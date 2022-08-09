ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPHYC_0hAsaEbc00

The year was 2016, the presidential candidate under investigation was Hillary Clinton and the FBI director at the time, James Comey , laid out the factors the Justice Department weighs in deciding whether to charge someone with mishandling classified records.

Fast forward to 2022 and that tutorial proves instructive as another candidate from that election, Donald Trump , is entangled i n an FBI probe related to sensitive government documents.

Whether an FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is a prelude to criminal charges is unknown. The action Monday focuses attention on the thicket of statutes that govern the handling of government records, though the department's own history of prosecutorial discretion — some high-profile investigations have ended without charges or in misdemeanor plea deals — makes it hard to forecast what might happen this time.

“These are statutes that have historically not been enforced to the fullest extent,” said University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck. But, he added, that is not necessarily an argument for not doing so here if the Justice Department determines the law has been broken.

Much remains uncertain about Monday's search, including what precisely the FBI was looking for — Trump says agents opened a safe — or why it acted when it did. But the Justice Department already was investigating the discovery of classified material in 15 boxes of White House records the National Archives and Records Administration recovered from Mar-A-Lago earlier this year. To obtain a search warrant, the Justice Department would have had to persuade a judge that probable cause existed that a crime was committed, though what statute officials think may have been violated is unclear.

Multiple federal laws require the safekeeping of government secrets. One potentially relevant statute, for instance, makes it a crime to remove classified information and retain it an unauthorized location. Another makes it illegal to mishandle either willfully or through gross negligence national defense information, including maps, photographs and documents, or transmit it to anyone not authorized to receive it.

But if past is any precedent, the mere mishandling of classified information isn't always enough for a felony conviction — or any charges at all.

“It often comes down to whether there are aggravating factors in these cases,” said David Laufman, who as head of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence and export control section oversaw the Hillary Clinton investigation.

Those include, he said, how much classified information was mishandled, the extent to which the person knew they were in possession of classified information and how sensitive the material was and whether its exposure placed at risk the national security of the U.S.

The FBI said as much in 2016 when it closed without recommending charges an investigation into whether Clinton mishandled classified information via a private email server she relied on as secretary of state. In an extraordinary 13-minute speech, Comey said agents had determined that she had sent and received emails containing classified information but that there was no indication she had intended to break the law. He said no reasonable prosecutor would have brought such a case.

To prove his point, he said a review of past Justice Department cases established that each prosecution involved some combination of: an intentional mishandling of classified records; the vast exposure of materials in a way that suggested willful misconduct, disloyalty to the U.S. or obstruction of justice.

In another notable case, former CIA Director David Petraeus was permitted in 2015 to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of the unauthorized removal and retention of classified information, avoiding prison as he admitted sharing notebooks containing government secrets with his biographer. That resolution came two months after an FBI search of his home and despite Petraeus' admission that he knew the information he was sharing was classified.

It remains to be seen what arguments Trump might raise as the investigation progresses. His lengthy statement disclosing the search did not address the substance of the probe, complaining instead that the FBI's action was a “weaponization of the Justice System and an attack by Radical Left Democrats."

He could theoretically try to argue that as president until Jan. 20, 2021, he was the original classification authority and had declassified on his own all material that might have been recovered from Mar-a-Lago.

But, law professor Vladeck said, it would be a “pretty stunning” argument by Trump to claim as his defense that he had “declassified all of our crown jewels” and, by doing so, effectively admit that he was a "threat to our national security.”

“The fact that he has legal authority doesn’t mean ... that anything he might have chosen to take from the White House and squirrel away at Mar-a-Lago is declassified,” Laufman said, “The declassification process does not exist in Donald Trump’s head. It's not self executing.”

It is also possible he might say he was unaware of the content of the boxes as they were being packed. His son Eric told Fox News that boxes were among items that got moved out of the White House during “six hours” on Inauguration Day. But even if that's the case, he would still have had a legal obligation once he learned of the presence of classified information to return it.

There are other statutes that could come into play that don't concern explicitly classified information. One particular law makes it a felony for someone in possession of government records to willfully mutilate, obliterate or destroy them. That law is punishable by up to three years in prison and says that anyone convicted of it is disqualified from holding future office, though the qualifications of who can run for president are set by the Constitution.

In any event, key unanswered questions remain, including whether the investigative focus is on “the act of keeping all this material at Mar-a-Lago” or on what the material actually is, Vladeck said.

Given that mystery, he said, “We won't know for sure until we know for sure.”

