ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Jarchow, Toney vie for chance to taken on Wisconsin AG Kaul

By TODD RICHMOND
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A testy race between the Republicans seeking to knock off Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul went to voters Tuesday, with Eric Tony and Adam Jarchow locked in a close race as results trickled in late.

The pair were the leading candidates in a race that hasn’t drawn as much attention as Wisconsin’s governor and Senate races, but carries big stakes. Unseating Kaul would put the GOP in position to sink his lawsuit against the state’s abortion ban or investigate former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Jarchow, who represented Polk County in the Assembly from 2015 to 2019, has carved out the more conservative persona. Since leaving the Legislature, he’s started an online news hub for conservatives, criticized transgender athletes and blamed Democrats including President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers for rising inflation.

He tweeted support in March for Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people and wounded a third during a police brutality protest in Kenosha in 2020. A jury found Rittenhouse acted in self-defense last year.

Toney, the Fond du Lac County prosecutor, has played up his courtroom experience while noting that Jarchow has never tried a criminal case. Toney’s campaign was likely hurt when he charged several people with violating Evers’ stay-at-home order in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conservatives and others who saw Evers’ order as an affront to freedom, and Toney’s rivals attacked him on the issue. He later dropped the charges.

Toney moved aggressively on election fraud charges in February against five people accused of illegally using post office boxes as their voter registration address.

Jarchow had raised nearly five times as much money as Toney by midsummer.

Also in the GOP field was Chippewa Falls attorney Karen Mueller. Mueller sued in 2020 to decertify Biden’s victory in Wisconsin and has said she would use the attorney general’s office to investigate allegations that hospitals murdered COVID-19 patients.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New York scraps word ‘inmate’ in state law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has amended several state laws to remove the word “inmate” and replace it with “incarcerated person” to refer to people serving prison time. The changes, signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, are intended to reduce the stigma...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Kentucky launches judicial commission on mental health

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court has launched a commission aimed at improving the judicial system’s approach to cases involving mental health, substance use and intellectual disabilities. The new Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will work to improve the practice, quality and timeliness of the judicial response to cases involving those needs. “The prevalence of mental illness, substance use disorder and intellectual disabilities in our society is undeniable,” Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. said Thursday. “For courts and our justice system, this prevalence has a disproportionate impact as the justice system has become the default system for addressing the needs of those with behavioral and mental health issues,” he added. “And our state prisons and county jails are, without question, the largest providers of mental health services in this state.”
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

FEMA faces criticism for response as flood death count grows

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear called out the Federal Emergency Management Agency for denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, where the number of people who died as a result of the disaster has risen to 39. The official death count rose Thursday when an additional death was counted in Breathitt County, Beshear said. He didn’t identify the person or provide other details. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” the Democratic governor said in a tweet. Earlier this week, a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from the historic flooding was added as the 38th person to die as a result of the disaster.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Associated Press

Trump Organization, CFO's tax fraud trial set for October

NEW YORK (AP) — Capping an extraordinary week in Donald Trump’s post-presidency, a New York judge ordered Friday that his company and its longtime finance chief stand trial in the fall on tax fraud charges stemming from a long-running criminal investigation into Trump’s business practices. Manhattan Judge Juan Manuel Merchan scheduled jury selection for Oct. 24 in the case, which involves allegations the Trump Organization gave CFO Allen Weisselberg more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including rent, car payments and school tuition. Merchan denied requests by Weisselberg’s lawyers and the Trump Organization to throw out the case, though he did drop one criminal tax fraud count against the company citing the statute of limitations. Weisselberg’s lawyers argued prosecutors in the Democrat-led Manhattan district attorney’s office were punishing him because he wouldn’t flip on the former president. Merchan rejected that, saying at a hearing Friday that evidence presented to the grand jury “was legally sufficient to support the charges in the indictment,” and that those proceedings were properly conducted, their “integrity unimpaired.”
MANHATTAN, NY
The Associated Press

Minnesota regulators cut $60m from storm response costs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota regulators have blocked the state’s natural gas providers from passing along $60 million in costs they incurred responding to a 2021 storm to ratepayers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the Public Utilities Commission made the decision Thursday. Ratepayers will still be on the hook for $600 million in costs incurred by CenterPoint Energy, Xcel Energy, Great Plains Natural Gas Co., and MERC, an arm of Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group, however. Utilities are trying to recoup costs they incurred after a storm struck Texas and other natural gas-producing states in February 2021. Supplies cratered while demand climbed. The Minnesota Commerce Department, the attorney general’s office and the Citizens Utility Board contend the utilities didn’t act prudently in the days leading up to the storm, failing to withdraw enough gas from storage, miscalculating supply forecasts and not curtailing gas to businesses when they should have.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama inmate arraigned on charges for 1980 Boston murder

BOSTON (AP) — A man serving life in prison for murder in Alabama was arraigned Thursday in Massachusetts on charges in connection with the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel 40 years ago. Steven Fike was arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court after his extradition from Alabama, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. Fike pleaded not guilty to rape and first-degree murder charges in the March 1980 killing of Wendy Dansereau. He was ordered held without bail. His court-appointed attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday. Fike is serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for a 1982 rape and murder in Alabama.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Adam Jarchow
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Josh Kaul
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care

MIAMI (AP) — LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule this month, and it is set to take effect Aug. 21, according to online records. The state agency previously released a report stating that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgery have not been proven safe or effective in treating gender dysphoria. Tom Wallace, the state’s deputy director of Medicaid, signed off on the report in June. Lambda Legal, Southern Legal Counsel, Florida Health Justice Project and National Health Law Program issued a statement Thursday saying the AHCA is ignoring thousands of public comments and expert testimony by finalizing a discriminatory and medically unsound rule.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

WVa intermodal facility transferred to local government

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ownership of the Heartland Intermodal Gateway in West Virginia has been transferred to local government. The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities transferred ownership to the Wayne County Commission, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday. The 65-acre facility that opened in 2015 was designed to transfer shipping containers between railcars and trucks, the governor’s office said. State funds and a federal grant were used to pay for the $32 million project. “At the end of the day, when it comes to making sure the Heartland Intermodal Gateway is operating as its very best, there is no one better to lead the way than local leaders in Wayne County,” Justice said. “These are the people who are personally committed to making sure this important gateway succeeds, so it makes all the sense in the world to let the people with the most intimate knowledge take the reins.”
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

School district tries to fix bad Spanish translation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — With voting already under way in Florida’s Aug. 23 election, officials in a county where about one in four voters are Hispanic are scrambling to fix a Spanish translation error that can’t help efforts to raise more money for education. The Broward school district — the nation’s sixth largest serving 271,517 students — is asking voters to double the tax rate to help cover the costs of teacher raises and more school security staff and to bolster mental health programs. The proposal would increase a tax from one half a mill — which is about $50 per $100,000 in home value — to a full mill. But the Spanish version of that question translated “one mill” into “one million” and said the funding would pay for an administrative person who oversees resources, not for school police officers. It also wrongly translated “essential instruction” into “essential expenditures.” The issue came to light when a Spanish-speaking voter contacted the South Florida SunSentinel.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina and authorities were searching Friday for whoever fired the shots. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the hurt and the pain, we ask for prayers, we ask for patience as we go about finding out what happened and who’s responsible,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said at a news conference early Friday morning.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Police Brutality#Voter Registration#Wisconsin Ag#Republicans#Democratic#Senate#Unseating Kaul#Gop#Assembly#Conservatives#Democrats
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy