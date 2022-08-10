ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Charlotte mirrors Prince William’s body language in video from Commonwealth Games

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

A viral video has captured the heartwarming moment Princess Charlotte mirrored her father Prince William ’s body language during the young royal’s first solo engagement at the Commonwealth Games last week.

In the short clip, which has received more than 1.1m views on TikTok, the seven-year-old princess is seen sitting in between her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on 2 August.

As her parents speak with one of the Commonwealth Games attendees, Princess Charlotte begins to mimic her father’s relaxed stance. The royal leans in and rests her arms on her knees, with her hands clasped in front of her just like Prince William.

“Lâ€‹â€‹ike father like daughter, it is not a coincidence that Princess Charlotte was sitting there in an identical position to that of her father,” the TikToker captioned the viral video.

Fans of the royal family took to the comments section to share their reactions to the “lovely” video, and noted how similar Princess Charlotte is to her dad.

“That’s lovely,” one user said.

“She’s the image of William from the side,” another person pointed out.

“So cute,” said someone else. “She’s like a mini dad here.”

like father like daughter, it is not a coincidence that princess charlotte was sitting there in an identical position to that of her father on #princewilliam #princesscharlotte #charlotteofcambridge #dukeandduchessofcambridge #parati #royalfamily #bririshmonarqui #princesscharlotteofcambridge

Princess Charlotte stole the show at last week’s Commonwealth Games, where the young royal enjoyed a packed day of watching the swimming, hockey and gymnastics events. Princess Charlotte, who wore a striped dress and pigtails, was seen pulling faces and sticking out her tongue as she watched the men’s 1,500m freestyle swimming alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Later in the day, Princess Charlotte revealed her favourite sport at the Commonwealth Games was the gymnastics. Tim Lawler, the chief executive of SportsAid who hosted the royal visit to Birmingham University, described the young royal as being “charming” during her first solo engagement.

“I did notice the duke and the duchess, as we were trying to do, include Charlotte in the conversations – we were very mindful of that and it was really very evident the duke and duchess were doing that to, I suppose, include her and reassure her,” he said.

“She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she’s interested in the gymnastics, and while they’re trying lots of different sports at home, I understand, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said ‘it’s gymnastics that I like,’” Lawler added.

Aside from Princess Charlotte, the Cambridges are also parents to sons Prince George, eight, and Prince Louis, four.

