight of 157-pounds on October 8 at the O2 in London. Eubank has fought at middleweight...
Boxing Scene

Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back

Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Yardbarker

SugarHill Steward responds to Tyson Fury ditching him as head trainer

SugarHill Steward is NOT impressed with Tyson Fury appointing Isaac Lowe as his new head coach. Fury has announced that he will be returning to boxing to step into the ring with Derek Chisora, for what will be a third fight between the two British heavyweights. While nobody was surprised...
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce Will Aim To Stop Joseph Parker, Vows To Keep KO Streak Going

JOE JOYCE IS now happy amongst the high rollers having taken his training over to Las Vegas to get himself ready for the high-stakes heavyweight collision with Joseph Parker on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester which is being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
Boxing Scene

Frank Warren Expects Usyk To Beat Joshua, Backs Fury To Beat Usyk

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is moving further and further away from his planned retirement. For the last few days, the undefeated boxer has been calling out countryman Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight. But most observers expect Fury to hang back until the outcome of the upcoming rematch between...
ESPN

Tyson Fury to 'walk away' from boxing after short-lived comeback flirtation

LONDON -- Tyson Fury has decided to "walk away" from boxing, only three days after saying he was returning to the sport. Fury turned 34 on Friday and posted a message on social media saying: "Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations (I've finally) decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage."
BoxingNews24.com

IBF orders Josh Taylor to defend against Jeremias Ponce

By Robert Segal: The IBF has ordered 140-lb champion Josh Taylor to defend his title against #1 mandatory challenger Jeremias Ponce next. Assuming Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) elects to make the defense the unbeaten Argentinian Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs), they have until August 23rd to negotiate a deal before a purse bid.
Boxing Scene

Katie Taylor Rubbishes Jake Paul's Offer: Serrano Rematch Will Be at 135

Jake Paul, who guides the career of featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano, recently made a $2 million offer to Katie Taylor to stage a rematch at 126-pounds. Back in April, Taylor won a close ten round split decision over Serrano to retain her undisputed lightweight crown before a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Boxing Scene

WBA Rejects Appeal For Bivol To Bypass Mandatory Title Defense, Must Face Ramirez Next

Joshua Buatsi and Eddie Hearn will have to settle for the fights already ordered by two separate sanctioning bodies. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA has rejected a request submitted by Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing to grant an exemption for WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol. The hope was for Bivol to bypass a mandatory title defense against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez and instead face Buatsi, though to no avail per an official ruling made Tuesday—a copy of which was obtained by BoxingScene.com.
