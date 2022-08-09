Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Anthony Joshua show off frightening speed and brutal body shots in training for Oleksandr Usyk rematch
ANTHONY JOSHUA has been working on his ferocious body shots ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. AJ will bid to reclaim the unified heavyweight titles from the undefeated Ukrainian in a Saudi salvation job a week on Saturday. The Watford warrior jetted out to Jeddah late last month to...
Tyson Fury shows off stunning £300,000 Ferrari as boxing legend prepares to sign contract for Derek Chisora trilogy
TYSON FURY showed off his stunning £300,000 Ferrari as he prepares to sign a contract to fight Derek Chisora. Fury is a known car lover, owning a collection of luxury motors with his black Ferrari GTC4Lusso among his favourites. The Gypsy King posted the supercar onto his Instagram after...
Tyson Fury Explains Decision to End Retirement From Boxing
The heavyweight champion has his sights set on another trilogy.
BBC
Tyson Fury says he will stay retired and 'walk away' from boxing
Tyson Fury has "finally decided to walk away" from boxing after confirming he is staying retired. The undefeated WBC heavyweight champion, 34, said he was retiring after beating Dillian Whyte in April. But on Tuesday he urged fellow Briton Derek Chisora to accept his offer of a trilogy bout, while...
WWE・
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs. Chisora
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at London's Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind.
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn: I Want People To See Me Beat Eubank Jr. in His Prime
Conor Benn is not concerned with the weight limit for his upcoming grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn, a welterweight, will move up by nearly two weight divisions to face Eubank at a catch-weight of 157-pounds on October 8 at the O2 in London. Eubank has fought at middleweight...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back
Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Yardbarker
SugarHill Steward responds to Tyson Fury ditching him as head trainer
SugarHill Steward is NOT impressed with Tyson Fury appointing Isaac Lowe as his new head coach. Fury has announced that he will be returning to boxing to step into the ring with Derek Chisora, for what will be a third fight between the two British heavyweights. While nobody was surprised...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce Will Aim To Stop Joseph Parker, Vows To Keep KO Streak Going
JOE JOYCE IS now happy amongst the high rollers having taken his training over to Las Vegas to get himself ready for the high-stakes heavyweight collision with Joseph Parker on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester which is being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Expects Usyk To Beat Joshua, Backs Fury To Beat Usyk
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is moving further and further away from his planned retirement. For the last few days, the undefeated boxer has been calling out countryman Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight. But most observers expect Fury to hang back until the outcome of the upcoming rematch between...
ESPN
Tyson Fury to 'walk away' from boxing after short-lived comeback flirtation
LONDON -- Tyson Fury has decided to "walk away" from boxing, only three days after saying he was returning to the sport. Fury turned 34 on Friday and posted a message on social media saying: "Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations (I've finally) decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage."
BoxingNews24.com
IBF orders Josh Taylor to defend against Jeremias Ponce
By Robert Segal: The IBF has ordered 140-lb champion Josh Taylor to defend his title against #1 mandatory challenger Jeremias Ponce next. Assuming Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) elects to make the defense the unbeaten Argentinian Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs), they have until August 23rd to negotiate a deal before a purse bid.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Katie Taylor Rubbishes Jake Paul's Offer: Serrano Rematch Will Be at 135
Jake Paul, who guides the career of featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano, recently made a $2 million offer to Katie Taylor to stage a rematch at 126-pounds. Back in April, Taylor won a close ten round split decision over Serrano to retain her undisputed lightweight crown before a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Boxing Scene
WBA Rejects Appeal For Bivol To Bypass Mandatory Title Defense, Must Face Ramirez Next
Joshua Buatsi and Eddie Hearn will have to settle for the fights already ordered by two separate sanctioning bodies. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA has rejected a request submitted by Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing to grant an exemption for WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol. The hope was for Bivol to bypass a mandatory title defense against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez and instead face Buatsi, though to no avail per an official ruling made Tuesday—a copy of which was obtained by BoxingScene.com.
Comments / 0