____

Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Petraeus
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
Person
James Comey
The Independent

Ohio standoff - live: Man shot in FBI standoff may have left final message on Trump’s social platform

Law enforcement officers in Ohio shot and killed Ricky Shiffer, 42, after the armed man threatened an FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday morning then fled.After a daylong standoff in a cornfield in Wilmington, Ohio, officers fatally shot Shiffer, who they say resisted negotiations and pointed a gun towards police.Earlier that morning, officals say Shiffer fired a nail gun and brandished an AR-15-style rifle at FBI agents then fled in his car.Highway troopers chased the man after finding him at a rest stop, before he eventually abandoned his car and fled into a cornfield, exchanging gunfire with police.Officers...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Trump lawyer who says Mar-a-Lago nuclear allegation is scaremongering admits she has not spoken to him

Donald Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb strongly denied that there were secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, before admitting that she has not spoken directly to the former president about the issue. Ms Bobb blasted attorney general Merrick Garland for his press conference on the FBI’s raid of Mr Trump’s Florida residence, and subsequent reports that federal agents were looking for nuclear documents there, calling it an attempt at scaremongering.The former president’s attorney was asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham if she knew for a fact that documents related to nuclear issues were not in Mr Trump’s possession.“Is...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Classified Information#The Justice Department#University Of Texas#White House
The Independent

Ex-FBI official fears Ohio attack could act as a rallying cry for ‘other unhinged’ people

An assault on the FBI’s Cincinnati headquarters could act as a rallying cry for other “unhinged” people to launch copycat attacks, a former top agent has warned. Authorities said a man armed with an assault rifle and wearing body armour tried to breach the Ohio field office on Thursday, before sparking a stand-off after fleeing towards a highway. Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe told CNN on Thursday it was “coincidental” that the attack on an FBI field office came so soon after the search warrant was executed on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.Mr McCabe said the attacks endangered lives...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Trump news – live: Mar-a-Lago search removed secret papers and information on Roger Stone and Macron

Donald Trump is blasting out fundraising messages to his supporters in the wake of reports that he may have had nuclear weapons-related documents at Mar-a-Lago – and is sending out emails featuring mocked-up nuclear codes.Mr Trump has repeatedly suggested without basis that the FBI planted evidence during the search, but has not yet specifically denied that any documents were kept at the property or seized during the raid. He has however said he won’t oppose a move by the Justice Department to make public the search warrant that authorised the raid.“Not only will I not oppose the release of...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Investigation
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
The Independent

All the times Donald Trump has leaked classified information, including nuclear secrets

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in connection with “classified nuclear documents” is not the former president’s first alleged run-in over confidential information.On Monday, FBI agents conducted a multi-hour search at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida private residence.Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items the FBI was looking for during their search of Mr Trump’s mansion, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.Here are some other such instances which had the involvement of Mr Trump in the past:Classified information about Isis revealed to RussiaIn May 2017, The Washington Post reported Mr Trump...
POTUS
The Independent

Who is Ricky Shiffer, the Trump-supporting Ohio gunman who attacked the FBI?

Law enforcement officers shot and killed an Ohio man named Ricky Shiffer on Thursday afternoon, after the 42-year-old allegedly attacked an FBI field office in Cincinnati armed with a nail gun and an assault rifle.Shiffer, who lived in the city of Columbus, Ohio, according to public records obtained by the Daily Beast, reportedly left a string of violent comments on social media in recent months ahead of the attack.Here’s everything we know about Ricky Shiffer:How did he attack the FBI?Just after 9.15am, Shiffer attempted to breach the visitor screening facility at the Cincinnati field office of the FBI, according...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Miami

"These are dark times for our Nation": Trump on FBI search of Mar-a-Lago estate

MIAMI - For a second day demonstrators lined the bridge leading to Mar-a-Lago where the FBI conducted a raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home Monday.Demonstrators waved American flags and carried signs in support of the former president Adriane Schochet says she is an entrepreneur said she was upset about what happened."We have to save our rights, our freedom, our country and I'm here to demonstrate that holding the united state's American flag."The search, sources say is part of an investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.People familiar with the...
POTUS
The Independent

Ohio FBI shooting - live: Ricky Shiffer eyed as ‘domestic extremist’ in Cincinnati attack as Jan 6 link found

Cincinnati shooting suspect Ricky Shiffer was shot dead by police on the side of an interstate highway hours after he attempted to breach a visitor’s entrance at an FBI field office in the city.The 42-year-old, of Columbus, Ohio, fled the scene of the attempted attack on Thursday morning before a standoff and shootout took place hours later. The FBI confirmed his death at 3.45pm following an exchange of gunfire. Officials are now investigating Shiffer’s ties to the US Capitol riot and right wing extremism as he appears to have claimed that he was present in Washington on 6 January...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Gunman killed in Ohio shoot-out after FBI office threat may have left farewell message on Trump’s social platform

A daylong standoff between Ohio police and an armed man accused of threatening a Cincinnati FBI field office on Thursday has come to an end, according to local officials, with officers fatally shooting Ricky Shiffer, 42.An official from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said officers attempted to negotiate with the 42-year-old, but were unsuccessful.“At that point, law enforcement started to work toward moving in and taking the suspect into custody. Less-than-lethal tactics were utilised at that time,” Lt Nathan Dennis of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.“They were also unsuccessful,” he continued. “The suspect then did raise a firearm...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

The Independent

788K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy